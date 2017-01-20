Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Geekbench

De ontwikkelaars van Primate Labs hebben voor Geekbench twee updates uitgebracht, de eerste in de 4.0.x-tak en de tweede in de 3.4.x-tak. Dit programma is een crossplatform benchmarker, die het werkgeheugen en de processor(s) aan verschillende testen onderwerpt. Vervolgens berekent het programma de benchmarkscore en kan de verkregen uitkomst in de online Result Browser worden gezet. De resultaten kunnen daarna worden vergeleken met andere systemen van Geekbench-gebruikers. De aankondigingen van versie 4.0.4 en 3.4.2 zien er als volgt uit:

Geekbench 4.0.4

Geekbench 4.0.4 is now available for download, and improves the stability and performance of Geekbench. This update is recommended for all Geekbench 4 users. Geekbench 4.0.4 features the following changes:
  • Fixes crashes that could occur on 32-bit Windows and Linux systems.
  • Fixes a crash that could occur after transferring the boot drive from one system to another.
  • Fixes a crash that occured when reading malformed or corrupted system information tables.
  • Adds Chinese localization to Geekbench for Android.
Geekbench 4.0.4 is a free update for all Geekbench 4 users.

Geekbench 3.4.2

Geekbench 3.4.2 is now available for download and features the following changes:
  • Fixed a crash that could occur after transferring the boot drive from one system to another.
  • Fixed a crash that occured when reading malformed or corrupted system information tables.
Geekbench 3.4.2 is a free update for all Geekbench 3 users.
Versienummer:4.0.4 / 3.4.2
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Geekbench
Download:http://www.geekbench.com/download/
Licentietype:Shareware
