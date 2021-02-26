Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TrueNAS 12.0-U2.1

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U2.1 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U2.1

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of TrueNAS 12.0-U2.1! This is a minor hotpatch release to fix a few highly visible bugs before the TrueNAS Enterprise update train is enabled. The primary change is to clear up many of the “core file” alerts that are being generated for Enterprise customers. Please refer to the TrueNAS 12.0-U2 Release Notes for more information on the changes included in this release.

With these fixes in place, the TrueNAS 12.0 update train for Enterprise customers is being activated! Enterprise customers are highly encouraged to contact iXsystems Support to schedule an update window for their system to take advantage of the improved performance, stability, and security of TrueNAS 12.0.

Bug Fixes
  • [NAS-109434] - Resolve issues with joining Active Directory Domains
  • [NAS-109454] - Suppress extraneous corefile alerts
  • [NAS-109490] - Use the correct verbiage when Applying Pending Updates for HA

TrueNAS

Versienummer 12.0-U2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-tn-core/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

04-02 TrueNAS 12.0-U8 5
09-12 TrueNAS 12.0-U7 10
13-11 TrueNAS 12.0-U6.1 3
06-10 TrueNAS 12.0-U6 19
21-08 TrueNAS 12.0-U5.1 20
03-08 TrueNAS 12.0-U5 5
14-07 TrueNAS 12.0-U4.1 6
06-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4 6
05-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U3.1 36
04-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U3 2
Meer historie

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1604+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Anoniem: 74499
@Guus Leeuwis26 februari 2021 13:46
1. ondersteund je moederbord ECC ram?

2. staat het aan in de BIOS?

3. Truenas is op basis van FreeBSD: oplossing daar: https://forums.freebsd.or...ting-functionality.77921/

4. je hebt echt geen ECC nodig voor freenas/truenas/zfs: zie afweging op https://www.truenas.com/docs/hub/intro/corehardwareguide/

5 had je zelf al gezocht? vast niet

6 success met je feature request, 99,99% zeker dat ze het niet willen doen en 100% zeker als het inschiet bij FreeBSD (zie eerdere link bij punt 3)

7. ondersteund je CPU het?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 74499 op 26 februari 2021 13:49]

+1tormentor1985
@Anoniem: 7449926 februari 2021 19:42
Je hoeft inderdaad geen ECC geheugen te gebruiken maar als je data waardevol is gebruik je het beter wel. Voor de kosten hoef je het tegenwoordig niet te laten.
0beerse

@Guus Leeuwis1 maart 2021 15:01
Van dergelijke hardware/workstation/server features weet ik dat ze in de regel worden ondersteund door speciale software die de hardware kan uitlezen.
Als je hardware hebt die is voorzien van een ilo/rib/irmc of andere 'hardware console' waarmee je het systeem op afstand kan bedienen, dan kan het zomaar zo zijn dat ook de status van je ECC, net als de status van je hardware raid en dergelijke kan uitlezen. Gezien je vraaag ga ik er van uit dat jou hardware dat niet biedt.

Dan ben je afhankelijk van driver-software die de status van je ecc geheugen kan uitlezen: Je firmware moet natuurlijk ecc ondersteunen maar ook daar een interface op bieden. Daarna moet je in het geïnstalleerde os de juiste driver en software installeren om er iets mee te doen. TrueNas is gebaseerd op FreeBSD. Bekijk in de details van TrueNas naar de precies gebruikte versie van FreeBSD. Kijk daarna bij je hardware leverancier of zij drivers en software bieden voor FreeBSD. Haal die op en installeer die. Met een beetje geluk biedt deze driver/software een web-interface die je op afstand kan gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

