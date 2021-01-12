Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes
  • MailExtensions: browserAction, composeAction, and messageDisplayAction toolbar buttons now support label and default_label properties
Fixes
  • Running a quicksearch that returned no results did not offer to re-run as a global search
  • Message search toolbar fixes
  • Very long subject lines distorted the message compose and display windows, making them unusable
  • Compose window: Recipient addresses that had not yet been autocompleted were lost when clicking Send button
  • Compose window: New message is no longer marked as "changed" just from tabbing out of the recipient field without editing anything
  • Account autodiscover fixes when using MS Exchange servers
  • LDAP address book stability fix
  • Messages with invalid vcard attachments were not marked as read when viewed in the preview window
  • Chat: Could not add TLS certificate exceptions for XMPP connections
  • Calendar: System timezone was not always properly detected
  • Calendar: Descriptions were sometimes blank when editing a single occurrence of a repeating event
  • Various printing bugfixes
  • Visual consistency and theme improvements

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-01-2021 • 04:44

12-01-2021 • 04:44

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

Reacties (24)

+1VirtualGuineaPig
12 januari 2021 07:09
Prima mail client met heel veel mogelijkheden. Samen met fr Google Calendar provider een volwaardig alternatief voor Outlook.

Eén "maar"; als het wat te lang open staat onder Windows dan zie ik toch wel een heftige toename aan CPU-gebruik. Afsluiten en opnieuw starten helpt dan wel.
0Anoniem: 100047
@VirtualGuineaPig12 januari 2021 09:15
Ik was altijd fervent gebruiker van Thunderbird, maar ik ben ermee opgehouden. Voorheen was het een snelle mail client die precies deed wat er gevraagd wordt, maar sinds de nieuwe engine is het een logge applicatie geworden. Standaard Lightning wordt door je strot geduwd en de meeste add-ons doen het niet meer.

Zodra de mensen van Thunderbird weer terug gaan naar fast en sleek ben ik weer van de partij.
+1PCG2020
@Anoniem: 10004712 januari 2021 10:53
Welke mailclient gebruik jij dan in plaats van Thunderbird?
+1Anoniem: 100047
@PCG202012 januari 2021 11:40
Kort maar krachtig: Evolution. Ik vind het persoonlijk een heerlijke mail client die aan alle kanten instelbaar is en precies doet wat ik wil. Ik heb deze wel op Linux Mint draaien, geen idee wat het op Windows doet. Op Windows heb ik (jammer genoeg) Outlook nodig ivm Exchange voor mijn werk. Hiervoor had ik Thunderbird en Owl in gebruik, maar door bovengenoemde reden ben ik overgestapt.
+2PCG2020
@Anoniem: 10004712 januari 2021 12:37
Ik ben zo gewend aan Thunderbird na 15+ jaar gebruik dat ik eigenlijk niet meer anders wil. Er zijn wel wat kleine dingen die ik mis, zoals een gedeeld adresboek en gedeelde handtekeningen voor meerdere installaties (op mijn PC en mijn laptop, bijvoorbeeld) maar over het algemeen kan ik met Thunderbird goed uit de voeten. Ik merk ook eigenlijk niets van de issues met geheugen vreten die jij beschrijft.

Op mijn werk gebruik ik Outlook (inderdaad vanwege Exchange) en die applicatie vind ik ook goed werken. Ik heb er in ieder geval nog geen rare dingen in ontdekt. Maar elk programma heeft zo zijn nukken, denk ik.
+2Tazzios
@PCG202012 januari 2021 13:48
Voor contacten gebruik ik de CardBook addon om door middel van caldav met nextcloud te synchroniseren maar volgens mijn kun je ook een gedeelde (netwerk)folder met .vcf bestanden gebruiken.
+1PCG2020
@Tazzios12 januari 2021 14:04
Bedankt, ik zal CardBook eens proberen. Wellicht is dat het soort add-on dat ik bedoel :)
+1Anoniem: 100047
@PCG202012 januari 2021 12:46
Elk programma heeft ook zijn nukken, dat is waar. Ik begon mij echter steeds meer te ergeren aan Thunderbird, maar goed... hij deed het steeds. Totdat ik een Windows XP op een antieke notebook in elkaar moest zetten om OBD2 uit te kunnen lezen. Ik zette een oude 60.x 32-bit versie van Thunderbird erop om het beestje een beetje te ontzien en het liep als een zonnetje. Voor de gein eens op de werk notebook gezet en toen gingen mijn ogen open. Wat een immens verschil tussen de oude en nieuwe versie.

Natuurlijk, we gaan met de tijd mee en steeds wordt er wat bijgebouwd. Maar goed, het is en blijft voor mij een programma om mail te lezen en mijn agenda te raadplegen.
+1mbb
@Anoniem: 10004712 januari 2021 12:29
geen idee wat het op Windows doet
Niets, helaas hebben ze jaren geleden een release gedaan die windows compiling brak, and dat was geen stopper dus sindsdien geen nieuwe versies meer.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@mbb12 januari 2021 12:37
Hmm, jammer. Op Linux loopt het als een zonnetje.
+1Visgek82
@PCG202012 januari 2021 17:46
Gewoon Windows mail, wordt standaard meegeleverd, is uitermate gebruiksvriendelijk, snel en voldoet voor 99% van de mensen prima.
+1ndonkersloot
@PCG202012 januari 2021 20:44
Ik heb nooit mijn draai kunnen vinden in thunderbird of evolution, ik gebruik geary op mijn manjaro cinnamon installatie.

https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Geary
0mister123
@PCG202012 januari 2021 11:11
Moet eerlijk toegeven dat ik Thunderbird nooit heb gebruikt, ik gebruik al jaren Mailbird.
Ik vind het zelf echt een super fijne applicatie ;)
0cysoon
@mister12312 januari 2021 13:04
Mailbird is niet gratis...
https://www.getmailbird.com/nl/pricing/?utm_location=NL
Wat vind je zo bijzonder aan Mailbird dan tov Thunderbird?
Nieuwsgierig, want ik heb zo mijn bedenkingen bij Thunderbird. Als je bijvoorbeeld de naam van een Gmail map wijzigd (in Gmail) dan levert dat bij mij vaak problemen op in Thunderbird.
+1PCG2020
@cysoon12 januari 2021 14:02
(...) Als je bijvoorbeeld de naam van een Gmail map wijzigd (in Gmail) dan levert dat bij mij vaak problemen op in Thunderbird.
Da's vreemd, daar heb ik met Thunderbird nooit last van gehad. De nieuwe mapnaam wordt dan netjes overgenomen door Thunderbird en de mailtjes die er in staan blijven behouden. Het omgekeerde werkt ook gewoon (wijziging in Thunderbird wordt overgenomen in Gmail). Ik gebruik IMAP als protocol.
0cysoon
@PCG202014 januari 2021 21:07
Bedankt voor je reactie PCG2020!
Misschien zit jij op Linux, ik heb het 'probleem' met Windows10. En ik gebruik ook het IMAP protocol.
0PCG2020
@cysoon14 januari 2021 21:30
Ik gebruik ook Windows 10 en heb Thunderbird op zowel mijn PC als mijn laptop geïnstalleerd staan. Op mijn PC beheer ik er mail van meerdere accounts mee (waaronder twee Gmail-adressen) en op mijn laptop alleen mijn privé-mailadres (één van die twee Gmail-adressen). Wijzigingen worden daarin elke keer netjes doorgevoerd. Alleen in de Gmail-app op mijn telefoon zit soms wat vertraging in het synchroniseren van de wijzigingen.

Geen idee waar jouw probleem precies vandaan komt, maar het lijkt me wel lastig :?
0mister123
@cysoon12 januari 2021 16:03
Voor mij ligt de kracht vooral in de mogelijkheid letterlijk van alles toe te voegen kwa functies van whatsapp integratie tot google notes het kan allemaal en het werkt goed.
Er is ook een gratis versie mocht je het eens willen testen :) en er zijn vaker kortings acties.
+1rodolvo
@VirtualGuineaPig12 januari 2021 11:30
Hier staat het elke dag de hele dag open, ik heb dit probleem niet.
+1beerse

12 januari 2021 12:08
Nu ik weer eens een nieuwe laptop en dus nieuwe installatie gebruik merk/besef ik dat de adresesn in thunderbird wel over alle accounts gaan maar nog steeds alleen lokaal worden opgeslagen.

Welke add-ons gebruiken jullie om de adresesn tussen verschillende installaties te synchroniseren? En eventueel met een koppeling naar internet-maiil-providers zodat daar ook de adressen in sync gaan?

Zelf gebruik ik (nog even) xs4all met roundcube. Het mooiste zou zijn als de mail-adressen daar ook mee synchroniseren.
+1Sebas1974
@beerse12 januari 2021 19:17
Het is al oud, nooit uit bèta gekomen en de meest recente update is van 2012 maar het werkt nog steeds prima voor Thunderbird - (heb het nooit voor Firefox geprobeerd) - maar probeer Mozbackup eens. Werkt nog steeds prima voor me, al doe ik het ook wel handmatig als het zo uitkomt.

O-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebas1974 op 12 januari 2021 19:19]

0beerse

@Sebas197413 januari 2021 08:47
MozBackup is mij bekend. Dat is een los staand programma dat de configuratie van geestelijk opvolgers van netscape (!) kan back-uppen er weer terug kan storten. Dat doe ik zelf met mijn eigen sync-configuratie zelfs tussen windows en linux met rsync. Maar dat wil ik meer 'life' en voor het adresboek liefst op record-basis in plaats van hele bestanden.

Nu ik er aan denk: is er iets in de webdav-hoek? card-dav of zo iets?

[update] Er bljikt dus cardbook te bestaan, die blijkt dat precies zo te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 13 januari 2021 08:49]

+1WEK
12 januari 2021 14:36
Het genoemde CardBook, ideaal

