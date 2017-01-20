Door Japke Rosink, vrijdag 20 januari 2017 16:50, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Geekbench

De ontwikkelaars van Primate Labs hebben voor Geekbench twee updates uitgebracht, de eerste in de 4.0.x-tak en de tweede in de 3.4.x-tak. Dit programma is een crossplatform benchmarker, die het werkgeheugen en de processor(s) aan verschillende testen onderwerpt. Vervolgens berekent het programma de benchmarkscore en kan de verkregen uitkomst in de online Result Browser worden gezet. De resultaten kunnen daarna worden vergeleken met andere systemen van Geekbench-gebruikers. De aankondigingen van versie 4.0.4 en 3.4.2 zien er als volgt uit: