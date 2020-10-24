Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.8

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.8 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:

  • Updated LAV Filters to 0.74.1-75-gb1db4
  • Updated MediaInfo DLL to 20.09

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Duplicate hotkeys are now highlighted
  • Added support for using Ctrl/Alt/Shift modifiers for mouse actions
  • Added new default mouse action for seeking through video: Ctrl + Mouse wheel
  • You can customize hotkeys and mouse actions here: Options > Player > Keys
  • Improved parsing of (local) M3U playlist files
  • Streaming HLS M3U playlists are handled directly by LAV Splitter
  • Added new menu entry for changing playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate
  • Subtitle search on OpenSubtitles now also searches by file name if no match was found for file hash
  • Improved DVD region code bypass
  • "Launch files in fullscreen" option now only engages fullscreen for video files
  • Improved display of URLs in titlebar
  • Very long entries in recent file list are now shortened for better menu display
  • Added advanced options for displaying the current audio and subtitle language in statusbar
  • Improved support for external WebVTT subtitles

Fixes:

  • Fixed DVD playback speed and menu issues with internal audio renderer
  • Fixed issue where file could still be in use after closing it
  • Fixed subtitle search on Podnapisi for Portuguese Brazil language (language code "pob")
  • Fixed rare issue with subtitle queue that could cause flickering/blinking subtitles
  • Fixed potential crash when taking screenshots with subtitles included
  • Fixed issue where clicking on seekbar could trigger two identical seek actions
  • A few other small fixes and improvements

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.8
Bestandsgrootte 16,35MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 24-10-2020 18:115

24-10-2020 • 18:11

5 Linkedin

Bron: Doom9

24 oktober 2020 18:19
Doom9, man lang geleden in de tijd van divx was dat mijn "place to go".. gaaf dat ze nog steed bestaan !
Media Player Classic is nog steeds één van de best progjes om video af te spelen
+2MrFax
@JRvP24 oktober 2020 18:45
clsid is ook de maker van K-Lite Codec Pack! Dus als je altijd de laatste update van MPC-HC wil hebben, samen met een boel andere codecs en renderers, is that the way to go.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 24 oktober 2020 18:46]

0himlims_
26 oktober 2020 12:23
sinds VLC zijn die codecpacks toch neit (echt) meer nodig?
0MrFax
@himlims_26 oktober 2020 12:44
de losse codecs zijn veel sneller dan VLC. VLC loopt vaak achter om zo stabiliteit en bugs zo min mogelijk te houden.
0himlims_
@MrFax26 oktober 2020 12:57
dacht dat vlc beetje als mijn exvriendin was, die slikte ook alles :+

