Versie 4.1 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
New in this release:
Bugs fixed since 4.0.5:
- Following the lead of Debian and Fedora, we've made ./configure default to a dual Qt+GTK build.
- Switching between Qt and GTK modes can now be done right from the Settings window, without editing .desktop files.
- The Qt UI now provides a much more polished experience on Windows and has been made the default on that platform.
- Support for the Meson build system is now feature complete (at least for Linux).
- Preliminary Qt 6 support (requires some manual setup at build time)
- New Global Hotkeys plugin for Qt, courtesy of GitHub user iDarkTemplar (#820)
- OpenMPT (added in 4.0) is now preferred over ModPlug (#848)
- Album art in the info bar can be disabled (#884)
- Symbolic links are now followed when adding folders (#892)
- The currently playing track is displayed in bold font (#970)
- The playlist drag-and-drop indicator is now more visible (#991)
- Queue Manager, Equalizer, and Equalizer Presets windows are now dockable (#1022)
- Entry, Track, and Queue Number columns now display abbreviated header text (#1024)
- The Song Info window now displays channel count, also courtesy of iDarkTemplar.
- The mouse wheel can be used to seek in the Qt UI, courtesy of Simon Pilkington.
- The Channel Mixer can now convert 2 to 4 channels, courtesy of Kent Ross.
- Desktop notifications can have a custom timeout set, courtesy of Daniel Kamil Kozar.
- Scrobbler submissions now include album artist, courtesy of GitHub user arcctgx.
Changes since 4.1-beta1:
- Cuesheet entries read incorrectly from .m3u playlists (#1012)
- Null pointer dereference in Lyrics plugin (#1019)
- Album cover image does not display from ID3v2.2 tag (#1030)
- Crash in headless mode with status icon enabled (#1042)
Known caveats:
- Qt translations are loaded correctly (#569)
- Errors with autoconf >= 2.70 have been fixed (#1052)
- Hidden files are skipped when importing folders
- Meson support for macOS and Windows
- New translations: Albanian, Slovenian
- Users of the WinAmp UI may still want to use Audacious in GTK mode due to features that are still missing from the Qt port of this UI.
- Support for the LyricWiki database, which has shut down, has been removed.