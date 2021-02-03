Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcebroncode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.5.6 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters Improved work over the HTTP protocol.

Removed MPC FLAC Source filter.

Ignore corrupted 'APIC' and '\0PIC' tags in ID3v2. UDP/HTTP Reader Added support for ShoutCast.

Added support for streams with content-type "video/mpeg". VTSReader Fixed getting the list of chapters. AudioSplitter Added support for chapters for WAV format.

Added support for FLAC format.

Added basic support for AIFF format. AviSplitter Added support for AV1 video.

Improved compatibility with some external H.264 video decoders. DVRSplitter Added support for Chinese KKmoon CCTV camera file format. RawVideoSplitter Added support for AV1 OBU files. MatroskaSplitter Fixed playback of some VFW type videos.

Fixed reading HDR data for VP9.

Added support for the "ProjectionPoseRoll" element, in which the frame rotation angle is recorded. MP4Splitter Added pixel format detection for DNxHD.

Fixed playing files from "edit list".

Fixed getting frame sizes and aspect ratios for some MOV files.

Fixed opening files with empty 'ctts' atom.

Fixed bitrate detection for some audio tracks. MpaDecFilter Fixed encoding in AC-3. Added check for SPDIF output at 44100 Hz. MPCVideoDec Improved AV1 multithreading decoding.

The DXVA2 decoder will only connect for compatible media types. AudioSwitcher Fixed turning off the mixer when not required. MpcAudioRenderer Fixed playback of DVD-Video with no sound in the menu. Video renderers Fixed display of HLG for EVR-CP.

Fixed showing the first frame in some situations for EVR-CP.

Minor optimization of EVR-CP and Sync.

Removed support for VMR-7 ("System default") and VMR-9. Subtitles Fixed flickering of some subtitles. Youtube User pages like https://www.youtube.com/c/ are now parsed as playlists.

Added check for the availability of the received link.

Fixed opening of various links.

Improved YouTube format selection menu.

Added the ability to open only the audio track for a YouTube video. Player WIC is now used for imaging instead of GDI +.

Fixed saving thumbnails for video files whose video tracks are noticeably shorter than audio tracks.

External interface change files (toolbar.png, gpu.png, flybar.png) can now only be in PNG format.

Added the ability to upload logo and covers in HEIF and WebP format.

Reduce the size of large images when viewed in the "Logo" settings panel.

The window size limits the size of the desktop when the player is started and at the beginning of playback.

Fixed leaking GDI objects when using a playlist.

Reworked mouse settings. Added the "Mouse" settings panel.

Added the ability to set the Ctrl, Shift and "Right button" modifiers for some mouse actions.

The "Previous" and "Next" control buttons are supplemented with the "Previous file" and "Next file" actions when the right mouse button is pressed.

Optimized primary rendering of the main window for Windows 7, 8, 8.1.

Fixed the state of the "GPU" indicator after closing a file.

Optimized rendering of playlist items.

Added "Repeat A-B" functionality.

Added the ability to assign a hotkey to open a folder.

Working with settings has been slightly optimized.

Optimized text output in the "Information", "Statistics" fields and the status line.

Improved OSD functionality when displaying permanent messages.

Fixed various issues for exclusive full screen.

Optimized Seek Bar output for an exclusive full screen.

Added the ability to assign a hotkey for calling the "After playback" menu.

Improved work on multiple displays and different DPI systems.

Rotation and Flip commands have been added to the "Pan & Scan" submenu.

Added the ability to add all media files in a folder when adding one file.

Toolbar, flybar, taskbar buttons and other graphics are now in SVG format (thanks to Ivan Shatsky). Improved display of interface elements on large Windows scales. Added the ability to load external toolbar.svg and flybar.svg.

Fixed display of chapters in the search bar for some DVD-Videos.

Various fixes in the player interface. Installer Added path to the player to the "App Paths" registry key. Shell Extension Fixed freeze when opening files from qBittorrent. Updated Ukrainian translation (by arestarh1986). Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).

Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).

Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).

Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).

Updated Chinese (Traditional) and Dutch translation (by beter).

Updated Greek translation (by George).

Updated Portuguese (Brazil) translation (by SIEGFRIED JANKE).

Updated Polish translation (by maxoku). Updated libraries: dav1d git-0.8.1-17-gb12229c;

ffmpeg git-n4.4-dev-2373-ga7f9b3b954;

Little-CMS git-2.11-42-g7dcc91f;

MediaInfo git-v20.09-66-gacf041ac;

openjpeg git-v2.3.1-59-g0f169867;

ZenLib git-v0.4.38-25-g11a96d5;