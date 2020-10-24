In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.8 is hieronder te vinden.
Updates:
- Updated LAV Filters to 0.74.1-75-gb1db4
- Updated MediaInfo DLL to 20.09
Changes/additions/improvements:
- Duplicate hotkeys are now highlighted
- Added support for using Ctrl/Alt/Shift modifiers for mouse actions
- Added new default mouse action for seeking through video: Ctrl + Mouse wheel
- You can customize hotkeys and mouse actions here: Options > Player > Keys
- Improved parsing of (local) M3U playlist files
- Streaming HLS M3U playlists are handled directly by LAV Splitter
- Added new menu entry for changing playback speed: Menu > Play > Playback rate
- Subtitle search on OpenSubtitles now also searches by file name if no match was found for file hash
- Improved DVD region code bypass
- "Launch files in fullscreen" option now only engages fullscreen for video files
- Improved display of URLs in titlebar
- Very long entries in recent file list are now shortened for better menu display
- Added advanced options for displaying the current audio and subtitle language in statusbar
- Improved support for external WebVTT subtitles
Fixes:
- Fixed DVD playback speed and menu issues with internal audio renderer
- Fixed issue where file could still be in use after closing it
- Fixed subtitle search on Podnapisi for Portuguese Brazil language (language code "pob")
- Fixed rare issue with subtitle queue that could cause flickering/blinking subtitles
- Fixed potential crash when taking screenshots with subtitles included
- Fixed issue where clicking on seekbar could trigger two identical seek actions
- A few other small fixes and improvements