Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Issues Addressed in this Release:
- Update ARM64X global function pointer names
- Fix for extracting first OBJ of an ARM64X LIB with link -lib -extract
- Fixed an error were code compiled with Address Sanitizer and optimzations may produce bad code generation that causes Visual Studio 2019 to crash.
- Fixed a crash caused by adding functions through the Dialog Editor in the Resource Editor
- Nuget.org will no longer need to be removed as a package source twice
- Improved NuGet package parsing performance
- Fixed an error message about deprecated APIs customer received when using Azure SQL Database node in Server Explorer
- Fixed an issue causing an error message indicating the CascadePackage did not load correctly
- Fixed an issue causing a building project with fast deployment enabled to fail deployment or take additional time
- Fixed an issue causing Hot Reload to now show saved changes under the "Full page" mode
- Fixed an issue with Hot Reload causing Live Visual Tree to not work or apply changes.