Er is met versienummer 5.20 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.496 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.20 (total 36):
- More work on the DSS cryptographic provider.
- A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit.
- Support for FLS callbacks.
- Window resizing in the new console host.
- 14640: Multiple OpenGL applications and games fail at ChoosePixelFormat/SetPixelFormat (Lazarus, Counterclockwise, USI T3 emulator)
- 30364: X3 Reunion hangs at start
- 33392: .NET Framework 4.0 installer misreports disk space if not enough disk space available 'Drive C: Required - 64u MB, Available - 64u MB' ('FormatMessageA/W' needs to support I64)
- 34558: Multiple applications and games wrapped with ASProtect 1.x-2.x protection scheme fail to start after registration (Farm Frenzy 2, Alawar, FL Studio 11.x VSTi 'Slayer2' plugin, FORScan)
- 35694: Serena hits deadlock on exit
- 35744: LabChart Reader 8 installer ends prematurely (VBScript support for class default sub missing)
- 36873: Multiple games have non-functional mouse input, invisible mouse cursor (Chronology, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord)
- 39297: kernel32.IsValidCodePage and friends don't support code page 708.
- 46950: UFOHD2 crashes when trying to open camera preview
- 47771: Multiple games have broken mouse movement (Alan Wake, Hard Reset, Battlefield 3, Watch Dogs, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered)
- 47906: Alice Madness Return crashes
- 48336: Applications using MS ADO require Recordset Connect to be implemented (Enterprise Architect, Brickcom CMS client)
- 48717: Saints Row 2 needs xactengine3_2.dll
- 49012: Application build with .NET CoreRT crashes due to FLS callbacks not being called
- 49044: CPU-Z 1.92 crashing on startup
- 49450: Adobe Shockwave Player 11.x plugin installer fails with jscript:cc_parser_parse '&&' expression not implemented
- 49529: 5.12 regression: Wine segfaults if the +heap debug channel is enabled
- 49661: Red Evil:black screen in game.
- 49673: Backpacker 3:Americana:unhandled exception
- 49679: Visual Studio 98 and Visual Basic 6 installers hang
- 49808: Stellaris loads very slowly
- 49814: FreeBSD 12.1 undebuggable crash on startup (regression)
- 49821: Seismobuild crashes at start
- 49860: Dungeons & Dragons Online 64bit client fails to start in wine-5.16, 5.17, 5.18
- 49904: all wine processes show a definite leak in load_libwine()
- 49950: d3d10:reflection tests crash
- 49960: The Sims Complete Collection is stuck on playing intro
- 49966: powershell_ise.exe fails with Unhandled Exception: System.NotImplementedException: The method or operation is not implemented.
- at System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal.ThrowEx
- 49982: A '(call )' line does not reset %ERRORLEVEL% to 0
- 49997: Capella no yakusoku: Game doesn't start (black screen)
- 50000: Wineconsole crashes on F8
- 50004: Python script hangs when pipe IPC is used
- 50008: Metro Exodus fails to launch since commit fde5967f725624c5ee4995dcbe22f262979c5c9c
- 50016: PS Remote Play can't install: "To use PS Remote Play, update your PC's OS to the latest version, and then install the Media Feature Pack from Microsoft."
- 50020: mf:mf tests crash on Windows 7
- 50025: Cannot run Line (chat app) on Wine