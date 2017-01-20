Veeam heeft de eerste update voor het Backup & Replication 9.5-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een makkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform. In de 'enterprise plus'-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storage-snapshots van EMC, HPE en NetApp. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release Notes for Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 1
As a result of on-going R&D effort and in response to customer feedback, Update 1 includes over 300 enhancements and bug fixes, the most significant of which are listed below. Please confirm you are running version 9.5.0.580, 9.5.0.711 or 9.5.0.802 prior to installing this update. You can check this under Help | About in Veeam Backup & Replication console. After upgrading, your build will be version 9.5.0.823
Prior to installing this update please reboot the Veeam server to clear any locks on the Veeam services and when the reboot is done, please stop all the Veeam jobs and services before applying the update. Once Veeam Backup Service starts, please open the console and allow Veeam Backup & Replication to update its remote components.
Platform support
VMware vSphere 6.5 support
- Dell EMC Data Domain OS 6.0, including synthetic full backup performances optimizations, backup retention and health check reliability improvements.
- HPE 3PAR 3.2.2 MU3, including multiple API interaction improvements for added reliability and performance.
- HPE StoreOnce 3.15.1, which adds Instant VM Recovery support from Catalyst-based backup repositories.
- Veeam Agent for Linux 1.0
- Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.0 Public Beta (build 2.0.0.594)
- VMware vSphere 6.5 (see next section for details)
Engine
- Encrypted VMs support. vSphere 6.5 introduces VMs with encrypted disks. Such VMs can be backed up in hot add and network (NBD) transport modes only, with hot add mode requiring that the backup proxy itself is an encrypted VM. There are no limitations around restores, because backups contain unencrypted VM data (remember to enable backup encryption if that is a concern).
- VMFS6 support. vSphere 6.5 introduces the new VMFS version, and this update allows you to leverage advanced functionality such as Backup from Storage Snapshots and Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots for VMs with virtual disks residing on VMFS 6 datastores.
- Virtual hardware version 13 support. vSphere 6.5 introduces the new VM hardware version which increases some configuration maximums and adds ability to add NVMe controllers to a VM. This update adds ability to process such VMs.
- NBD compression. VDDK 6.5 adds ability to enable native NBD traffic compression. To control the compression level, create VMwareNBDCompressionLevel (DWORD) registry value under HKLM\SOFTWARE\Veeam\Veeam Backup and Replication key on the backup server with value from 0 (no compression) to 3 (best compression). Please expect significant performance impact from enabling NBD compression unless you’re backing up over slow or very busy management network.
- New guest interaction API support. vSphere 6.5 discontinued VIX API that previous Veeam versions leveraged for network-less guest interaction for functionality such as application-aware processing. As part of vSphere 6.5 support effort, we have switched the corresponding functionality to the new vSphere API for guest interaction, so that you can continue using the existing product functionality with vSphere 6.5.
- New VM tag API support. vSphere 6.5 introduces new APIs for programmatic access and management of vSphere tags. With its support by Veeam, you can continue using advanced backup policies based on tags even after you upgrade to vSphere 6.5
Backup Copy
- Double-byte support. Double-byte characters are now supported in the virtual infrastructure object names (such as VM names) and Veeam object names (such as job names).
- Export performance improvements. Disk content export from agent-based backups now processes multiple disks in parallel, as opposed to sequentially.
File-level recovery
- Performance improvements. Performance of Backup Copy jobs with large number of VMs (hundreds/thousands) was improved in a few times.
- Reliability improvements. Added network reconnects in certain backup copy process phases where they were not previously used.
Self-service portal for vCloud Director
- OES 2015 SP1 support. Open Enterprise Server 2015 SP1 support for file-level recovery from NSS volumes with Trustee Index enabled.
VMware
- Side by side restore. Tenants are now able to restore VMs and vApps without overwriting the original object by selecting Keep restore option, in which case the restored object will be created with the _restored suffix as opposed to overwriting the original object (which is still possible by selecting Overwrite restore option).
- Job mapping. Added Set-VBRvCloudOrganizationJobMapping PowerShell cmdlet that allows to map a vCloud backup job and associated guest processing credentials to the existing self-service org record to enable tenants to start using self-service portal functionality for the existing jobs and backups.
User interface
- Direct SAN transport improvements. Improved direct SAN transport selection on backup proxies with disabled MPIO, added support for parallel restore through multiple Direct SAN backup proxies.
- Restore without storage profile. The newly added Default policy container in the Select Datastore dialog allows restoring, replicating or migrating virtual machines without their virtual disks inheriting an existing storage profile assigned to the target datastore.
- Restore logic improvements. Full VM restore and Instant VM Recovery operations will now preserve workingDir parameter of the original VM.
- Broker service enhancements. Added experimental Broker Service behavior when it does not try to keep the vSphere infrastructure cache up-to-date continuously. Instead, it will query vSphere infrastructure hierarchy changes only when hierarchy data is requested by other Veeam process – but no less often than the specified timeout. Using this mode should significantly reduce vCenter Server traffic in large environments while only slightly delaying tasks requiring vSphere hierarchy data. To enable this mode, create VmwareForcedHierarchyUpdatePeriod (DWORD) registry value under HKLM\SOFTWARE\Veeam\Veeam Backup and Replication key on the backup server with the value in seconds (900 is the recommended value).
This update also resolves the following common support issues:
- Asian locales support. Veeam Backup & Replication console now supports installation on operating systems with Asian locales, where it was previously unusable due to misplaced UI controls. Update 1 has been tested on all most common Asian locales by Veeam QC and validated by local Veeam teams of the corresponding locations.
- Experimental high DPI monitors support. We've made the first step towards high resolution monitors support - and while there's still work to be done, the UI is now more usable on DPI settings above 100%. This did require changing the UI font, resizing all dialogs and adjusting placement for some UI controls - so you will notice slightly different UI look after installing the update.
- Fixed an issue which caused monthly Active Full backup schedule to reset to the default one (First Monday of the month) after upgrading to version 9.5.
- Improved reliability of establishing connections to Linux servers by addressing a number of Linux version-specific issues and updating SSH client.
- Improved Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure proxy appliance deployment and management functionality.
- Improved backup placement logic improvements for reversed-incremental backup jobs targeting scale-out backup repository with per-VM backup file chains disabled.
- Addressed an issue with enabling CBT on a VMware VM when backup server is running on certain non-English locales, for example Turkish.
- Addressed a number of minor issues with Veeam Cloud Connect.