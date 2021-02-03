sluiten

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.5.6

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcebroncode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.5.6 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters
  • Improved work over the HTTP protocol.
  • Removed MPC FLAC Source filter.
  • Ignore corrupted 'APIC' and '\0PIC' tags in ID3v2.
UDP/HTTP Reader
  • Added support for ShoutCast.
  • Added support for streams with content-type "video/mpeg".
VTSReader
  • Fixed getting the list of chapters.
AudioSplitter
  • Added support for chapters for WAV format.
  • Added support for FLAC format.
  • Added basic support for AIFF format.
AviSplitter
  • Added support for AV1 video.
  • Improved compatibility with some external H.264 video decoders.
DVRSplitter
  • Added support for Chinese KKmoon CCTV camera file format.
RawVideoSplitter
  • Added support for AV1 OBU files.
MatroskaSplitter
  • Fixed playback of some VFW type videos.
  • Fixed reading HDR data for VP9.
  • Added support for the "ProjectionPoseRoll" element, in which the frame rotation angle is recorded.
MP4Splitter
  • Added pixel format detection for DNxHD.
  • Fixed playing files from "edit list".
  • Fixed getting frame sizes and aspect ratios for some MOV files.
  • Fixed opening files with empty 'ctts' atom.
  • Fixed bitrate detection for some audio tracks.
MpaDecFilter
  • Fixed encoding in AC-3. Added check for SPDIF output at 44100 Hz.
MPCVideoDec
  • Improved AV1 multithreading decoding.
  • The DXVA2 decoder will only connect for compatible media types.
AudioSwitcher
  • Fixed turning off the mixer when not required.
MpcAudioRenderer
  • Fixed playback of DVD-Video with no sound in the menu.
Video renderers
  • Fixed display of HLG for EVR-CP.
  • Fixed showing the first frame in some situations for EVR-CP.
  • Minor optimization of EVR-CP and Sync.
  • Removed support for VMR-7 ("System default") and VMR-9.
Subtitles
  • Fixed flickering of some subtitles.
Youtube
  • User pages like https://www.youtube.com/c/ are now parsed as playlists.
  • Added check for the availability of the received link.
  • Fixed opening of various links.
  • Improved YouTube format selection menu.
  • Added the ability to open only the audio track for a YouTube video.
Player
  • WIC is now used for imaging instead of GDI +.
  • Fixed saving thumbnails for video files whose video tracks are noticeably shorter than audio tracks.
  • External interface change files (toolbar.png, gpu.png, flybar.png) can now only be in PNG format.
  • Added the ability to upload logo and covers in HEIF and WebP format.
  • Reduce the size of large images when viewed in the "Logo" settings panel.
  • The window size limits the size of the desktop when the player is started and at the beginning of playback.
  • Fixed leaking GDI objects when using a playlist.
  • Reworked mouse settings. Added the "Mouse" settings panel.
  • Added the ability to set the Ctrl, Shift and "Right button" modifiers for some mouse actions.
  • The "Previous" and "Next" control buttons are supplemented with the "Previous file" and "Next file" actions when the right mouse button is pressed.
  • Optimized primary rendering of the main window for Windows 7, 8, 8.1.
  • Fixed the state of the "GPU" indicator after closing a file.
  • Optimized rendering of playlist items.
  • Added "Repeat A-B" functionality.
  • Added the ability to assign a hotkey to open a folder.
  • Working with settings has been slightly optimized.
  • Optimized text output in the "Information", "Statistics" fields and the status line.
  • Improved OSD functionality when displaying permanent messages.
  • Fixed various issues for exclusive full screen.
  • Optimized Seek Bar output for an exclusive full screen.
  • Added the ability to assign a hotkey for calling the "After playback" menu.
  • Improved work on multiple displays and different DPI systems.
  • Rotation and Flip commands have been added to the "Pan & Scan" submenu.
  • Added the ability to add all media files in a folder when adding one file.
  • Toolbar, flybar, taskbar buttons and other graphics are now in SVG format (thanks to Ivan Shatsky). Improved display of interface elements on large Windows scales. Added the ability to load external toolbar.svg and flybar.svg.
  • Fixed display of chapters in the search bar for some DVD-Videos.
  • Various fixes in the player interface.
Installer
  • Added path to the player to the "App Paths" registry key.
Shell Extension
  • Fixed freeze when opening files from qBittorrent.
Updated Ukrainian translation (by arestarh1986).
  • Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).
  • Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).
  • Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).
  • Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).
  • Updated Chinese (Traditional) and Dutch translation (by beter).
  • Updated Greek translation (by George).
  • Updated Portuguese (Brazil) translation (by SIEGFRIED JANKE).
  • Updated Polish translation (by maxoku).
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-0.8.1-17-gb12229c;
  • ffmpeg git-n4.4-dev-2373-ga7f9b3b954;
  • Little-CMS git-2.11-42-g7dcc91f;
  • MediaInfo git-v20.09-66-gacf041ac;
  • openjpeg git-v2.3.1-59-g0f169867;
  • ZenLib git-v0.4.38-25-g11a96d5;

Versienummer 1.5.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Source Frorge
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/files/MPC-BE/Release%20builds/1.5.6/
Bestandsgrootte 13,49MB
Licentietype GPL

+1PsiTweaker
3 februari 2021 13:01
Kan iemand mij uitleggen, wat het verschil is tussen de 'MPC - Black Edition' en de 'MPC - Home Cinema' ?

Ik gebruik al jaren de 'MPC-HC' versie ( om lokale films te bekijken ) en ben daar zeer tevreden over. Ooit heb ik o.a. VLC, PotPlayer en andere gebruikt, maar MPC-HC werkt ( bij mij ) het beste.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 3 februari 2021 13:04]

+2Dr. Cheeks
@PsiTweaker3 februari 2021 20:10
Ik gebruik Black Edition, omdat die in brede zin net zo goed is als Home Cinema, maar als plus heeft dat je er 'seekbar thumbnails' aan kunt zetten.

Dat je, net als bijv. in YouTube, thumbnails ziet van de video als je met de muis over de seekbar 'zweeft'. Heel makkelijk om een bepaald stukje in de video snel te vinden!
+1Jogai
@Dr. Cheeks3 februari 2021 20:31
En de skin is natuurlijk net iets fijner.
0Lucky63Luc
@Dr. Cheeks3 februari 2021 21:56
sorry, maar dat kan mpc-hc ook sinds de laatste versie:

Updated MPC-HC to version 1.9.8.109
Added option to MPC-HC to show a thumbnail preview on the seekbar
You can enable it during installation, or through: MPC-HC options > Tweaks > Show Preview on Seekbar
+2deknegt
@PsiTweaker3 februari 2021 13:27
MPC-BE is een fork van de oorspronkelijke MPC-HC dat in 2017 gestopt is met development.

Er is ook een fork gekomen van MPC-HC door de github dev genaamd clsid2, maar dit is puur een maintenance fork die mogelijke bugs en kleine functionaliteit aanpassingen maakt om ervoor te zorgen dat MPC-HC blijft werken op modernere systemen en bepaalde plugins zoals MadVR en LAVFilters.

Ondertussen bij MPC-BE word er nog actief gewerkt en nieuwe features voor uitgebracht, en is iets meer user friendly omdat veel instellingen al staan ingesteld bij eerste installatie.

Op zich kan je met beiden uit de voeten, maar MPC-BE is actiever qua updates en nieuwe toevoegingen.
+2twiFight
@PsiTweaker3 februari 2021 17:09
Ik heb naar aanleiding van een van deze updates BE geinstalleerd maar sindsdien nooit gebruikt. HC werkt voor mij nog allersinds perfect. Het zal dus ook van je eigen use case afhangen. Ik kan zo geen features bedenken die ik mis aan HC.

Maar los daarvan ben ik wel blij dat er een BE fork is van MPC-HC want dat betekent alleen maar dat er keus is én de long term survivability hoger is. Ik heb naast MPC 3 andere players gebruikt en geen van alle bevallen ze zo goed als (de interface van) MPC, dus ik hoop deze player nog lang te kunnen gebruiken. Ik zie zelf HC en BE dus ook niet als concurrenten van elkaar!
+1DeadKennedy
3 februari 2021 11:36
Deze player icm de madVR renderer kan ik iedereen aanraden
+1Peran
@DeadKennedy3 februari 2021 15:35
Aanrader
oa ivm FreeSync, horizontale beeldlijnen tijdens het afspelen
+1Orion64
3 februari 2021 11:53
Veel positiefs al over gelezen, iets betere hw-decoding dan VLC had ik begrepen. Deze ga ik nu maar eens even uitproberen, 'black edition' klinkt ook wel goed!
0acale
3 februari 2021 17:32
Deze player gebruiken icm madVR om hdr materiaal te bekijken is zeer interessant, maar ik vraag me af of dit nog nut heeft op het moment dat je beeldscherm geen hdr ondersteunt.
0Jogai
@acale3 februari 2021 20:33
Heeft volgens mij ook effect op scaling en andere processing, dus ziet er zowieso beter uit, en evt. wat minder cpu belasting.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

