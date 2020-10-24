In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.8 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to 0.74.1-75-gb1db4

Updated MediaInfo DLL to 20.09 Changes/additions/improvements: Duplicate hotkeys are now highlighted

Added support for using Ctrl/Alt/Shift modifiers for mouse actions

Added new default mouse action for seeking through video: Ctrl + Mouse wheel

You can customize hotkeys and mouse actions here: Options > Player > Keys

Improved parsing of (local) M3U playlist files

Streaming HLS M3U playlists are handled directly by LAV Splitter

Added new menu entry for changing playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate

Subtitle search on OpenSubtitles now also searches by file name if no match was found for file hash

Improved DVD region code bypass

"Launch files in fullscreen" option now only engages fullscreen for video files

Improved display of URLs in titlebar

Very long entries in recent file list are now shortened for better menu display

Added advanced options for displaying the current audio and subtitle language in statusbar

Improved support for external WebVTT subtitles Fixes: Fixed DVD playback speed and menu issues with internal audio renderer

Fixed issue where file could still be in use after closing it

Fixed subtitle search on Podnapisi for Portuguese Brazil language (language code "pob")

Fixed rare issue with subtitle queue that could cause flickering/blinking subtitles

Fixed potential crash when taking screenshots with subtitles included

Fixed issue where clicking on seekbar could trigger two identical seek actions

A few other small fixes and improvements