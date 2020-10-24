Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kodi 18.9

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 18.9 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die als eerbetoon de codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kodi "Leia" 18.9 Release

Mutter, mutter... "18.8 will be the last", they said... "all efforts will go into 19.x now", they said... famous last words...

Okay, one more roll of the "Leia" die, although this one is really driven by circumstances beyond our control. Technical changes by Cloudflare caused significant issues with HTTP access to any site using them - metadata sources, for example - and we need to put in a quick workaround before everyone gets too upset; while 19.x "Matrix" is close, it's not close enough to leave these issues unaddressed. So, as we're building that new code, we thought that we might as well fix a couple of other regressions while we're here.

With no further fanfare, then, here's what you've got in this release:

  • Work around third-party changes to HTTP2 and SSL/encryption that impacted internet access from Kodi by scrapers, streaming addons, etc.
  • Fix memory leaks in TexturePacker
  • Fix event server unable to send raw key strikes
  • Fix issues around directory navigation and incorrectly-set start directories
  • Fix MediaCodec OES/EGL rendering

The full changelog can be found in our GitHub milestone or you can read the merged PRs here. If you want to read back on the full history of v18 itself, or of previous versions, you can find the corresponding articles in the relevant blog posts.

Versienummer 18.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Bestandsgrootte 60,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Reacties (5)

+1Willem001
25 oktober 2020 19:02
Op de IPad alleen te installeren als die gejailbraked is. Jammer.
+1ASS-Ware
@Willem00125 oktober 2020 19:31
Op de IPad alleen te installeren als die gejailbraked is. Jammer.
Dat was voor mij een reden om over te stappen op Plex.
Zo hebben alle players hun voor- en nadelen.
0NoahAmber
24 oktober 2020 18:32
Nog niet van de site te downloaden zo te zien

