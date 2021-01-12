De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes
Fixes
- MailExtensions: browserAction, composeAction, and messageDisplayAction toolbar buttons now support label and default_label properties
- Running a quicksearch that returned no results did not offer to re-run as a global search
- Message search toolbar fixes
- Very long subject lines distorted the message compose and display windows, making them unusable
- Compose window: Recipient addresses that had not yet been autocompleted were lost when clicking Send button
- Compose window: New message is no longer marked as "changed" just from tabbing out of the recipient field without editing anything
- Account autodiscover fixes when using MS Exchange servers
- LDAP address book stability fix
- Messages with invalid vcard attachments were not marked as read when viewed in the preview window
- Chat: Could not add TLS certificate exceptions for XMPP connections
- Calendar: System timezone was not always properly detected
- Calendar: Descriptions were sometimes blank when editing a single occurrence of a repeating event
- Various printing bugfixes
- Visual consistency and theme improvements