Software-update: BTCPay Server 1.0.6.5

BTCPay Server is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een opensource betalingsverwerker voor Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies. Hiermee kan je eenvoudig cryptobetalingen accepteren in bijvoorbeeld een webshop. Er zijn verschillende modules beschikbaar waarmee het in de populaire e-commercepakketten kan integreren, zoals WooCommerce, Shopify, Drupal, Magento en PrestaShop. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de documentatie van BTCPay Server. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.0.6.5 uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.0.6.5

This release includes changes in the way we index invoices for search. As such, after update, the invoice search feature of BTCPay Server might not work for a while. (~5min if you have lot's of invoices)

Improvements:
  • Support a subset of output descriptor in the wallet setup @Kukks
  • Improved styling of the notification dropdown (see #2167) @ubolator @dennisreimann
  • API keys and server's url can be shown as QR Code to facilitate pairing @Kukks
  • Greenfield API: Add DefaultPaymentMethod to the store's settings @Kukks
  • Greenfield API: Can configure on-chain payment methods @Kukks @NicolasDorier
  • UI Improvements (see this commit list) @dennisreimann
Bug fixes:
  • Always normalize the invoice's currency in uppercase @NicolasDorier
  • If a label on a wallet's transaction does not have color, it should still show it @NicolasDorier
  • Do not include Tor Location header when querying the modal checkout (see #2180) @Kukks
  • Webhooks should not be randomly deleted anymore. @NicolasDorier
  • Fix header not showing properly after login to BTCPay Server (see #2155) @dennisreimann
  • Bug: Searching invoices was timing out if there was too much invoices @rockstardev @Kukks
Miscellaneous:
  • Removing the old text search engine (DBreeze) @rockstardev @Kukks
  • Add doc for asking permissions to BTCPayServer see link. @Kukks

Versienummer 1.0.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website BTCPay
Download https://github.com/btcpayserver/btcpayserver/releases/tag/v1.0.6.5
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

12-01-2021 00:29

12-01-2021 • 00:29

2 Linkedin

Bron: BTCPay

+2Yzord
12 januari 2021 00:52
Met Nicolas Dorier heb ik nauw samen gewerkt in 2017 aan Breeze. Een anonieme bitcoin mixer/wallet.

Hele fijne kerel om mee samen te werken en een uiterst betrouwbare Bitcoin developer. Helaas is de ontwikkeling van Breeze en Tumblebit op een zeer laag pitje komen te staan door regelgeving. Maar de techniek erachter was ingenieus. Alleen verloren we soms wat TBTC's (test bitcoins) bij het mixen en werd het met 33 servers een heksenwerk om erachter te komen wat er nu precies mis ging. We verstuurden dan bijv. 1 TBTC en de bedoeling was dan dat 0.9TBTC aan zou komen, maar er kwam dan opeens 0.8TBTC aan. En met de huidige BTC waarde wil je geen 3500USD kwijt zijn.

Rare is dat het echt maar sporadisch voorkwam...zo ging het dagen goed en ineens waren we 0.1TBTC 'kwijt'.

Afijn, Nicolas dus...uiterst betrouwbare developer.
+1kevinravensberg
12 januari 2021 00:47
Prachtige software om gemakkelijk betalingen mee te ontvangen in Bitcoin en Lightning.
Draai dit op een Raspberry Pi 4, met RaspiBlitz OS/pakket.

