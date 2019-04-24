Veeam heeft een update voor het Backup & Replication 9.5-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een makkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V-omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform. In de 'enterprise plus'-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storagesnapshots van EMC, HPE en NetApp. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave, met versienummer 9.5 Update 4a, ziet er als volgt uit:
Release Notes for Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 4a
Please confirm that you are running version 9.0 Update 2 (build 9.0.0.1715) or later prior to installing this update. You can check this under Help | About in Veeam Backup & Replication console. After upgrade, your build number will be 9.5.4.2753. You will also see the vendor name changed from Veeam Software AG to Veeam Software Group GmbH, reflecting the legal company name change. Please note that the name change has also resulted in a change of the code signing certificate.
Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 4a is a cumulative hotfix rollup that addresses issues reported by customers on the original build of Update 4, and adds the following platform support enhancements:
Update 4a resolves the following common support issues:
- VMware vSphere 6.7 U2 readiness including support for VMs with virtual hardware version 15. Please note that the testing has been performed on pre-release 6.7 U2 builds, while the official support will still require a comprehensive testing of the GA build.
- Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2019 is now supported as a source for Microsoft Hyper-V VMs backup jobs.
- Dell EMC Data Domain using DD OS 6.2 is now supported as the backup repository via both DDBoost and CIFS/NFS protocols.
- NSS trustee rights on files and folders are now restored during file-level recovery from NSS volumes hosted on Micro Focus Open Enterprise Server (OES).
- Experimental support for keyboard-interactive authentication can be enabled by creating the LinuxKeyboardInteractiveAuth (DWORD) = 1 registry value under the HKLM\SOFTWARE\Veeam\Veeam Backup and Replication key on the backup server. By default, we will look for the "password" substring in the SSH console prompts. You can override this using the LinuxKeyboardInteractiveAuthPrompt (REG_MULTI_SZ) value, where multiple substrings can be specified one per line.
- New Japanese era compatibility. 新元号の変更検証済み
In addition, Update 4a addresses over 300 minor bugs reported by customers and found during the internal testing.
- Certificate verification issues cause the backup console taking too long to open, or failing to open with "Object reference not set to an instance to an object" from backup console or "Could not load file or assembly" error in the log.
- Upgrade to Update 4 fails with the "Database version downgrade detected ... Reboot and restart the setup" error on machines where system time regional format uses a.m. and p.m. (lowercase with dots).
- SureBackup jobs start failing after upgrading to Update 4 due to virtual lab settings incorrectly updated by the configuration upgrade, in case of lack of free disk space in the vPower NFS cache folder.
- On Hyper-V versions prior to 2016, jobs with application-aware processing disabled fail with "The system cannot find the file specified" error.
- Backup of Windows XP SP1 VMs fails with the "Failed to call RPC function Vss.GetFileFromGADir" error.
- Various primary storage integration issues with HPE Nimble, NetApp, IBM and Dell EMC VNX storage.
- Tape support reliability issues, including a number of UI performance issues with tape management functionality.
- HPE StoreOnce Catalyst library memory leak issue (solved by updating the library to version 24.90.0.8).
- VeeamZIP™ operation incorrectly consumes a license for VMs that were previously licensed by regular backup jobs.
Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partners
Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 4a also includes bug fixes for service providers offering Veeam Cloud Connect services, and managing backup servers with Veeam Availability Console. For the full change log, please see this topic on the private Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) forum. Not a member of the VCSP forum? Click here to join. Had access before, but lost it? Click here to more info.