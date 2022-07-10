Software-update: Kdenlive 22.04.3

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 22.04.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 22.04.3 Released

The last maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out fixing issues with proxy clips, render panel parameters and timeline scrolling among other minor bugs. Oversized icons on Windows should be normal now and speech to text is working again in the Flatpak version. On Windows all downloads should working now (online resources, title templates, effects, render profile).

  • Supplement to “Disable pip on Flatpak (we bundle the deps there)”. Commit.
  • Fix syntax error. Commit.
  • [Python Interface] Disable pip on Flatpak (we bundle the deps there). Commit.
  • Fix type (spotted by erjiang). Commit.
  • Fix effect parameter spin box incrementing twice on mouse wheel. Commit.
  • Fix compilation – wrong change committed. Commit.
  • Fix bug and warning calculating available mix duration when no frame is available. Commit.
  • [Scene Split] reimplement threshold. Commit.
  • Fix keyframe view seeking with effect zones. Commit.
  • Fix timeline playing autoscroll incorrectly enabled. Commit. See bug #455512
  • Fix timeline scrolling broken after opening a widget from timeline menu, like edit clip duration. Commit.
  • Fix oversized UI on Windows. Commit.
  • Fix incorrect encoding in rendered clip name on Windows. Commit. Fixes bug #455286
  • Fix incorrect ungroup when dragging selection. Commit.
  • Fix incorrect behavior of external proxies, allow multiple patterns by profile. Commit. See bug #455140
  • Fixes for external proxies. Commit. See bug #455140
  • Correctly enable current bin item proxy action after proxy is enabled/disabled in project settings. Commit.
  • Fix timeline cursor sometimes losing sync with wuler playhead. Commit.
  • Fix freeze copying proxy clips. Commit.
  • [Render Presets] Follow ffmpeg defaults. Commit.
  • Proper rounding for persistant quality slider value. Commit.
  • [Render Widget] Backend option to set speed default index. Commit.
  • [Render Widget] Don’t enable “Custom Quality” by default, remember state. Commit.
  • Fix compilation with Qt < 5.14. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 22.04.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

19:38 Kdenlive 22.04.3 2
17-06 Kdenlive 22.04.2 0
26-05 Kdenlive 22.04.1 3
03-05 Kdenlive 22.04.0 4
12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
10-11 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
13-10 Kdenlive 21.08.2 4
Meer historie

Reacties (2)

0Stetsed
10 juli 2022 19:41
Gebruik het soms als ik iets met video editing moet doen en eerlijk gezegd geen probleemen mee die ik kan merken en heeft alles wat ik tenminste nodig heb.
Reageer
0Lennart
@Stetsed10 juli 2022 20:10
Ik gebruik(te) het tijdens de corona-maatregelen vaker en ik kon er alles mee wat ik wilde. Eigenlijk alles wat je als editor nodig hebt.

Je kunt zelfs motion tracking doen, maar dat heb ik nooit uitgeprobeerd. Ondertiteling is klikken, typen, eventueel langer maken, klaar.
Reageer


