Versie 4.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms . Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New plugins and features: Add PipeWire output plugin

Add native Opus decoder plugin

Support GTK3 again (optional, default is GTK2)

Support of Qt 6 is mature (optional, default is Qt 5)

Meson support is feature complete now and tested on all main platforms, so consider switching to this build system (Autotools is still supported though)

Allow copying file path in song info dialog (#1174)

Support Ogg FLAC audio streams (#1176)

Support reading embedded lyrics tags (#1192)

Account for album artist in Search Tool (#1193)

Support new song length database format in SID plugin

Support Publisher and Catalog Number tags

Add file filter to Export Playlist file dialog Bugs fixed since 4.2: Show correct song length for audio streams (#1179)

Correctly handle libflac built without Ogg FLAC support (#1181)

Increased M3U file size limit from 16 MB to 256 MB (#1194)

Preserve existing FLAC Vorbis comments (#1202) Improvements since 4.3-beta1: Updated translations, with Romanian as new supported language

Ctrl + F in the Qt interface now also searches in file names (#1204)

+ in the Qt interface now also searches in file names (#1204) Prevent warning by FFmpeg about discarded samples when opening files Other changes: Removed alarm plugin due to serious bugs (#793)