Versie 4.2 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms . Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New and improved features: Add a built-in dark theme using Qt's Fusion style (default on Windows)

Add a dark theme-friendly variant of the built-in fallback icons, and make both built-in icon sets user-selectable

Add partial support for Ogg FLAC streams (#1075, thanks Jim Turner)

Preselect the filename of an imported playlist when exporting it again (#1128)

Automatically set the title of an imported playlist based on the filename (#1129)

Add a Search and Select dialog to the Winamp interface in Qt mode (#1138)

Add a Jump to Song dialog to the Winamp interface in Qt mode (thanks Steve Storey)

Add formatter syntax to allow truncating title strings (thanks iDarkTemplar) Bugs fixed since 4.1: Fix some fluidsynth settings not working (#1083)

Add checks to prevent Open Containing Folder from being abused to open other types of file (#1090)

Fix a crash in the bundled Game_Music_Emu library's SNES emulation (#1135)

Fix the Winamp interface not minimizing from the Windows taskbar (#1136)

Fix .mkv files being skipped when opening a folder (#1137)

Prevent the Qt interface from popping up multiple error dialogs (#1147) Bugs fixed since 4.2-beta1: Don't switch to FileWriter output when no other outputs are available (#1149)

Update for compatibility with FFmpeg 5.0 (#1159)

Fix hang when reaching the end of some files using FFmpeg (#1156)

Fix playlist unexpectedly scrolling in Winamp interface (#1157)

Prevent crash in 3rd-party QtPBFImagePlugin when using Winamp interface (#1166)