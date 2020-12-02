Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Geekbench 5.3

De ontwikkelaars van Primate Labs hebben vorige maand een update voor Geekbench uitgebracht met 5.3 als het versienummer. Dit programma is een crossplatform benchmarker die het werkgeheugen en de processor(s) aan verschillende tests onderwerpt. Vervolgens berekent het programma de benchmarkscore en kan de verkregen uitkomst in de online Result Browser worden gezet. De resultaten kunnen daarna worden vergeleken met andere systemen van Geekbench-gebruikers. De aankondiging van versie 5.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Geekbench 5.3

Geekbench 5.3, the latest version of Primate Labs’ cross-platform benchmark, is now available for download.

Geekbench 5.3 features the following changes:
  • Introduce support for Apple Silicon Macs. Geekbench 5.3 is a Universal binary and can now measure the native performance of Apple Silicon Macs and Intel Macs. Geekbench 5.3 can also measure the Rosetta 2 performance of Apple Silicon Macs.
  • Introduce support for VAES256 instructions. Geekbench 5.3 includes a VAES256 implementation of the AES-XTS workload, which will improve performance on processors that support VAES256 instructions but not VAES512 instructions (e.g., the AMD Zen 3 processors). Processors that support both VAES256 and VAES512 instructions (e.g., the Intel Ice Lake and Tiger Lake processors) will use the existing VAES512 implementation of the AES-XTS workload.
Geekbench 5.3 CPU Benchmark scores are compatible with Geekbench 5.1 and Geekbench 5.2 scores (except when run on Apple Silicon Macs or AMD Zen 3 processors, in which case 5.3 scores will be higher than 5.2 scores). Geekbench 5.3 Compute Benchmark scores are compatible with Geekbench 5.2.

Geekbench 5.3 is a recommended update for all Geekbench 5 users.
Versienummer 5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Primate Labs
Download https://www.geekbench.com/download/
Licentietype Shareware

Door Japke Rosink

Feedback • 02-12-2020 00:312

02-12-2020 • 00:31

Bron: Primate Labs

Update-historie

12-'20 Geekbench 5.3 2
10-'18 Geekbench 4.3 0
02-'18 Geekbench 4.2.2 0
08-'17 Geekbench 4.1.1 0
01-'17 Geekbench 4.0.4 / 3.4.2 0
09-'16 Geekbench 4.0 5
03-'11 Geekbench 2.1.13 1
11-'10 Geekbench 2.1.9 16
08-'09 Geekbench 2.1.3 1
02-'09 Geekbench 2.1.2 4
Geekbench

Reacties (2)

+2Henk Poley
2 december 2020 14:30
5.3.1 is ook alweer even uit.
Geekbench 5.3.1

Released 2020-11-14

Improve hardware detection on Apple Silicon Macs.
Fix a bug that prevented the Metal Compute Benchmark from running on Apple Silcion Macs.


Geekbench 5.3.0

Released 2020-11-11

Add support for Apple Silicon Macs.
Add support for VAES256 instructions.
Bovenstaande is van de changelog.

OP's text komt van hun blog.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 2 december 2020 16:47]

+1n0remedie
2 december 2020 01:00
Oeh fijn! Nieuwe versie met verbeterde ondersteuning voor de nieuwste generatie hardware.
Top _/-\o_

