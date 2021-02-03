sluiten

Software-update: Audacious 4.1

Audacious logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in this release:
  • Following the lead of Debian and Fedora, we've made ./configure default to a dual Qt+GTK build.
  • Switching between Qt and GTK modes can now be done right from the Settings window, without editing .desktop files.
  • The Qt UI now provides a much more polished experience on Windows and has been made the default on that platform.
  • Support for the Meson build system is now feature complete (at least for Linux).
  • Preliminary Qt 6 support (requires some manual setup at build time)
  • New Global Hotkeys plugin for Qt, courtesy of GitHub user iDarkTemplar (#820)
  • OpenMPT (added in 4.0) is now preferred over ModPlug (#848)
  • Album art in the info bar can be disabled (#884)
  • Symbolic links are now followed when adding folders (#892)
  • The currently playing track is displayed in bold font (#970)
  • The playlist drag-and-drop indicator is now more visible (#991)
  • Queue Manager, Equalizer, and Equalizer Presets windows are now dockable (#1022)
  • Entry, Track, and Queue Number columns now display abbreviated header text (#1024)
  • The Song Info window now displays channel count, also courtesy of iDarkTemplar.
  • The mouse wheel can be used to seek in the Qt UI, courtesy of Simon Pilkington.
  • The Channel Mixer can now convert 2 to 4 channels, courtesy of Kent Ross.
  • Desktop notifications can have a custom timeout set, courtesy of Daniel Kamil Kozar.
  • Scrobbler submissions now include album artist, courtesy of GitHub user arcctgx.
Bugs fixed since 4.0.5:
  • Cuesheet entries read incorrectly from .m3u playlists (#1012)
  • Null pointer dereference in Lyrics plugin (#1019)
  • Album cover image does not display from ID3v2.2 tag (#1030)
  • Crash in headless mode with status icon enabled (#1042)
Changes since 4.1-beta1:
  • Qt translations are loaded correctly (#569)
  • Errors with autoconf >= 2.70 have been fixed (#1052)
  • Hidden files are skipped when importing folders
  • Meson support for macOS and Windows
  • New translations: Albanian, Slovenian
Known caveats:
  • Users of the WinAmp UI may still want to use Audacious in GTK mode due to features that are still missing from the Qt port of this UI.
  • Support for the LyricWiki database, which has shut down, has been removed.
Audacious screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacious
Download https://audacious-media-player.org/download
Licentietype Freeware

By Bart van Klaveren

03-02-2021 11:51

03-02-2021 • 11:51

5 Linkedin

Source: Audacious

+1gepebril
3 februari 2021 14:42
Zit standaard in Lubuntu en gebruik het om WAV en mp3 te luisteren. Fijn is dat het met pijltjestoetsen werkt om snel voor en achteruit te spoelen.
Samen met Audicity, welke ik gebruik om audio te editten is het alles wat ik nodig heb. En dat alles op >= 10 jaar oude laptop.
+1Qalo
3 februari 2021 16:28
Heerlijke, no-nonsense mediaspelertje onder o.a. Linux, en mijn standaard speler voor alle audioformaten die ik gebruik. Het programmaatje oogt simplistisch, maar is desondanks voldoende geavanceerd om een heleboel ermee te kunnen. Het slikt een heleboel bestandsformaten zonder problemen, en er zit zelfs een tag-editor ingebouwd.

Onder Windows is (voor mij dan) AIMP de winnaar onder de audiospeler, maar onder Linux gebruik ik steevast Audacious. Juist ook omdat het weinig vraagt van je CPU, weinig vraagt van je geheugen, en het gewoon doet waarvoor het bestemd is: muziek afspelen. Een echte uitblinker in zijn simpelheid.

Ja, het heeft nog plug-ins ingebouwd, maar die zijn heel makkelijk in- of uit te schakelen, maar ook af te regelen zonder veel gedoe. Zoals een leveler (in te regelen compressor), een ingebouwde VU-meter (was vroeger een los venster, maar bij de nieuwe versies is deze te docken in de speler), een albumhoesweergave (net als de VU-meters tegenwoordig ook te docken), wat visualisaties en nog meer leukigheden.

Welke distro ik ook draai (Debian, (X)(L)ubuntu, Linux Mint, Arch, Manjaro), ze hebben allemaal Audacious als de default speler. Voor mij is er geen betere. :)
+1thePiett
3 februari 2021 16:34
Fantastische bloat-vrije player. Gebruik hem dagelijks voor MP3 en FLAC. Aanrader!
0kaaijer
4 februari 2021 18:03
Ik ben niet bekend met Audacious. Wat is de meerwaarde hiervan tov bijv. Groove Music in W10?

