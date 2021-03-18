BTCPay Server is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een opensource betalingsverwerker voor Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies. Hiermee kan je eenvoudig cryptobetalingen accepteren in bijvoorbeeld een webshop. Er zijn verschillende modules beschikbaar waarmee het in de populaire e-commercepakketten kan integreren, zoals WooCommerce, Shopify, Drupal, Magento en PrestaShop. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de documentatie van BTCPay Server. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.0.7.0 uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

See blog post for more details.



Features: New Wallet Setup UI (see #2164, #2296)

Greenfield: New on-chain wallet API

Greenfield: Ability to configure store's lightning payment methods

Allow an invoice to be marked invalid/complete even from the new state

Point of Sale and Crowdfund: Allow custom buy button text (see #2299)

Specter wallet file import (see #2252) Improvements: Reenabling uppercase BECH32 in QR codes (see #2110)

If a store is set to internal node, use "Internal Node" as connection string rather than the actual connection string.

Improve Policies options UX in server settings (see #2307)

Fix view payment request loading spinner alignment

Fix cart pay button loading spinner vertical alignment

Invoices list: Remove icon indicator for onchain (see #2240)

Login: Improve tab navigation for input fields (see #2258) Bug fixes: Hovering the mouse pointer on invoice logs row would make them unreadable

Remove exchange rates that lost support in Coingecko

Get invoice in greenfield was crashing if invoiceId did not exist

Getting a file from the storage service which did not exist would return http 500 instead of 404

Fix direct URL for local storage with custom root path #2318

The pay button would not show up properly on some websites

Profile email change should check email's availability

Fixed mysql/sqlite support

Checkout: Fix scan/copy tab sizes with varying content (see #2264)

Greenfield: Lightning API would return HTTP 500 if store owner did not set the connection string

Point of Sale: The custom price was not properly working (see #2248)