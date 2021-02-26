iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U2.1 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0-U2.1! This is a minor hotpatch release to fix a few highly visible bugs before the TrueNAS Enterprise update train is enabled. The primary change is to clear up many of the “core file” alerts that are being generated for Enterprise customers. Please refer to the TrueNAS 12.0-U2 Release Notes for more information on the changes included in this release.

With these fixes in place, the TrueNAS 12.0 update train for Enterprise customers is being activated! Enterprise customers are highly encouraged to contact iXsystems Support to schedule an update window for their system to take advantage of the improved performance, stability, and security of TrueNAS 12.0.