Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.9.2

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issues Addressed in this Release:
  • Update ARM64X global function pointer names
  • Fix for extracting first OBJ of an ARM64X LIB with link -lib -extract
  • Fixed an error were code compiled with Address Sanitizer and optimzations may produce bad code generation that causes Visual Studio 2019 to crash.
  • Fixed a crash caused by adding functions through the Dialog Editor in the Resource Editor
  • Nuget.org will no longer need to be removed as a package source twice
  • Improved NuGet package parsing performance
  • Fixed an error message about deprecated APIs customer received when using Azure SQL Database node in Server Explorer
  • Fixed an issue causing an error message indicating the CascadePackage did not load correctly
  • Fixed an issue causing a building project with fast deployment enabled to fail deployment or take additional time
  • Fixed an issue causing Hot Reload to now show saved changes under the "Full page" mode
  • Fixed an issue with Hot Reload causing Live Visual Tree to not work or apply changes.

Versienummer 16.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 18-03-2021 04:41
0 • submitter: edeboeck

18-03-2021 • 04:41

0 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
10-02 Visual Studio 2019 16.11.10 0
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.5 2
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9 1
18-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.4 4
15-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.8 1
15-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.3 0
01-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.2 0
Meer historie

