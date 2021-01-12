BTCPay Server is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een opensource betalingsverwerker voor Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies. Hiermee kan je eenvoudig cryptobetalingen accepteren in bijvoorbeeld een webshop. Er zijn verschillende modules beschikbaar waarmee het in de populaire e-commercepakketten kan integreren, zoals WooCommerce, Shopify, Drupal, Magento en PrestaShop. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de documentatie van BTCPay Server. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.0.6.5 uitgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.0.6.5



This release includes changes in the way we index invoices for search. As such, after update, the invoice search feature of BTCPay Server might not work for a while. (~5min if you have lot's of invoices)



Improvements: Support a subset of output descriptor in the wallet setup @Kukks

Improved styling of the notification dropdown (see #2167) @ubolator @dennisreimann

API keys and server's url can be shown as QR Code to facilitate pairing @Kukks

Greenfield API: Add DefaultPaymentMethod to the store's settings @Kukks

Greenfield API: Can configure on-chain payment methods @Kukks @NicolasDorier

UI Improvements (see this commit list) @dennisreimann Bug fixes: Always normalize the invoice's currency in uppercase @NicolasDorier

If a label on a wallet's transaction does not have color, it should still show it @NicolasDorier

Do not include Tor Location header when querying the modal checkout (see #2180) @Kukks

Webhooks should not be randomly deleted anymore. @NicolasDorier

Fix header not showing properly after login to BTCPay Server (see #2155) @dennisreimann

Bug: Searching invoices was timing out if there was too much invoices @rockstardev @Kukks Miscellaneous: Removing the old text search engine (DBreeze) @rockstardev @Kukks

Add doc for asking permissions to BTCPayServer see link. @Kukks