Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issues Addressed in this Release: Update ARM64X global function pointer names

Fix for extracting first OBJ of an ARM64X LIB with link -lib -extract

Fixed an error were code compiled with Address Sanitizer and optimzations may produce bad code generation that causes Visual Studio 2019 to crash.

Fixed a crash caused by adding functions through the Dialog Editor in the Resource Editor

Nuget.org will no longer need to be removed as a package source twice

Improved NuGet package parsing performance

Fixed an error message about deprecated APIs customer received when using Azure SQL Database node in Server Explorer

Fixed an issue causing an error message indicating the CascadePackage did not load correctly

Fixed an issue causing a building project with fast deployment enabled to fail deployment or take additional time

Fixed an issue causing Hot Reload to now show saved changes under the "Full page" mode

Fixed an issue with Hot Reload causing Live Visual Tree to not work or apply changes.