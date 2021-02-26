Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.72 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce RTX 3060 en de demo van het spel Outriders. Verder kan er van DLSS gebruik worden gemaakt in Nioh 2 en Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, en van Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Outriders demo

nVidia DLSS in Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition

nVidia DLSS in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

nVidia Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege Added support for the following GPUs. nVidia GeForce RTX 3060

nVidia CMP 40HX

nVidia CMP 30HX Fixed Issues in this Release [G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode. [200685971]

[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]

[The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game. [3229829]

[VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded. [2203875]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version 1803). [3220107]

Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]

[Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI. [3221611]

Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default “Use the 3D application setting”. [3252186]

[Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.[3195894]

LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.[3244055]

[Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display “no signal” message when enabling nVidia Surround. [3230565]

[Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the 'Maximum Graphics Power' information missing in the nVidia Control Panel > System Information page. [200697069] Windows 10 Open Issues Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200]. See the nVidia KBA 5157 for a possible workaround.

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Advanced Optimus]: The game may crash while launching. [3257842]

[GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[G-SYNC][nVidia Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]