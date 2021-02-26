Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.10

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.10 is hieronder te vinden.

Changes/additions/improvements:
  • Some optimizations for the seek preview functionality
  • Seek preview now gets hidden when dragging the seekbar
  • Renamed "System Default" video renderer to "Video Mixing Renderer 7". This to prevent people from thinking this ancient renderer is the preferred one. Also changed order of the available renderers to put the recommended ones at the top.
  • The player now tries to parse JSON output from youtube-dl even when that has encountered an error. This fixes loading of youtube playlists that contain deleted videos.
  • Added a timeout in LAV Splitter code to prevent the player from freezing in case of certain network connection errors during playback of online streams
  • Added support for text color tags in WebVTT subtitles
  • Subtitle render buffer is now disabled by default. It doesn't provide any noticeable performance benefit for most users.
  • A few other small changes
Fixes:
  • Fixed subtitle text encoding bug that caused wrong characters to be displayed (regression in 1.9.9)
  • Fixed issue that caused wrong keyframe to be show in seek preview window. Now a seek will go to the same frame as shown in the preview.
  • Fixed issue in sub picture buffer implementation that could result in reduced rendering performance for animated subtitles in certain cases
  • A few other small fixes

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.10
Bestandsgrootte 16,46MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-02-2021 08:2417

26-02-2021 • 08:24

17 Linkedin

Bron: Doom9

Update-historie

17-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.20 0
31-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.19 6
14-12 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.18 14
10-11 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.17 6
22-09 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.16 0
10-08 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.15 1
03-07 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.14 17
06-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.13 22
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12.4 hotfix 35
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+112+23+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Aeternum
26 februari 2021 09:18
Wat is het voordeel t.o.v. VLC? Ik heb ze vroeger beide gehad maar uiteindelijk overgestapt.
+2Sensor55
@Aeternum26 februari 2021 10:30
-- Als je een video opent in een directory met meerdere video's, dan kan hij desgewenst al die video's als playlist gebruiken. VLC kan dat niet (hoewel we er al jaren om vragen).

-- MPC-HC kan niet alleen frame forward, maar ook frame back.
(Forward: <ctrl+right>, back: <ctrl+left>. VLC forward: <e>)

-- Inzoomen; en navigeren als je ingezoomd bent; en uitrekken van beeld, is wat mij betreft beter geregeld in MPC-HC. In VLC kan het ook, maar met een storende add-in, en minder flexibel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sensor55 op 26 februari 2021 10:37]

0Xfade
@Sensor5526 februari 2021 13:34
Geen idee wat u bedoelt met punt 1. Video's als playlist?
0twiFight
@Xfade26 februari 2021 17:12
Ik denk dat hij bedoelt dat als je een willekeurige video opent in een directory waar meerdere videos in staan, dat je dan bv. next kan klikken en dan speelt hij de volgende video in die directory, net alsof je een playlist hebt gemaakt met meerdere videos. Hoe dat in VLC gaat, geen idee.
+2nlscavenger
@Aeternum26 februari 2021 10:34
VLC heeft problemen met de chroma upsampling. Kleuren zijn verkeerd gepositioneerd en wazig. Vooral zichtbaar bij rood: https://slow.pics/c/ahVF79ly (VLC software decode, windows printscreen omdat VLC snapshot functie verkeerde colorspace gebruikt)

Bij MPC-HC heb je betere chroma upsampling opties als je de MadVR renderer gebruikt.
+1Bomberman71
@Aeternum26 februari 2021 09:33
Een veel 'lichter' ogende interface, vertrouwde shortcuts en dus erg geschikt voor de mensen die geen gadgets willen en de ouderwetse interface willen zoals ze die gewend waren van pak hem beet 20 jaar geleden maar onderhuids met de modernste codecs en andere trucen.
+2SirNobax
@Bomberman7126 februari 2021 10:22
andere trucen
MadVR, NNEDI upscaling, uitstekende HDR tonemapping en smooth-motion. :Y

[Reactie gewijzigd door SirNobax op 26 februari 2021 10:23]

+1ecduzit
@Bomberman7126 februari 2021 09:56
Shit, nou voel ik me oud... :'(
+1Bomberman71
@ecduzit26 februari 2021 10:06
Ik zie het als een voorrecht om de computer te hebben mee gemaakt toen deze de huizen van consumenten binnen kwam en de opkomst van het huidige internet.
+1Rub3s
@Aeternum26 februari 2021 10:23
Vroeger was mpchc efficiënter, kon makkelijker 'zware' films aan. Tegenwoordig is dat niet meer echt een probleem denk ik. Pc's zijn een stuk sneller.
+1Spiona
@Aeternum26 februari 2021 10:55
Ik vind zelf fijn dat ik MPC helemaal borderless kan maken, met VLC krijg ik de bovenste balk niet goed weg. Ik gebruik dit nog wel eens als ik iets kijk terwijl ik 1 scherm heb (direct op mijn laptop bijvoorbeeld) en nog iets anders aan het doen ben.
0Jogai
@Spiona26 februari 2021 15:47
Dan is MPV nog wel een tip, die heeft geen gui, dus dan heb je zeker geen borders :+
+1woepel
26 februari 2021 10:56
Heb de laatste tijd dat ik bij het afspelen in MPC van een film de muziek wel goed is maar de stemmen wegvallen.
Bij VLC met stereo aan werkt het wel goed. Weet iemand een oplossing. Kan in MPC geen stereo mode vinden.
Vindt MPC erg prettig bij het afspelen van meerdere films in een directory. Hoef dan niet eerst een playlist te maken. Denk dat als VLC dit ook heeft ik direct overstap.
+1The Third Man
@woepel26 februari 2021 11:20
Options -> Internal Filters -> knop onderin Audio decoder

Enable Mixing met output speaker op Stereo, dan rechts zou ik 'Don't mix stereo sources' aanzetten. Evt nog met 'Normalize Matrix' en de 'Matrix Encoding' spelen naar eigen smaak.
+1PsiTweaker
@woepel26 februari 2021 11:38
Probeert u MPC-BE eens.

Ik ben onlangs overgestapt van MPC-HC naar de Black Edition, omdat ik bij de BE versie het geluid beter vond. Niet zo zeer het geluid algemeen, maar het lijkt iets scherper gescheiden.

Van jarenlang PotPlayer ben ik overgestapt naar MPC-HC. Het grote voordeel van PotPlayer, is soms ook een nadeel. Er zijn zoveel geluidsinstellingen, dat ik e.e.a. niet goed ( naar m'n zin kreeg ). Daarom MPC-HC er een tijdje ernaast gehad en HC had vaak mooier/beter geluid ( vast een zeker een instellingensprobleem in PotPlayer, maar vindt die maar eens ). Daarom overgestapt naar MPC-HC. Onlangs ( hier op Tweakers ) ook van MPC-BE gelezen en dat eens geprobeerd. Ik gebruik nu alleen MPC-BE nog.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 26 februari 2021 11:44]

0browser666
3 maart 2021 23:59
Kan je chromecast gebruiken in MPC?
0ISaFeeliN
18 maart 2021 17:50
MPC-HC heeft wel meer voordelen:
- decode DTS streams out-of-the-box
- betere URL handling (met name op het gebied van url-encoding (spaties en special chars in urls))

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True