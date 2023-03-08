Versie 4.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
New plugins and features:
Bugs fixed since 4.2:
- Add PipeWire output plugin
- Add native Opus decoder plugin
- Support GTK3 again (optional, default is GTK2)
- Support of Qt 6 is mature (optional, default is Qt 5)
- Meson support is feature complete now and tested on all main platforms, so consider switching to this build system (Autotools is still supported though)
- Allow copying file path in song info dialog (#1174)
- Support Ogg FLAC audio streams (#1176)
- Support reading embedded lyrics tags (#1192)
- Account for album artist in Search Tool (#1193)
- Support new song length database format in SID plugin
- Support Publisher and Catalog Number tags
- Add file filter to Export Playlist file dialog
Improvements since 4.3-beta1:
- Show correct song length for audio streams (#1179)
- Correctly handle libflac built without Ogg FLAC support (#1181)
- Increased M3U file size limit from 16 MB to 256 MB (#1194)
- Preserve existing FLAC Vorbis comments (#1202)
Other changes:
- Updated translations, with Romanian as new supported language
-
Ctrl+
Fin the Qt interface now also searches in file names (#1204)
- Prevent warning by FFmpeg about discarded samples when opening files
- Removed alarm plugin due to serious bugs (#793)