De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes MailExtensions: browserAction, composeAction, and messageDisplayAction toolbar buttons now support label and default_label properties Fixes Running a quicksearch that returned no results did not offer to re-run as a global search

Message search toolbar fixes

Very long subject lines distorted the message compose and display windows, making them unusable

Compose window: Recipient addresses that had not yet been autocompleted were lost when clicking Send button

Compose window: New message is no longer marked as "changed" just from tabbing out of the recipient field without editing anything

Account autodiscover fixes when using MS Exchange servers

LDAP address book stability fix

Messages with invalid vcard attachments were not marked as read when viewed in the preview window

Chat: Could not add TLS certificate exceptions for XMPP connections

Calendar: System timezone was not always properly detected

Calendar: Descriptions were sometimes blank when editing a single occurrence of a repeating event

Various printing bugfixes

Visual consistency and theme improvements