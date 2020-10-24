Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 5.20

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 5.20 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.496 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • More work on the DSS cryptographic provider.
  • A number of fixes for windowless RichEdit.
  • Support for FLS callbacks.
  • Window resizing in the new console host.
Bugs fixed in 5.20 (total 36):
  • 14640: Multiple OpenGL applications and games fail at ChoosePixelFormat/SetPixelFormat (Lazarus, Counterclockwise, USI T3 emulator)
  • 30364: X3 Reunion hangs at start
  • 33392: .NET Framework 4.0 installer misreports disk space if not enough disk space available 'Drive C: Required - 64u MB, Available - 64u MB' ('FormatMessageA/W' needs to support I64)
  • 34558: Multiple applications and games wrapped with ASProtect 1.x-2.x protection scheme fail to start after registration (Farm Frenzy 2, Alawar, FL Studio 11.x VSTi 'Slayer2' plugin, FORScan)
  • 35694: Serena hits deadlock on exit
  • 35744: LabChart Reader 8 installer ends prematurely (VBScript support for class default sub missing)
  • 36873: Multiple games have non-functional mouse input, invisible mouse cursor (Chronology, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord)
  • 39297: kernel32.IsValidCodePage and friends don't support code page 708.
  • 46950: UFOHD2 crashes when trying to open camera preview
  • 47771: Multiple games have broken mouse movement (Alan Wake, Hard Reset, Battlefield 3, Watch Dogs, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered)
  • 47906: Alice Madness Return crashes
  • 48336: Applications using MS ADO require Recordset Connect to be implemented (Enterprise Architect, Brickcom CMS client)
  • 48717: Saints Row 2 needs xactengine3_2.dll
  • 49012: Application build with .NET CoreRT crashes due to FLS callbacks not being called
  • 49044: CPU-Z 1.92 crashing on startup
  • 49450: Adobe Shockwave Player 11.x plugin installer fails with jscript:cc_parser_parse '&&' expression not implemented
  • 49529: 5.12 regression: Wine segfaults if the +heap debug channel is enabled
  • 49661: Red Evil:black screen in game.
  • 49673: Backpacker 3:Americana:unhandled exception
  • 49679: Visual Studio 98 and Visual Basic 6 installers hang
  • 49808: Stellaris loads very slowly
  • 49814: FreeBSD 12.1 undebuggable crash on startup (regression)
  • 49821: Seismobuild crashes at start
  • 49860: Dungeons & Dragons Online 64bit client fails to start in wine-5.16, 5.17, 5.18
  • 49904: all wine processes show a definite leak in load_libwine()
  • 49950: d3d10:reflection tests crash
  • 49960: The Sims Complete Collection is stuck on playing intro
  • 49966: powershell_ise.exe fails with Unhandled Exception: System.NotImplementedException: The method or operation is not implemented.
  • at System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal.ThrowEx
  • 49982: A '(call )' line does not reset %ERRORLEVEL% to 0
  • 49997: Capella no yakusoku: Game doesn't start (black screen)
  • 50000: Wineconsole crashes on F8
  • 50004: Python script hangs when pipe IPC is used
  • 50008: Metro Exodus fails to launch since commit fde5967f725624c5ee4995dcbe22f262979c5c9c
  • 50016: PS Remote Play can't install: "To use PS Remote Play, update your PC's OS to the latest version, and then install the Media Feature Pack from Microsoft."
  • 50020: mf:mf tests crash on Windows 7
  • 50025: Cannot run Line (chat app) on Wine

Versienummer 5.20
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

24-10-2020 • 18:23

24-10-2020 • 18:23

27 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

21-05 Wine 7.9 18
07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
-127026+119+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Marctraider
24 oktober 2020 21:02
Bijna alle multiplayer games met anti-cheat.

Ik kan me zo voorstellen; Faceit AC, Easy Anticheat, VAC, en zo zijn er vast nog meer.

Ik heb het nooit geprobeerd maar vaak gelezen dat het eigenlijk ondoenlijk is.

Eigenlijk geen garantie voor succes laten we het zo zeggen. En zelfs truukjes om zo veel mogelijk te disguisen lopen vaak spaak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 24 oktober 2020 21:04]

+1Elefant

@Marctraider25 oktober 2020 02:23
Voor sommige mensen is het glas half leeg en voor anderen half vol. Wie 100% Windows-compatibiliteit wil, zit sowieso niet op Linux, want Linux neemt Windows niet als voorbeeld maar werkt vanuit een andere gedachte, waarin Windows niet gezien wordt als het ideaal. Dus in plaats van Wine kun je beter Windows10 gebruiken en je rijk voelen dat het 100% Windows10 compatible is met alles wat daar bij hoort.

Ik ben heel blij met Wine, Eigenlijk doe ik privé alles met Linux, maar er zijn een paar Windows-programma's waar ik aan verknocht ben geraakt. De gaming situatie is al goed genoeg voor de casual gamer, maar dankzij Proton wordt het spelen van veel Windows-games direct vanuit Steam mogelijk. Het is te verwachten dat steeds meer games voor Wine geoptimaliseerd gaan worden dankzij Google Stadia dat Windows-games op Linux servers draait (dus ook DRM-issues). Zie "Linux gaming is BETTER than windows?" en "Microsoft Should be VERY Afraid - Noob's Guide to Linux Gaming".

Eigenlijk is het nu beter dan ik ooit had durven hopen. Maar 100% compatibiliteit die komt er nooit. Willen we ook niet. ik ben blij dat Linux juist geen Windows is en daarmee omarm ik incompatibiliteit, want je krijgt er belangrijkere zaken voor terug. Het is juist belangrijk dat er principiële keuzes worden gemaakt en niet toegegeven wordt aan het gemak van de gemakzuchtigen. Laat die rustig hun heil zoeken in het commerciële bed, dat is voor zulke mensen bedoeld.

En het zal de critici ook niet de mond snoeren die blijven gewoon klagen. Een van de ontsierende kanten van Microsoft heb ik altijd gevonden de wijze waarop zij concurrenten en hun producten aanvalt en zwart probeert te maken, en zelfs saboteren. Dat zit in hun DNA. Dat ondermijnen kwam van Bill Gates zelf. Hij liet zijn mensen al vroeg zingen: "Our work ain't done, as long as Lotus will run". Het heeft een tijd lang gewerkt maar ook grote mislukkingen en concurrenten als Google en Apple opgeleverd. Ze hadden die energie beter kunnen stoppen in een beter product maken, en goed naar de klant luisteren.

Want Hoe armzalig is het om 100% compatibiliteit met je eigen product als grote voordeel voor te stellen. Wat je dan verkoopt is geen product-kwaliteit maar een lock-in. Maar dat is voor verstandige mensen juist iets waar je liever weg van wil blijven.

In deze tijd wordt belangrijk om producten standaard te gaan beoordelen op lock-ins. Hoe moeilijker je er van los komt, hoe minder aantrekkelijk een product is. Als we mensen meer bewust maken van (de nadelen van) lock-ins, krijg je meer aanbieders die zich gaan onderscheiden met lock-in-vrije producten. Dat is een taak voor de media. Journalisten die geen maatschappelijke verantwoordelijkheid meer willen nemen, wat zijn dat nog? Ze zijn het woord journalist eigenlijk niet meer waardig. Het zijn vakkenvullers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 25 oktober 2020 03:07]

+2Anoniem: 1409490
@Elefant25 oktober 2020 06:18
En het zal de critici ook niet de mond snoeren die blijven gewoon klagen. Een van de ontsierende kanten van Microsoft heb ik altijd gevonden de wijze waarop zij concurrenten en hun producten aanvalt en zwart probeert te maken, en zelfs saboteren. Dat zit in hun DNA. Dat ondermijnen kwam van Bill Gates zelf. Hij liet zijn mensen al vroeg zingen: "Our work ain't done, as long as Lotus will run". Het heeft een tijd lang gewerkt maar ook grote mislukkingen en concurrenten als Google en Apple opgeleverd. Ze hadden die energie beter kunnen stoppen in een beter product maken, en goed naar de klant luisteren
Jammer. Hier laat je zien wat er mis is met een groot deel van de linux community, irrationele haat tegenover alles wat met Microsoft te maken heeft. Als je niet onder een steen hebt geleefd de afgelopen paar jaar, heb je gezien hoe Microsoft open source juist is gaan ondersteunen. Steeds meer en meer cruciale windows applicaties (niet calculator) worden op alle platformen, en dus ook op Linux, uitgegeven. Denk hierbij aan MS Teams, Defender, Microsoft Edge, het zelfs op Linux immens populaire VS Code en nog meer programma's. Verder heeft Microsoft veel aan Linux bijgedragen.

Jij leeft duidelijk nog in de tijd van Balmer, die inderdaad nare uitspraken deed over Linux, maar toch echt al een tijd vertrokken is. En natuurlijk mag je allerleij complottheorieen opbrengen hoe het stiekem het plan is van MS om Linux uiteindelijk te vernietigen, het zou me niets verassen van je. Het punt blijft echter, dat MS duidelijk haar houding tegenover open source, en dus tegenover Linux, heeft veranderd.
Het is juist belangrijk dat er principiële keuzes worden gemaakt en niet toegegeven wordt aan het gemak van de gemakzuchtigen. Laat die rustig hun heil zoeken in het commerciële bed, dat is voor zulke mensen bedoeld.
Lachwekkend. Ik heb zelf maandenlang Linux gebruikt, maar vanwege veiligheids principes (want zelfs voorname veiligheidsexperts zoals Daniel Micay (strcat)zijn het er over eens dat Linux een onveilig desktop OS is), ben ik terug naar Windows overgestapt. Verder zijn wij niet allemaal mensen met oneindige tijd om ons OS te tweaken en software als Wine te gebruiken en mee te moeten klooien (die apps bovendien volledig unsandboxed draait). Anderen zijn inderdaad om app compatibiliteit weggegaan. Anderen weer omdat Linux nu eenmaal vaak extra werk is, zelfs 'noobxfriendly' distro's als Mint hebben mij kopzorgen gegeven met bluetooth drivers etc. Als ik het goed heb, is het marktaandeel van Linux van 3-4% weer teruggezakt naar 1-2.
Mijn punt is, om nu iedereen weg te zetten als gemakzuchtig of 'onverstandig', is heel makkelijk, en getuigt nogmaals dat je hier vooral vanuit je emoties zit te reageren. Leuk op nu,nl, maar hier verwacht ik toch een hoger niveau. En dan journalisten die windows niet even slecht/gevaarlijk vinden als jij wegzetten als vakkenvullers en maatschappelijk onverantwoordelijk.

Ik wil dit nu geen persoonlijke aanval maken. Ik gebruik zelf graag Linux op mijn boxje hier thuis, en draai ook WSL2 in Windows zelf. Je zou er goed aan doen een wat openere mind te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1409490 op 25 oktober 2020 06:30]

+1dingo35
@Anoniem: 140949025 oktober 2020 10:31
"According to the latest data reported by the net analytics company NetMarketshare, the Desktop Linux market share is increased to an all-time high in June 2020 to 3.61%. Not only that, but it is also increasing on a month-on-month basis since April 2020."

https://www.debugpoint.co...to-all-time-high-in-june/
+1Anoniem: 1409490
@dingo3525 oktober 2020 10:43
Dit was inderdaad hoog in Juni, dat geef ik ook aan in mijn reactie dat het eerst rond de 3-4% zat. Zie datzelfde NetMarketshare voor de cijfers van nu. Het is sterk dalende sinds Juni, en zit nu rond de 2,3%

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1409490 op 25 oktober 2020 10:56]

+1i-chat
@Anoniem: 140949025 oktober 2020 10:11
je kunt moeilijk zeggen dat er 'haat' is als er feiten worden genoemd, die 'our work aint done'-mantra heb ik nog geleerd van een docent informatica ergens begin 2000.

Dat er inmiddels een hoop veranderd is lees ik inderdaad niet terug in zijn post, maar die informatie is ook niet relevant in deze discussie, maakt zijn post alleen maar langer, en zou enkel een doel hebben om de windows fans te kalmeren PFFF

De basis-vraag in deze discussie was of windows een doel op zich is of slechts een middel om er te komen. als wine te alle tijden 100% compatible moet zijn dan is windows niet langer een middel maar een doel en verliest het zijn nut.

ik snap zijn sentiment wel ook al heb ik inmiddels wel geleerd dat MS inderdaad het licht lijkt te hebben ontdekt toen ze erachter kwamen dat hele groepen hele markten hun producten niet konden krijgen heeft men van win10 een service gemaakt met gratis updates en upgrades. Dat windows daarmee min of meer verworden is tot een desktop-variant van snuffelsoftware android.... tja. maar ook daar zijn ze niet de enige in (Cononical heeft het immers ook geprobeerd, en die zijn van kamp L)

wat ik echter niet snap is hoe je erbij komt: op basis van slechts één onderzoeker dat linux inherrent onveiliger is dan windows, en ook dat verhaal van die drivers tja. dat gebeurt vaker onder windows dan onder linux,

bedrijfje falliet en de 300 kostende raid adaptor komt niet meer voorbij vista drivers met een beta lable en stabiele xp drivers. terwijl na de nodige hacks die kaart wel nog basis functies heeft in linux.

of een onverklaarbare driver-fout die de upgrade van windows 1910 naar 2004 tegenhoud met een berichtje, microsoft en asus zijn er aan bezig, ze doen er niets aan, drivers en software fouten vallen buiten de garantie en dus kan ik volgend jaar mijn 3 jaar oude 1800 euro laptop wegsmijten ... (of er linux op gaan draaien).

en toen, niets, het zijn gewoon besturingssystemen en ze werken gewoon wel, of gewoon niet, al naar gelang de use-case en de persoonlijke voorkeur of de noodgedwongen omstandigheid
+1Goderic
@Elefant25 oktober 2020 12:09
Ik zou anders helemaal geen nee zeggen tegen Wine met 100% Windows comptabiliteit
+1Elefant

@Goderic25 oktober 2020 20:48
Dan krijg je ook alle kwetsbaarheden erbij. Vind je het dan nog steeds een goede zaak?
+1Goderic
@Elefant25 oktober 2020 21:55
100% compabiliteit betekent niet bit-voor-bit exact hetzelfde. De kwetsbaarheden moeten er dus helemaal niet bij zitten.

Met de veiligheid van Windows zit het tegenwoordig best wel goed, op sommige vlakken kan Linux er nog van leren.
+1Elefant

@Goderic25 oktober 2020 23:36
Dat lukt je niet omdat developers ook gebruik maken van de anomalieën in systemen. En vanwege compatibiliteitsredenen kunnen die ook weer doorwerken in latere toevoegingen. Compatibiliteit en veiligheid zijn moeilijk te verenigen. Gnome gebruikt dit zelfs om opzettelijk steeds apps te breken. Door apps steeds te breken wordt voorkomen dat zwakheden in applicaties en extensies eindeloos werkzaam blijven.

Dit vind ik een nietszeggende bewering:
Met de veiligheid van Windows zit het tegenwoordig best wel goed, op sommige vlakken kan Linux er nog van leren.
Ik zou zeggen, lees even de volgende artikelen over ramsomware aanvallen.
Als wij over aanvallen lezen op computers betreft het windows-computers. Niet omdat een gerichte aanval op een Linux-PC moeilijker/onmogelijk is, maar omdat criminelen zich op grootschalig Windows richten. Het zijn juist deze grote monocultures die door hun aard criminaliteit als een magneet aantrekken, net als plagen op monocultures in de landbouw.

Dat MS er technisch vernuftige zaken in bouwt is goed, maar van toegenomen veiligheid is geen sprake zolang de computercriminaliteit alleen maar toeneemt. In een wapenwedloop tussen verdedigers en aanvallers kan de verdediging steeds sterker worden zonder de veiligheid te vergroten. Want de aanvallers zitten ook niet stil.

En tegen wie beveilig je? Als een bedrijf zijn gegevens wil beveiligen tegen Amerikaanse inlichtingendiensten die het weer doorspelen naar eigen bedrijven, dan wil je geen Amerikaans systeem nemen dat samen met hen ontwikkeld wordt. Dat snapt toch hopelijk iedereen.

Men schijnt maar net te willen doen alsof Snowdon nooit gebeurd is. Gewoon stug negeren. Schept dat dan vertrouwen? Ik vind van niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 25 oktober 2020 23:37]

0Goderic
@Elefant26 oktober 2020 10:52
Dat lukt je niet omdat developers ook gebruik maken van de anomalieën in systemen. En vanwege compatibiliteitsredenen kunnen die ook weer doorwerken in latere toevoegingen. Compatibiliteit en veiligheid zijn moeilijk te verenigen.
Natuurlijk is dat mogelijk voor sommige slecht ontworpen api's, maar dat is echt niet zo frequent.
Gnome gebruikt dit zelfs om opzettelijk steeds apps te breken. Door apps steeds te breken wordt voorkomen dat zwakheden in applicaties en extensies eindeloos werkzaam blijven.
Echt niet, Gnome doet dat omdat ze de fout gemaakt hebben om gewoon geen api te maken voor extensies, maar daar komt langzaam wel wat verandering in. Linux userland mag op dat vlak best wel wat leren van de kernel vind ik.
Dit vind ik een nietszeggende bewering:
...
Windows veiligheid is gigantisch vooruit gegaan, en is op alle vlakken veel veiliger dan vroeger en heeft beveiligingstechnieken die Linux niet heeft, beveiliging op de desktop in Linux loopt echt achter. Niet nietszeggend daaraan.
Een 100% (oké, 99,99% dan) compatibele Wine kan net veel van de problemen die je aankaart helpen oplossen.
+1Eonfge
@Marctraider24 oktober 2020 21:18
Jep. Zoals de waard is, vertrouwd ie zijn gasten.

Ik zie het dus eigenlijk wel als positief ding dat sommigegames niet werken dankzij aggresieve anti-cheat. Niet toevallig zijn dat vaak games vol van micro-transactions, lootboxes, grind en always-online shenaniganz.

Niet dat ik mij verveel, want er komen nog steeds meer games uit dan dat ik uberhaupt tijd hebt om te spelen, maar het aantal in-game kassa's valt dus voor mij nog wel mee. Uiteindelijk werkt 70% van de games wel, en dat is goed genoeg voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 24 oktober 2020 21:19]

+1Amanoo
@Marctraider25 oktober 2020 02:14
Anti-cheat op zich is geen enkel probleem met WINE. Het is kernel-space anti-cheat dat het probleem is. En bij Denuvo zijn ze ervan op de hoogte, de producteigenaar van Denuvo Anti-Cheat heeft al op Github gezegd dat ze het WINE-compatible willen maken.
0Marctraider
24 oktober 2020 20:32
Leuk project, maar het blijft dweilen met de kraan open qua bugs, performance e.d.

Een beter alternatief is een KVM met GPU passthrough (als je graphics intensieve games o.i.d. draaien wilt)

Helaas zijn veel game developers vervelend en vindt hun anti cheat mechanisme (Dat sowiezo al amper z'n werk doet) guests in een hypervisor niet leuk.

Was een goede manier om Windows voor altijd links te laten liggen m.u.v. native gaming.

Helaas blijven we geforceerd in het Microsoft ecosysteempje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 24 oktober 2020 20:33]

0Heidistein
@Marctraider24 oktober 2020 20:38
Een beter alternatief is een KVM met GPU passthrough (als je graphics intensieve games o.i.d. draaien wilt)

Helaas zijn veel game developers vervelend en vindt hun anti cheat mechanisme (Dat sowiezo al amper z'n werk doet) guests in een hypervisor niet leuk.
Ik doe dat, maar ik heb dat nog nooit meegemaakt eigenlijk? Welke games doen dat? Ik heb niet eens de moeite genomen om echt te verstoppen dat ik een VM draai voor spelletjes?
+2ZaZ
@Heidistein25 oktober 2020 01:58
Mijn hele steam library doet het ook perfect met QEMU.
Ik geloof nog steeds heilig in virtualisatie met gpu passthrough. Ja, op dit moment is het zeker niet voor 'the faint of heart' en er moeten echt nog een aantal slagen gemaakt worden om het gebruiksvriendelijker en stabieler te maken, maar mijn ervaringen met wine zijn eigenlijk ook niet zo positief en heb ik ook vaak genoeg uren en uren in moeten steken om iets maar half werkend te krijgen.
Het verschil van virtualisatie met wine is in mijn optiek dat als je het eenmaal lekker opgezet hebt je eigenlijk weinig problemen hebt. Met laatstgenoemde is dat niet het geval. Het is bij elke game of app altijd maar weer de vraag of het (lekker/uberhaupt) gaat werken
+1ejabberd
@ZaZ25 oktober 2020 05:08
Mijn hele steam library doet het ook perfect met QEMU.
Ik geloof nog steeds heilig in virtualisatie met gpu passthrough. Ja, op dit moment is het zeker niet voor 'the faint of heart' en er moeten echt nog een aantal slagen gemaakt worden om het gebruiksvriendelijker en stabieler te maken, maar mijn ervaringen met wine zijn eigenlijk ook niet zo positief en heb ik ook vaak genoeg uren en uren in moeten steken om iets maar half werkend te krijgen.
Het verschil van virtualisatie met wine is in mijn optiek dat als je het eenmaal lekker opgezet hebt je eigenlijk weinig problemen hebt. Met laatstgenoemde is dat niet het geval.
Zoals al is aangehaald hangt het ervan af wat je wil bereiken. Ikzelf ben geen echte gamer maar ik draai al wel zeker 15 jaar The Settlers IV onder Wine. Dat werkt goed en het is nota bene nog steeds de installatie van in de jaren '00 die ik vandaag draai op mijn huidige systeem. Ik heb steeds de .wine directory gekopieerd naar mijn nieuwe computers.

In mijn situatie zie ik geen meerwaarde in het opzetten van virtualisatie. Het is meer werk, het kost me een Windowslicentie en het is omslachtiger in gebruik. Als ik nu mijn verstand op nul wil zetten met een nostalgische gamesessie, dan tik ik een simpel commando in and that's it.
+1dingo35
@ZaZ25 oktober 2020 10:37
"Het is bij elke game of app altijd maar weer de vraag of het (lekker/uberhaupt) gaat werken "

Ik heb dezelfde ervaring met Wine, maar ben daarom gebruik van maken van PlayOnLinux; een open-source scripting omgeving. Daarin kun je alle handmatige handelingen die nodig zijn om een applicatie in Wine aan de praat te krijgen, vastleggen; daarnaast fixeert het een wine- of wine-staging versie, zodat eventuele incompatibiliteiten / nieuw geïntroduceerde bugs geen rol meer spelen.
En natuurlijk, als je geluk hebt is de applicatie die je wil draaien al gescript en hoef je alleen maar point-and-click te doen...
+1Amanoo
@Heidistein25 oktober 2020 02:15
Er zijn games die erop controleren. Maar niet alle games doen dat.
+1WolfpackN64
@Marctraider24 oktober 2020 21:38
Als je geen multiplayer games die anti-cheat gebruiken speelt werkt Wine veel eenvoudiger dan KVM met GPU passtrough. Heb de Witcher III volledig via Proton gespeeld en je zou nooit merken dat het niet native is.
0Amanoo
@WolfpackN6425 oktober 2020 02:14
Kernel-space anti-cheat, wel te verstaan.
0berchtold
@Marctraider24 oktober 2020 23:43
Probleempje. Er zijn nu ook anti cheats die VM’s detecteren. En die je daarop ook kicken/bannen.
+1Thonz
25 oktober 2020 01:28
Ik zoek al langer naar een fool proof guide voor het compilen van wine onder mac gezien er geen distributables zijn.

Zou iemand me kunnen helpen?
+1scholtnp
@Thonz25 oktober 2020 19:45
Zie ik iets over het hoofd? Er staan .pkg files alsook build instructies op de wiki (Heb het niet geprobeerd, want heb er zelf geen).
0Thonz
@scholtnp25 oktober 2020 22:32
Oh ik ben echt blind.

Ik heb eerder enkel de third party versions gezien, welke allemaal veel versies achterlopen.

Bedankt!
+1Kewne
24 oktober 2020 19:36
Wine-Staging 5.20 is ook uit en heeft een bijgewerkte versie van de esync patchset. Deze stond tussen 5.10 en 5.19 uit, waardoor sommige games die hevig gebruik maken van meerdere threads performance regressions hadden vergeleken met Wine-Staging 5.9/Proton 5.0/Proton-GE 5.9. Valve heeft deze ook terug geport naar hun nieuwe Proton 5.13.

