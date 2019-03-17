Versie 0.74 van de LAV Filters is uitgekomen. De LAV Filters zijn een verzameling opensource-DirectShow-filters, waarmee de meest gebruikelijke formaten audio en video kunnen worden afgespeeld in een mediaspeler naar keuze. Het maakt deel uit van onder meer de K-Lite Codec Pack en de Combined Community Codec Pack. Er zijn ook mediaspelers, zoals Media Player Classic - Home Cinema en VLC Media Player, die het al standaard aan boord hebben. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

LAV Splitter Changed: Using GnuTLS for HTTPS and other TLS protocols, improving performance and compatibility with a lot of web streaming services (ie. YouTube Live Streams through youtube-dl, and more)

Fixed: Keyframes in MP4 files were being reported with a slightly offset timestamp, resulting in slow keyframe seeking

Fixed: Subtitles that stretch over chapter boundaries could be lost in Ordered Chapter MKV files

Fixed: Fonts embedded in MKVs without a proper mimetype were not being imported (now it checks the file extensions for .ttf/.otf as well) LAV Video NEW: Initial support for parsing HDR10+ (SMPTE ST 2094-40) metadata, and passing it to the video renderer

NEW: Using the dav1d AV1 decoder for significantly improved AV1 decoding performance

Changed: Re-enabled experimental hardware acceleration for H.264 MVC 3D decoding on Intel GPUs, disabled by default

Changed: Updated Intel MediaSDK dispatchers to the latest Media SDK, fixing compatibility with newer runtimes in the Intel DCH drivers

Changed: Improved support for additional UtVideo subtypes LAV Audio Changed: Added an option to disable the PCM fallback when bitstreaming is requested

Fixed: Further improvements to TrueHD Bitstreaming, resolving glitching on more new titles (particularly seamless branching titles)

Fixed: Automatic fallback from bitstreaming to PCM could crash in some situations