Versie 22.04.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

The last maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out fixing issues with proxy clips, render panel parameters and timeline scrolling among other minor bugs. Oversized icons on Windows should be normal now and speech to text is working again in the Flatpak version. On Windows all downloads should working now (online resources, title templates, effects, render profile).