Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 461.72 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.72 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce RTX 3060 en de demo van het spel Outriders. Verder kan er van DLSS gebruik worden gemaakt in Nioh 2 en Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, en van Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for
  • Outriders demo
  • nVidia DLSS in Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition
  • nVidia DLSS in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • nVidia Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege
Added support for the following GPUs.
  • nVidia GeForce RTX 3060
  • nVidia CMP 40HX
  • nVidia CMP 30HX
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode. [200685971]
  • [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]
  • [The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game. [3229829]
  • [VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded. [2203875]
  • [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version 1803). [3220107]
  • Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]
  • [Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI. [3221611]
  • Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default “Use the 3D application setting”. [3252186]
  • [Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.[3195894]
  • LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.[3244055]
  • [Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display “no signal” message when enabling nVidia Surround. [3230565]
  • [Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the 'Maximum Graphics Power' information missing in the nVidia Control Panel > System Information page. [200697069]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200]. See the nVidia KBA 5157 for a possible workaround.
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Advanced Optimus]: The game may crash while launching. [3257842]
  • [GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][nVidia Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 461.72 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 628,98MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (23)

+1PatrickV2
26 februari 2021 09:10
NVidia heeft het ook al bevestigt, maar deze driver versie installeert niet op Windows 7.

Zie: https://www.nvidia.com/en...river-feedback-thread-re/

En dan met name (later toegevoegd):

[Windows 7] 461.72 driver fails to load with Device Manager error Code 52 [3266398]

Ik ben terug gegaan naar 461.40.
+1CH4OS
@PatrickV226 februari 2021 09:39
Ik ben oprecht nieuwsgierig; Waarom zou je nu nog op Windows 7 willen zitten dan? Zakelijk gezien kan ik het mij voorstellen dat een uitrol naar nieuwer lang(er) kan duren, maar Windows 10 is intussen ook de nodige jaren uitgebracht en kent een versie die long term support heeft (ook vooral gericht op de zakelijke markt overigens), waar de support op Windows 7 intussen verlopen is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 26 februari 2021 09:46]

+2Tyrian
@CH4OS2 maart 2021 21:34
In mijn geval:

Ik vind de interface van Windows 7 veel prettiger, consistenter en beter doordacht dan die van Windows 10.
Ik heb geen behoefte aan een OS dat advertenties toont of ongevraagd candy crush saga installeert.
Alle software die ik gebruik is compatibel met Windows 7.
Ik heb nog tot 2023 extended security updates.
+1CH4OS
@Tyrian2 maart 2021 22:46
Ik vind de interface van Windows 7 veel prettiger, consistenter en beter doordacht dan die van Windows 10.
In wat voor opzicht? Want ik heb zowel Windows 7, 8 als 10 gebruikt (en Windows 10 gebruik ik dan nog steeds), maar ik snap even niet waarom dit een probleem is. In the end is de werking gewoon hetzelfde. :)
Ik heb geen behoefte aan een OS dat advertenties toont of ongevraagd candy crush saga installeert.
De advertenties herken ik niet, Candy Crush is ook niet ongevraagd geïnstalleerd. Ook om zeker te zijn dat het ook niet gebeurd, heb ik de standaard en overbodige Microsoft Store apps verwijderd. :) Dus hiervoor hoef je echt niet bij Windows 7 te blijven. Mocht je per se het oude menu Start willen, zijn er genoeg freeware en open source programma's te vinden die het oude menu Start teruggeven, maar dan beperk je jezelf wel (naar mijn mening). De extended support variant is daarmee voor een consument redelijk overbodig, naar mijn idee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 2 maart 2021 22:51]

0field33P
@CH4OS26 februari 2021 14:47
Indien je bepaalde functies gebruikt die sinds Windows 8 of 10 verwijderd zijn uit Windows, of wanneer je programma's of hardware gebruikt die niet meer werken op Windows-versies na 7. Maar veruit de meeste software die op Windows 7 draait draait net zo goed op Windows 10 (en menig gamer met een GeForce-kaart zal echt niet slechter af zijn met 10).
0CH4OS
@field33P26 februari 2021 14:57
Indien je bepaalde functies gebruikt die sinds Windows 8 of 10 verwijderd zijn uit Windows, of wanneer je programma's of hardware gebruikt die niet meer werken op Windows-versies na 7.
Wat voor functies zijn dat zoal? Specifieke hardware dat niet ondersteund wordt na Windows 7? Dat is vooral een zakelijk issue. Vaak zijn er immers voor Windows 10 nieuwere drivers uitgebracht. Is dat niet zo, is het vaak apparatuur voor een niche markt, wat over het algemeen niet bij een consument thuis staat. Voor consumenten is er in elk geval geen reden om op Windows 7 te blijven zitten. Waar dat in een zakelijke omgeving meestal wel afgeschermd wordt, om de impact te minimaliseren vanuit een beveiligingsoogpunt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 26 februari 2021 14:58]

0dycell
@CH4OS27 februari 2021 13:03
Ik zou het gebruik van Windows 7 nooit goed praten maar ik kan wel genoeg redenen verzinnen om het nog te 'moeten' gebruiken. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld nog een oude video capture kaart liggen die ik alleen op Windows 7 werkende kan krijgen (met Windows XP drivers). En ik heb ook nog een soundblaster kaart liggen met volgens mij enkel Windows 7 drivers. Verder heb ik vroeger wel eens diverse spellen geprobeerd die alleen op 32bits OS-en draaien. Nu heeft Windows 10 ook wel een 32bits versie gehad maar tegenwoordig niet meer. Anyway, voor iedereen kan er wel een reden zijn om het nog nodig te hebben. Zeker als ze geen budget hebben voor nieuwe hardware...

Daar is ook niets mis mee, zolang ze het maar niet als primair OS gebruiken of aan het internet hangen..
0MaTr1x
@CH4OS10 maart 2021 15:57
V.w.b. hardware en Windows 7: Intel heeft vanaf de 6e generatie EHCI verwijderd uit de chipset en vervangen voor xHCI; bij AMD Ryzen is dit later ook gebeurd. Dit betekent dat je in de BIOS kunt komen, kunt booten van een USB stick en zelfs Windows 7 kunt installeren, maar zodra je boot in Windows 7 geen enkele USB 2- of 3-poort werkt.

Toen ik een paar jaar geleden op een voormalig kantoor nieuwe zakelijke pc's ontving en we toen nog afhankelijk waren van oude software dat alleen op Windows 7 draaide, heb ik nog diverse Windows 7 ISO's geprobeerd met geslipstreamde xHCI drivers, maar dat was geen succes.

https://www.intel.com/con...e-pch-technical-paper.pdf
+1Resistor
26 februari 2021 09:47
Ik ben benieuwd of ze Kepler nog wat langer blijven ondersteunen dan april (dacht ik) als kleine service omdat nieuwere kaarten wat lastig leverbaar zijn.
+1Lamah
26 februari 2021 10:08
[Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.[3195894]

Wat is TDR? ik heb een issue met Chrome en ik vraag me af of dit het oplost.
0CH4OS
@Lamah26 februari 2021 12:59
Voor wat ik zo in de gauwigheid vind op Google staat het voor 'timeout detection and recovery'.
Zou volgens het resultaat vermeld worden op http://najb.discopubblico...sing-chrome-to-crash.html, maar de pagina laadt hier niet.
0star-saber
26 februari 2021 11:03
TDR is dat scherm flikkert en in event log staat een warning dat display driver niet reageerde en hersteld is. zie hieronder een uitleg wat het is.

https://docs.microsoft.co...ut-detection-and-recovery
0HomeLate
@star-saber26 februari 2021 11:13
Dat was niet enkel een issue voor Ampere, maar ook voor Turing. Ik heb er ook regelmatig last van en ik hoop dat hierbij dit issue is opgelost.
0star-saber
@HomeLate26 februari 2021 11:36
Ik had dit ook vaak op mijn 2080ti maar nog niet gezien op de 3090.
Werd er destijds helemaal gek van dat geknipper steeds.
0CH4OS
@star-saber26 februari 2021 12:59
Volgens mij is het wat anders; zie ook CH4OS in 'downloads: GeForce Game Ready Driver 461.72 WHQL'

EDIT:
Ah, we hebben het over hetzelfde. Maar jij omschrijft het wat begrijpelijker. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 26 februari 2021 13:00]

0Huib_Bloodstone
26 februari 2021 14:23
DLSS Mount and blade 2 :*)

Deze game is echt top!
0Umbrah
26 februari 2021 14:25
Tsja, en toch ben ik weer terug naar 456.71... op een RTX3090. De 460-serie drivers heeft toch nog echt té veel compromissen met browse gebruik, CAD/GIS applicaties (waar soms CEF in zit, dus chromium voor data views, wat heerlijk is als dat crashed), gekke G-Sync perikelen, etc...

Ik ben blij met m'n 3090 en z'n framebuffer, en de hardware is ook mega mooi in elkaar gezet (heb een Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME Waterforce WB), maar de software is kwadratisch slecht. nVidia drivers waren altijd al up/down, maar als je kijkt hoe lang er nu al sommige bugs in zitten: OEF. Van het niveau: nVidia stuurt .reg files rond om dingen te "fixen". Niet dat de andere twee grote Windows GPU fabrikanten (Intel, AMD) nou onschuldig zijn, maar het valt gewoon extra op omdat het zeker in het verleden ook goed was. En dan wil ik het nog niet eens over de software van Gigabyte zelf hebben ;)

Ik hoop dat dit wel snel beter wordt, en bij voorkeur voordat ze nieuwe functies toevoegen. Heb zelfs overwogen om m'n scherm te vervangen juist vanwege de gekkigheden in juist deze exotische GSync combinatie (uiteraard niet gedaan, GSync kan ook uit... hoe jammer het ook is zonder te werken...).
0Marctraider
26 februari 2021 17:30
T'is nog steeds weerzinwekkend dat er nog zoveel issues rondom refresh rates en *sync technologie zijn (ook icm. Windows DWM).

Dit zou nou onderhand toch allemaal
vlekkeloos moeten werken?

Denk vooral dat Windows op de mainstream channel gewoon tè snel nieuwe aanpassingen doorvoert (Op de core level, WDDM, erc) en er veel gezeur is tussen twee partijen.

Standaardisatie heeft tot nu toe weinig uitgemaakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 26 februari 2021 17:30]

0Derpian
4 maart 2021 18:12
Ik heb waarschijnlijk door deze driver een video_scheduler_internal_error BSOD gehad.

Had zelf voor ik de nieuwe 3080 installeerde DDU gebruikt om de oudere drivers te verwijderen.

Heeft iemand dit ook gehad?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

