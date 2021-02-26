Veeam heeft versie 11 van het Backup & Replication-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een gemakkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V-omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform, zoals Oracle RMAN en SAP HANA. In de enterprise-plus-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storagesnapshots van Dell EMC, HPE Primera, Quantum DXi, NetApp Ontap en NetApp SVM. Het exacte versienummer is vastgesteld op 11.0.0.837 en is voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Veeam Backup & Replication v11: Accelerate Your Journey



What a milestone! Veeam Backup & Replication v11 is here and loaded with capabilities to help you accelerate your Digital Transformation journey. Here at Veeam, we could not be more excited about this monumental release, which is arguably our largest ever! In addition to our flagship product, Veeam Backup & Replication, this launch delivers more updates, such as Veeam ONE v11, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure v2, Veeam Service Provider Console v5 and a newly rebranded Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator v4. Our launch includes a great series of blogs that will roll out over the days and weeks to come. We’ve also refreshed demos, videos and strategically refreshed resources, aligned by use case, throughout our website, enabling you to find everything you need to know including what’s new in this massive release.



Let’s start by highlighting the 5 most exciting capabilities within Veeam Backup & Replication v11: Continuous Data Protection - Veeam will disrupt the market by completely democratizing recovery point objectives (RPOs) for VMware environments. Veeam’s Continuous Data Protection (CDP) will provide great resiliency for critical workloads with ultra-low RPOs, minimizing data loss and recovering to the latest state or point in time. Coupled with an easy deployment, Veeam customers and partners will embrace this technology for its flexibility, affordability and because it’s included in a product so many organizations already use. Not only is CDP included with Veeam Backup & Replication, but also integrated in Veeam ONE and Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator. Reliable Ransomware Protection - There are many threats to your data. Within the past year, we have all witnessed a massive increase in ransomware attacks, cyberthreats and malware events, and we expect this to continue. At Veeam, we have long advocated having at least one copy of backup data on an immutable, air-gapped or offline copy as part of our 3-2-1 Rule, and we’re proud to have delivered several options for which to protect against ransomware. The latest innovation in ransomware protection within V11 provides yet another way to keep your data safe. This capability allows the Hardened Linux Repository to provide an immutable copy on any Linux system, in any location, on premises or in the cloud. This will keep backups safe, preventing malicious encryption and deletion, and is yet another tool in your security arsenal. Archive to the Cloud - V11 will allow our customers to reduce the cost of long-term storage and replace tape infrastructure with a modern solution by over 20x. AWS S3 Glacier or Azure Blob Archive cold storage is a great addition to the policy-based management within the intelligent storage tiers of Veeam’s Scale-out Backup Repository: Performance, Capacity and now Archive. Automate your data lifecycle management. Instant Recovery - V11 builds on one of the hallmark Veeam capabilities, Instant Recovery. Now, Veeam customers can achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with production-ready Instant Recovery for SQL, Oracle and NAS file shares with incredible ease of use! This latest release also includes the ability to instantly restore ANY backup to as a Hyper-V VM, adding incredible restore flexibility. Veeam-powered BaaS & DRaaS - Veeam has long had many ways to consume our products as a service. Whether it is off-site backup, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), on-premises Backup as a Service (BaaS), Infrastructure as a Service protected by Veeam and other offerings; there is a service to meet the needs of the market. V11 incorporates the BaaS and DRaaS as top-level customer benefits in conjunction with the release of the Veeam Service Provider Console v5. Over 150 new and enhanced capabilities



Those top capabilities get all of the headlines, but the reality is that there is so much more to this major release. Besides having over 150 new and enhanced capabilities, V11 brings in major updates to other products, as well: Veeam Backup & Replication v11 – Backup and recovery Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows v5 Veeam Agent for Linux v5 NEW Veeam Agent for Mac Integration with Veeam Backup for AWS and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure for cloud-native workload protection New and updated plug-ins for enterprise applications such as Oracle and SAP

Veeam ONE v11 – Advanced monitoring and analytics

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure v2 – Cloud-native protection

Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator v4 (previously known as Veeam Availability Orchestrator) – Automated site recovery orchestration and testing

Veeam Service Provider Console v5 – Service provider management As with any release here at Veeam, there are so many big things but also many smaller things that go into a major release. The smaller things can also be a big deal! These include new capabilities such as cloud-native integration for AWS and Azure, more NAS and unstructured data protection, high-priority jobs, support for Google Cloud object storage within the capacity tier, storage snapshot support for the Windows Agent and so much more. The amount of technology here is incredible and the best part is that it’s 100% in-step with Veeam’s mission: to be the most trusted provider of backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management.