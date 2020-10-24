Versie 4.2.14 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

This update includes full support for AV1 (*.avif) images, courtesy of @null54‘s AvifFileType plugin, which is now bundled.

In addition, I’ve spent a lot of time optimizing various parts of the canvas rendering engine. Memory usage and CPU usage are both lower across the board, which should help when working with large images, as well as images (large or small) with many layers. I’ve also made several bug fixes and improvements to the Move Selected Pixels, Magic Wand, Paint Bucket, and Ellipse Select tools.

If you’re using the Windows Store release, you should get the update automatically within the next 24 hours. You can also force an update check by following these instructions.

For the Classic release, you should be offered the update automatically within the next week or so. You can get the update sooner by going to Settings → Updates → Check Now. You can also download and install it directly from the website.