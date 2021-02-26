In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.10 is hieronder te vinden.

Changes/additions/improvements: Some optimizations for the seek preview functionality

Seek preview now gets hidden when dragging the seekbar

Renamed "System Default" video renderer to "Video Mixing Renderer 7". This to prevent people from thinking this ancient renderer is the preferred one. Also changed order of the available renderers to put the recommended ones at the top.

The player now tries to parse JSON output from youtube-dl even when that has encountered an error. This fixes loading of youtube playlists that contain deleted videos.

Added a timeout in LAV Splitter code to prevent the player from freezing in case of certain network connection errors during playback of online streams

Added support for text color tags in WebVTT subtitles

Subtitle render buffer is now disabled by default. It doesn't provide any noticeable performance benefit for most users.

A few other small changes Fixes: Fixed subtitle text encoding bug that caused wrong characters to be displayed (regression in 1.9.9)

Fixed issue that caused wrong keyframe to be show in seek preview window. Now a seek will go to the same frame as shown in the preview.

Fixed issue in sub picture buffer implementation that could result in reduced rendering performance for animated subtitles in certain cases

A few other small fixes