Software-update: Audacious 4.3

Audacious logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3 van Audacious is uitgekomen. Audacious is een lichtgewicht en opensource-muziekspeler en in zekere zin de opvolger van xmms. Het programma kan audio-cd's afspelen of muziekbestanden op de computer, maar ook direct streamen van internet. Het heeft een equalizer aan boord en kan overweg met Winamp-skins. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en verschillende Linux-distributies. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New plugins and features:
  • Add PipeWire output plugin
  • Add native Opus decoder plugin
  • Support GTK3 again (optional, default is GTK2)
  • Support of Qt 6 is mature (optional, default is Qt 5)
  • Meson support is feature complete now and tested on all main platforms, so consider switching to this build system (Autotools is still supported though)
  • Allow copying file path in song info dialog (#1174)
  • Support Ogg FLAC audio streams (#1176)
  • Support reading embedded lyrics tags (#1192)
  • Account for album artist in Search Tool (#1193)
  • Support new song length database format in SID plugin
  • Support Publisher and Catalog Number tags
  • Add file filter to Export Playlist file dialog
Bugs fixed since 4.2:
  • Show correct song length for audio streams (#1179)
  • Correctly handle libflac built without Ogg FLAC support (#1181)
  • Increased M3U file size limit from 16 MB to 256 MB (#1194)
  • Preserve existing FLAC Vorbis comments (#1202)
Improvements since 4.3-beta1:
  • Updated translations, with Romanian as new supported language
  • Ctrl+F in the Qt interface now also searches in file names (#1204)
  • Prevent warning by FFmpeg about discarded samples when opening files
Other changes:
  • Removed alarm plugin due to serious bugs (#793)
Audacious screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.3
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacious
Download https://audacious-media-player.org/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-03-2023 15:46 1

08-03-2023 • 15:46

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Bron: Audacious

Update-historie

09-'25 Audacious 4.5.1 0
07-'25 Audacious 4.5 3
11-'24 Audacious 4.4.2 6
09-'24 Audacious 4.4.1 7
06-'24 Audacious 4.4 6
05-'23 Audacious 4.3.1 0
03-'23 Audacious 4.3 1
07-'22 Audacious 4.2 2
02-'21 Audacious 4.1 5
07-'20 Audacious 4.0.5 3
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GhostShinigami 9 maart 2023 11:00
Gebruik deze speler nu al een redelijk tijdje onder linux, en ik moet zeggen erg fijn, tab bladen support (playlists) werkt goed, en verder gewoon een no-nonsense player die doet wat het moet. Een goede replacement voor hoe ik foobar gebruikte op windows.

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