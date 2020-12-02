De ontwikkelaars van Primate Labs hebben vorige maand een update voor Geekbench uitgebracht met 5.3 als het versienummer. Dit programma is een crossplatform benchmarker die het werkgeheugen en de processor(s) aan verschillende tests onderwerpt. Vervolgens berekent het programma de benchmarkscore en kan de verkregen uitkomst in de online Result Browser worden gezet. De resultaten kunnen daarna worden vergeleken met andere systemen van Geekbench-gebruikers. De aankondiging van versie 5.3 ziet er als volgt uit:
Geekbench 5.3
Geekbench 5.3, the latest version of Primate Labs’ cross-platform benchmark, is now available for download.
Geekbench 5.3 features the following changes:
Geekbench 5.3 CPU Benchmark scores are compatible with Geekbench 5.1 and Geekbench 5.2 scores (except when run on Apple Silicon Macs or AMD Zen 3 processors, in which case 5.3 scores will be higher than 5.2 scores). Geekbench 5.3 Compute Benchmark scores are compatible with Geekbench 5.2.
- Introduce support for Apple Silicon Macs. Geekbench 5.3 is a Universal binary and can now measure the native performance of Apple Silicon Macs and Intel Macs. Geekbench 5.3 can also measure the Rosetta 2 performance of Apple Silicon Macs.
- Introduce support for VAES256 instructions. Geekbench 5.3 includes a VAES256 implementation of the AES-XTS workload, which will improve performance on processors that support VAES256 instructions but not VAES512 instructions (e.g., the AMD Zen 3 processors). Processors that support both VAES256 and VAES512 instructions (e.g., the Intel Ice Lake and Tiger Lake processors) will use the existing VAES512 implementation of the AES-XTS workload.
Geekbench 5.3 is a recommended update for all Geekbench 5 users.