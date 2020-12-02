BTCPay Server is, zoals de naam al laat vermoeden, een opensource betalingsverwerker voor Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies. Hiermee kan je eenvoudig cryptobetalingen accepteren in bijvoorbeeld een webshop. Er zijn verschillende modules beschikbaar waarmee het in de populaire e-commercepakketten kan integreren, zoals WooCommerce, Shopify, Drupal, Magento en PrestaShop. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de documentatie van BTCPay Server. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 1.0.6.0 uitgegeven met de volgende aankondiging en veranderingen:

New version of BTCPay Server – v1.0.6.0 is out!



We’re excited to announce the new version of the BTCPay Server – v1.0.6.0! The new release introduces new features, UI improvements, Greenfield API additions, a bunch of bug fixes and a patch for a privacy vulnerability found in relation the payment button feature.



If you’re using payment button in any form, we strongly recommend that you update your BTCPay Server.



Important security fix Due to a privacy leak vulnerability, users of the payment button are strongly encouraged to update as soon as possible. New features Add QR code scan/show for PSBT + Import wallet via QR spec (supported by Cobo vault / Blue wallet) (#1931)

Checkout experience: Unified QR Code for on-chain and offchain payment (ref #2060)

Greenfield: Clean webhook API github-like (ref #2058)

Greenfield: Can query invoice payment data

Allow users to select block explorers from a list or specify their own URL

Allow disabling live notifications globally and disabling specific notifications per user (ref #1991)

Allow custom redirect_url for PoS (ref #1924)

A new experimental plugin system Improvements UI: Make store setup more intuitive (ref #2011)

UI: Improve payment request design (ref #2011) (ref #2011)

UI: Improve pull payments design (ref #2011)

UI: Improvement of the modal checkout overlay (see this comment)

BTCPay Server vault operations can now be retried without having to refresh the page

UX: Warning and hint system for stores not completely set up

Greenfield (Breaking change): Invoice state renamed Confirmed/Complete to Settled.

Greenfield (Breaking change): Invoice state renamed Paid to Processing.

Breaking change: Remove SQLite as the default database option

UI: Make sure transaction labels display correctly when there are many (ref #2076)

UI: Properly center payment button content

UI: Improvement of the lightning node info view (ref #2066)

Share the link of a pay button so one can embed in a QR code (fix #635)

Checkout experience: Make QR codes with bech32 uppercase again

Add warning if the merchant setup invoice confirmation to zero conf

Adds a warning to configure the e-mail server before "Requires a confirmation mail for registering" checkbox can be checked if e-mail server is not configured.

Payment requests: Partially paid invoices are reused for future payments in payment requests.

API Keys UI: Properly align form items

Wallets: By default, created PSBT were including previous transactions. Some hardware wallets ended up returning timeouts, so we reverted this decision. Bug fixes: Fix payment button page title (ref #1952)

Do not log the database connection string

Payjoin: Use base64 instead of hex for BIP78 (fix #1984)

If a password fail to be reset by mail, show proper error (fix #1986)

Email was not included in the invoice text search

Greenfield: The create invoice route should not sending back generic errors if it fails

Fix-up links which were ignoring custom root path

Greenfield: Opening a channel with lightning was not working properly (ref #2054)

Docs: Create invoice route was referencing the wrong type in the doc

Payment Request user input rounding issue (ref #2014)

In store settings, the create new token button was returning an error

Wallet: When clicking on the app's label of a transaction, an error 404 occured

Checkout experience: If coinswitch was activated, the altcoin tab was missing

If Email verification is turned off but you requested a forgot password form, it would ignore the request internally.

Docs: Fix swagger format for dates

Payjoin: Do not include maxadditionalfeecontribution if there is no change. (ref #2007)

Checkout: If an invoice accepting lightning payments was partially paid, the payment of the new lightning invoice was buggy.