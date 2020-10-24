Er is met versienummer 5.20 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.496 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More work on the DSS cryptographic provider.

A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit.

Support for FLS callbacks.

Window resizing in the new console host. Bugs fixed in 5.20 (total 36): 14640: Multiple OpenGL applications and games fail at ChoosePixelFormat/SetPixelFormat (Lazarus, Counterclockwise, USI T3 emulator)

30364: X3 Reunion hangs at start

33392: .NET Framework 4.0 installer misreports disk space if not enough disk space available 'Drive C: Required - 64u MB, Available - 64u MB' ('FormatMessageA/W' needs to support I64)

34558: Multiple applications and games wrapped with ASProtect 1.x-2.x protection scheme fail to start after registration (Farm Frenzy 2, Alawar, FL Studio 11.x VSTi 'Slayer2' plugin, FORScan)

35694: Serena hits deadlock on exit

35744: LabChart Reader 8 installer ends prematurely (VBScript support for class default sub missing)

36873: Multiple games have non-functional mouse input, invisible mouse cursor (Chronology, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord)

39297: kernel32.IsValidCodePage and friends don't support code page 708.

46950: UFOHD2 crashes when trying to open camera preview

47771: Multiple games have broken mouse movement (Alan Wake, Hard Reset, Battlefield 3, Watch Dogs, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered)

47906: Alice Madness Return crashes

48336: Applications using MS ADO require Recordset Connect to be implemented (Enterprise Architect, Brickcom CMS client)

48717: Saints Row 2 needs xactengine3_2.dll

49012: Application build with .NET CoreRT crashes due to FLS callbacks not being called

49044: CPU-Z 1.92 crashing on startup

49450: Adobe Shockwave Player 11.x plugin installer fails with jscript:cc_parser_parse '&&' expression not implemented

49529: 5.12 regression: Wine segfaults if the +heap debug channel is enabled

49661: Red Evil:black screen in game.

49673: Backpacker 3:Americana:unhandled exception

49679: Visual Studio 98 and Visual Basic 6 installers hang

49808: Stellaris loads very slowly

49814: FreeBSD 12.1 undebuggable crash on startup (regression)

49821: Seismobuild crashes at start

49860: Dungeons & Dragons Online 64bit client fails to start in wine-5.16, 5.17, 5.18

49904: all wine processes show a definite leak in load_libwine()

49950: d3d10:reflection tests crash

49960: The Sims Complete Collection is stuck on playing intro

49966: powershell_ise.exe fails with Unhandled Exception: System.NotImplementedException: The method or operation is not implemented.

at System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal.ThrowEx

49982: A '(call )' line does not reset %ERRORLEVEL% to 0

49997: Capella no yakusoku: Game doesn't start (black screen)

50000: Wineconsole crashes on F8

50004: Python script hangs when pipe IPC is used

50008: Metro Exodus fails to launch since commit fde5967f725624c5ee4995dcbe22f262979c5c9c

50016: PS Remote Play can't install: "To use PS Remote Play, update your PC's OS to the latest version, and then install the Media Feature Pack from Microsoft."

50020: mf:mf tests crash on Windows 7

50025: Cannot run Line (chat app) on Wine