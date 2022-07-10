Software-update: Audacious 4.2

Audacious logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New and improved features:
  • Add a built-in dark theme using Qt's Fusion style (default on Windows)
  • Add a dark theme-friendly variant of the built-in fallback icons, and make both built-in icon sets user-selectable
  • Add partial support for Ogg FLAC streams (#1075, thanks Jim Turner)
  • Preselect the filename of an imported playlist when exporting it again (#1128)
  • Automatically set the title of an imported playlist based on the filename (#1129)
  • Add a Search and Select dialog to the Winamp interface in Qt mode (#1138)
  • Add a Jump to Song dialog to the Winamp interface in Qt mode (thanks Steve Storey)
  • Add formatter syntax to allow truncating title strings (thanks iDarkTemplar)
Bugs fixed since 4.1:
  • Fix some fluidsynth settings not working (#1083)
  • Add checks to prevent Open Containing Folder from being abused to open other types of file (#1090)
  • Fix a crash in the bundled Game_Music_Emu library's SNES emulation (#1135)
  • Fix the Winamp interface not minimizing from the Windows taskbar (#1136)
  • Fix .mkv files being skipped when opening a folder (#1137)
  • Prevent the Qt interface from popping up multiple error dialogs (#1147)
Bugs fixed since 4.2-beta1:
  • Don't switch to FileWriter output when no other outputs are available (#1149)
  • Update for compatibility with FFmpeg 5.0 (#1159)
  • Fix hang when reaching the end of some files using FFmpeg (#1156)
  • Fix playlist unexpectedly scrolling in Winamp interface (#1157)
  • Prevent crash in 3rd-party QtPBFImagePlugin when using Winamp interface (#1166)
Audacious screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fabrikant
Download https://audacious-media-player.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

19:32 Audacious 4.2 0
02-'21 Audacious 4.1 5
07-'20 Audacious 4.0.5 3
06-'20 Audacious 4.0.4 5
04-'20 Audacious 4.0.3 4
03-'20 Audacious 4.0 4
08-'18 Audacious 3.10 3
01-'17 Audacious 3.8.2 7
12-'16 Audacious 3.8.1 6
09-'16 Audacious 3.8 0
Meer historie

