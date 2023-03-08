Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2 bèta

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de bètarelease van Disk Station Manager versie 7.2 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. Deze bèta is overigens nog niet aan te raden voor mensen die Surveillance Station gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • This beta software is for evaluation purposes only and should not be installed in production environments. Synology cannot be held responsible for any damage, such as accidental data loss, caused by this beta software.
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Starting from this version, logs for drives will no longer appear in Storage Manager > HDD and will be available only in Log Center.
  • Removed the "Automatically create port forwarding rules" option from QuickConnect advanced settings to increase network security.
Known Issues
  • Users of Surveillance Station should keep their current DSM version. The package update compatible with this DSM version is currently in development. Once the package update is officially released, it will be available for download in the Package Center.
  • This DSM update is not applicable to the following models: DS418, DS218, DS218play, DS118 and HD6500. The update compatible with these models is currently in development and is scheduled to be available in the next release.
What’s New
  • Added support for WriteOnce shared folders. This feature is based on the Write Once, Read Many (WORM) technology and can be enabled to prevent files from being modified, deleted, or renamed for a specified period.
  • Added support for volume encryption. All volume encryption keys are stored in the Encryption Key Vault, which can be set up on a local Synology NAS or via KMIP on a remote Synology NAS.
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support M.2 NVMe SSD storage pools. Learn more
  • Added more SSD cache group management options, including changing the RAID type and replacing a drive.
  • Added support for inline zero-block removal to increase the efficiency of data deduplication.
  • Adjusted how drive information is presented in Storage Manager. Users can now quickly check the condition of their drives by looking at the "Drive Status" field.
  • Users can now view the amount of used and free space for each storage pool and volume in Storage Manager.
  • Added a warning notification for when the available shared folder quota is low.
  • Supports deleting individual desktop notifications.
  • Supports sending DSM notifications via additional webhook providers, including LINE and Microsoft Teams.
  • Supports creating custom notification rules for system events, giving users greater control over what notifications to receive.
  • Supports exporting a list of users and of groups.
  • Added support for SAML to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
  • Added the option to allow non-admin users to safely eject USB devices.
  • Users can now manually input the IP addresses or FQDNs of one or more domain controllers in the trusted domain. This allows Synology NAS to sync domain data directly with the specified domain controllers.
  • Users can now enable Synology's email server to send DSM notifications directly to their Synology Account.
Limitation
  • S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported.
  • Starting from DSM 7.2 Beta, Virtual Machine Manager will no longer support creating clusters with older DSM versions. Please update each host in the cluster to the same DSM version or above versions for the Virtual Machine Manager cluster to operate properly.
  • Virtual DSM running DSM 7.2 Beta requires Virtual Machine Manager 2.6 or above.

Versienummer 7.2 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://prerelease.synology.com/en-global/download/dsm72_beta
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-03-2023 13:59
45 • submitter: mark184

08-03-2023 • 13:59

45

Submitter: mark184

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

23-07 Synology DSM 7.4.1 build 90080 22
10-07 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 4 25
16-06 Synology DSM 7.4 build 90075 34
20-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 3 29
16-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 2 40
29-01 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 1 31
02-12 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 11
18-11 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 Update 1 15
10-'25 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 46
10-'25 Synology DSM 7.3 build 81180 64
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Reacties (45)

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latka 8 maart 2023 14:20
Planned obsolescence: heb hier een ds1515+ die is gelijk qua hardware aan de ds1520+ (intel CPU, 64bit etc.) maar een upgrade krijg ik niet. Dat was dus de laatste Synology: als je als bedrijf zo in de wedstrijd zit dat je kunstmatige beperkingen op gaat werpen om upgrades niet beschikbaar te maken (en er nota bene werk instop om een blokkade ervoor te programmeren) dan heb je minimaal 1 klant minder (verder nog een ds211/ds216 en een ds411 op diverse plekken in gebruik als offsite backups, maar als die gaan komt er iig. geen synology voor terug).
Dennism @latka8 maart 2023 14:56
Zo simpel is het natuurlijk ook niet, ja beide hebben een intel cpu en beide gebruiken een 64bit architectuur.

De DS1515+ heeft echter een Atom C2538 uit 2013, bijvoorbeeld zonder igpu.
Terwijl de DS1520+ een J4125 heeft uit 2019, een veel modernere cpu, die flink sneller is de te vinden benchmarks en ook nog een een meer uitgebreide feature set heeft.

Ik zou dit juist niet direct als argument zien voor geplande veroudering. Die DS1520+ is simpelweg voorzien van veel betere hardware dan de DS1515+. Dat deze hardware gelijk is klopt dus simpelweg niet. De DS1817+ zou dan mogelijk een beter argument zijn, al is die standaard wel uitgerust met meer geheugen en volgens mij ook qua moederbord niet 100% identiek.

Verder blijft de DS1515+ gewoon supported voor nu met security updates, je krijgt alleen niet de laatste OS versie. Ik vraag me ook af of er veel fabrikanten zijn die een betere track record hebben dan Synology in dit segment. Dus ook vanuit die hoek zie ik het argument niet direct. Die DS1515+ blijft immers prima bruikbaar

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennism op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

Usul_Atreides @latka8 maart 2023 14:24
Als je hier op doelt:
Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15.
...hoe is dat anders dan met mobieltjes?

Zolang er maar security updates uitkomen is het voor mij al goed.
Ik hoef niet perse de laatste DSM te draaien... als het maar stabiel draait.

En "is gelijk qua hardware" dat is niet specifiek hetzelfde dus.
Mogelijk dat er nieuwe instructies in 7.2 zitten die met de CPU in de ds1515+ niet stabiel of krachtig genoeg werken.
Dat is iets dat blijft gissen natuurlijk...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Usul_Atreides op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

GarBaGe @Usul_Atreides8 maart 2023 14:42
Dat ze bij een major versie (zoals DSM 6 naar 7) oudere modellen uitsluiten, snap ik wel.
Maar van 7.1 naar 7.2?
Een paar nieuwe features en wat bugfixes?
Kom op zeg, dat moet makkelijk werken op de 13, 14 en 15 series.
aileron @GarBaGe8 maart 2023 23:45
Het moet ook allemaal getest worden he. Je kan als bedrijf niet een update uitbrengen zonder dat je deze op alle apparaten hebt getest. Daar moet je op een gegeven moment de stekker uit trekken en daar is uiteindelijk voor de klant nooit een goed moment voor.

8 tot 10 jaar oude hardware is gewoon oud en kan je niet meer redelijkerwijs verwachten van een bedrijf dat deze onderhouden blijven. En het is niet dat ze ineens niet meer werken he. Je kan de NAS nog steeds prima als pure NAS gebruiken zolang je maar geen internet diensten gebruikt.

Want dat is het he, noem mij 1 internet connected devices dat langer dan 8 jaar security updates blijft ontvangen.
StormRider @GarBaGe20 maart 2023 15:08
Hoe staat het met apps (package) updates? Lopen deze wel door als de support op DSM afloopt?
sircampalot @Usul_Atreides8 maart 2023 14:33
Mogelijk dat er nieuwe instructies in 7.2 zitten die met de CPU in de ds1515+ niet stabiel of krachtig genoeg werken.
de DS1817+ heeft dezelfde cpu maar meer ram, en krijgt de update wel.
Dus "planned obsolescence" is hier wel degelijk aan de orde, maar of het nou heel schandelijk is om na 8 jaar geen upgrades/updates meer te verschaffen vraag ik me af.

Neemt overigens niet weg dat het een onwijs brakke cpu is, je mag blij zijn als deze nog niet stuk is gegaan, want de levensduur is beperkt, ook na de patch.

https://tweakers.net/nieu...-kwaliteitsstandaard.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

Usul_Atreides @sircampalot8 maart 2023 14:38
Dat is dan niet anders dan wanneer Synology stelt dat de DS24xx serie maar een volume kan hebben van max 100 TB omdat "CPU niet een groter volume ondersteund".

En dat als je op een DS36xx het geheugen moet uitbreiden om een volume van meer dan 100 TB te kunnen gebruiken.

Beide lijken me onzin (vooral de eerste), maar dat is de vrijheid die ze voor zichzelf creëren en gebruiken.
Teun! @latka8 maart 2023 14:32
Zijn er fatsoenlijke en betaalbare alternatieven beschikbaar? Ik ben zelf meer van zelf bouw maar dit is niet voor iedereen weggelegd heb ik wel gemerkt.
Verwijderd @Teun!8 maart 2023 14:46
Nee, je kiest bij een NAS voor gemak en ondersteuning. Dat doen ze bij Synology best goed. Bij een zelfbouw zal de support van je componenten ook gewoon verlopen. Een moederbord gaat theoretisch ook effectief maar 3 jaar mee voordat de leverancier geen ondersteuning meer geeft.

Iedereen zijn ding natuurlijk (zelfbouw is leuk tot het verkeerd gaat, doe ik zelf ook). Maar klagen over 7+ jaar ondersteuning is bizar dom.
Teun! @Verwijderd8 maart 2023 15:17
Nouja het arbitraire staat me er een beetje van tegen, de hardware kan het toch gewoon aan of mis ik iets? De post waar ik op reageer had ik (achteraf gezien) duidelijk verkeerd geinterpreteerd: "Dat was dus de laatste Synology" vatte ik op als "dat was dus het laatste (meest recente) model van Synology. Dus die fout ligt helemaal bij mij. Aan de andere kant vind ik er wel wat van dat ze met higher ends NAS devices geen betere networking meeleveren, en dat gedoe met Synology supported schijven. Maar daar gaat dit artikel inderdaad niet over. En ik heb er zelf ook geen hands on ervaring mee. Ik ben uiteindelijk voor zelfbouw gegaan voor flexibiliteit en prijs, het alternatief wat ik overwoog was inderdaad ook Synology.

Il ben ook heel benieuwd wat er "verkeerd gaat" aan zelfbouw, als je hier ervaring mee hebt. Ik ben zelf net de gaming PC aan het upgraden en ga mijn huidige als NAS gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Teun! op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

Verwijderd @Teun!8 maart 2023 21:07
Aan de andere kant vind ik er wel wat van dat ze met higher ends NAS devices geen betere networking meeleveren, en dat gedoe met Synology supported schijven.

Dat zijn inderdaad valide redenen. De schijven zijn echter wel een complex punt. Sommige (HDD) schijven zijn simpelweg niet gemaakt om 24/7 aan te staan. Dat gezegd maakt Synology er wel een heel streng punt van. Uiteindelijk doen ze het echter wel redelijk, ze blokkeren niets maar geven er gewoon geen support op.

Il ben ook heel benieuwd wat er "verkeerd gaat" aan zelfbouw, als je hier ervaring mee hebt.
Dat volgt wel mooi op het bovenstaande. Je hardware moet natuurlijk wel betrouwbaar zijn en dat is lastig in te schatten met consumenten hardware. Daarom zie je vaak dat taakgerichte en zakelijke (NAS/SAN) hardware niet de meest vooruitstrevende hardware is.
Verder is er veel kennis nodig aan de software kant. Check bijvoorbeeld LTT’s ervaringen op YouTube. Die zijn bijna alles kwijt geraakt simpelweg door te vergeten om af en toe te ‘scrubben’. Ook is het lastig troubleshooten als je geen Linux kennis hebt maar software als TrueNAS mitigeert dat wel. Maar ondertussen lig je wel plat en in een professionele omgeving is dat vaak weer niet acceptabel. Thuis kan dat natuurlijk prima zijn.

Zelfbouw is echt leuk en het is de beste manier om te leren. Maar zorg altijd dat je een goede backup hebt van de data zodat je niet een zenuwinzinking krijgt als het fout gaat en je de Linux forums afstruint naar een oplossing. I’ve been there :D.
Teun! @Verwijderd8 maart 2023 22:16
Ik was altijd in de veronderstelling dat die schijven die 24/7 kunnen draaien (volgens de specs) de exact zelfde schijven waren als de gewone schijven maar dan met een andere firmware. Ik ben nu eigenlijk wel heel benieuwd of de schijven die ik heb gekocht dit ook echt aankunnen (8x 14TB WD MyBook, shucked), en wat voor een bewijs er is dat dit niet kan (laten we SMR/CMR ook even buiten beschouwing laten).

Voor professioneel gebruik kan ik me er inderdaad iets bij voorstellen dat support en uptime essentieel is, al vraag ik me dan ook af of je dan met Synology zou gaan of "professionelere" merken (geen idee wat dit dan zou inhouden) of zelfs een specialist inhuren om dit op te zetten en te onderhouden. Ik ben inderdaad ook van plan om een backup NAS offsite neer te zetten met 2 mirrored drives voor redundancy (Ransomware oid ben ik persoonlijk wat minder bang voor, ook omdat deze niet direct aan het internet hangen) van essentiele data (oftewel, alles behalve mijn media eigenlijk). Wel een goed punt dat ik inderdaad even oplet met scrubs opzetten (ben redelijk nieuw in ZFS land).

In elk geval voor je reply met nuttige informatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Teun! op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

Verwijderd @Teun!8 maart 2023 23:46
Ik was altijd in de veronderstelling dat die schijven die 24/7 kunnen draaien (volgens de specs) de exact zelfde schijven waren als de gewone schijven maar dan met een andere firmware.
Haha, ik ga je daar niet in tegenspreken (met uitzondering van echte enterprise schijven dan). Maar Mean time between failures (MTBF) is wel een ding. Deze zaken worden vooral voor een bepaalde levensduur ontworpen. Maar in consumentenland is er ook heel veel onzin en leugens. Voor mij is het vooral een garantie ding…

Ik ben nu eigenlijk wel heel benieuwd of de schijven die ik heb gekocht dit ook echt aankunnen (8x 14TB WD MyBook, shucked), en wat voor een bewijs er is dat dit niet kan (laten we SMR/CMR ook even buiten beschouwing laten).
Check vooral even backblaze voor echte cijfers:
https://www.backblaze.com/b2/hard-drive-test-data.html

Voor professioneel gebruik kan ik me er inderdaad iets bij voorstellen dat support en uptime essentieel is, al vraag ik me dan ook af of je dan met Synology zou gaan of "professionelere" merken (geen idee wat dit dan zou inhouden) of zelfs een specialist inhuren om dit op te zetten en te onderhouden.
Ach, dat wil je echt niet weten. Een ‘professionele’ Netapp kost je echt een arm en een been… genoeg van die dingen weg gezet.. dat is ook waarom ik Synology hier verdedig, ze bieden erg veel voor een fractie van de prijs van een ‘professionele oplossing’. We praten zeker 4 nullen, meestal 5 met support…

Ik ben inderdaad ook van plan om een backup NAS offsite neer te zetten met 2 mirrored drives voor redundancy (Ransomware oid ben ik persoonlijk wat minder bang voor, ook omdat deze niet direct aan het internet hangen) van essentiele data (oftewel, alles behalve mijn media eigenlijk).
Hou vooral de 3-2-1 regel aan voor essentiële data: https://www.backblaze.com/blog/the-3-2-1-backup-strategy/
En onthoudt dat de meeste ransomware risico’s van intern komen! Een NAS is fantastisch voor uptime maar doet niets voor je backup. En als je versleutelde data naar je backup NAS repliceert dan wordt je ook niet vrolijk ;). Werk ook met snapshots voor snelle recovery.

Wel een goed punt dat ik inderdaad even oplet met scrubs opzetten (ben redelijk nieuw in ZFS land).
Check vooral ook youtube, genoeg hulp is daar te vinden. Maar het belangrijkste: denk alvast na over wat er verkeerd kan gaan en hoe je dan zou moeten reageren. Test dit ook. Dat maakt het ook allemaal leuk en geeft je meer vertrouwen in je eigen werk.

En als laatste: have fun while doing it :P
latka @Verwijderd8 maart 2023 15:48
Idealiter had ik gewoon gezien dat ik er plain-old linux op kan zetten. Maar dat kan niet ivm. signed bootloaders (dat doet QNAP beter). De hardware werkt gewoon nog uitstekend, dus het is alleen een keuze om geen upgrades te doen. De oplossing is overigens simpel: de synology staat achter de firewall en alle services behalve NFS staan uit. Dus effectief is het een NFSv3 doos geworden voor backups. Maar dat is een dure NFS server op deze manier.
SED @latka8 maart 2023 19:10
En waarom niet gewoon de updates tot 2025 volgen?
Je doet nu net alsof er geen updates meer komen en dat is onjuist.
Je kunt niet upgraden naar 7.2 maar 7.1 support loopt gewoon nog door.
Onzin dus!
jongetje @latka8 maart 2023 14:32
Ik snap je punt. De support zou beter op architectuur moeten zijn.

Aan de andere kant is die ds1515 ook al een bijna 8 jaar oud model. Er zijn weinig NAS fabrikanten die überhaupt zolang ondersteuning geven. Zo heeft mijn laptop uit 2016 heeft net een CPU uit een generatie die geen Windows 11 ondersteund.
boschhd @latka8 maart 2023 14:37
Waarom is het logisch te verwachten om 8 jaar na introductie nog een nieuwe sw versie te krijgen? Ik verwacht nog steeds wel security patches, overigens
Cergorach @latka8 maart 2023 14:56
Je misleid de boel een beetje.

De DS1515+ heeft een Intel Atom C2538 met standaard 2GB (6GB max), de DS1520+ heeft een Intel Celeron J4125 met standaard 8GB (8GB max).

De eerste notering van de DS1515+ in PW is nov 2014.
De EOL van de 7.1 TLS release is juni 2025.
Dat is bijna 11 jaar aan software support voor een stukje hardware! Dat is zelfs langer dan MS een Windows versie support (10 jaar).

Wellicht dat een DS1515+ langer mee kan gaan dan 10-11 jaar, maar dat wil een Synology niet zolang supporten en ik vind dan persoonlijk ook niet onredelijk. Je weet dit van te voren en zo niet, dan heb je je huiswerk niet gedaan en dan moet je ook niet janken.

Ik gebruik sinds 2010 Synology NASen: DS1010+, DS2415+, DS1821+ en een DS220+. Ik wist waar ik aan toe was, maar de laatste keer (eind 2022 dat ik de laatst genoemde twee NASen heb gekocht) liep ik tegen iets heel anders aan dan de support duur van de DSM software voor mijn NASen. Het issue met ondersteunde HDDs/SSDs en waarschuwingen over support/garantie vervallen. Dat is dan ook deels de reden waarom ik voor een DS1821+ ben gegaan ipv. een DS2422+ of een DS3622xs+, HDD ondersteuning. De DS220+ keuze was stroomverbruik vs featureset.

Als je een konijn neemt als huisdier hoor je van te voren ook te weten hoe oud deze kan worden. Een eind datum zou ik niet meteen 'planned obsolescence' willen noemen, zeker niet als je het hebt over bijna 11 jaar hardware support met software...

Bron:
https://global.download.s...y_Security_Whitepaper.pdf
theduke1989 @latka8 maart 2023 14:56
Jouw 8 jaar oude doos heeft het tot nu toe prima gedaan toch? En je krijgt vas wel allemaal security updates nog.

Ze doen het echt wel goed. QNAP zal niet veel beter zijn. En is ook als ik de berichten zo snel doorlees niet veel veiliger.
Zer0 @latka8 maart 2023 15:17
een ds1515+ die is gelijk qua hardware aan de ds1520+
Er zit helemaal geen gelijke hardware in, de CPU's verschillen twee generaties.

Daarnaast, het feit dat je niet naar de laatste versie kunt upgraden betekent niet dat de machine onbruikbaar wordt, of dat er geen security updates meer komen voor de DSM versie die er nu op draait.
latka @Zer08 maart 2023 15:45
Maar de features die nodig zijn (intel, 64 bit) zitten er gewoon in. Dat is een beetje als zeggen dat Haswell niet ondersteunt wordt want dat is te oud. Het is gewoon compatible. Daar is x86 groot op geworden: nieuwe CPU, oude software. 2 generaties betekent dus helemaal niet. Zeker niet in de context van een NAS die helemaal geen nieuwe CPU features nodig heeft.
Zer0 @latka8 maart 2023 17:54
Er zitten toch wel degelijk verschillen in de features van de CPU's, zoals bijvoorbeeld de ondersteuning voor VT-d, welke wellicht nodig is voor sommige aspecten van DSM7.2 (docker heeft oa een overhaul gekregen)
Daar is x86 groot op geworden: nieuwe CPU, oude software
En het is nu precies anders om, nieuwe software... oude CPU. Windows 11 draait (ondersteunt) ook niet op een CPU die de nieuwe features die nodig zijn niet heeft..

Daarnaast, dat je geen nieuwe versie krijgt betekent niet dat er zaken stoppen met werken, voorlopig zal alles gewoon werken zoals het nu werkt, dus wat is het probleem?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zer0 op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

latka @Zer08 maart 2023 20:15
Vt-d zit ook op de atom c serie. Dat is de vorige gen low power server cpu. Nu gebruiken ze een j serie erin wat een consumenten cpu is. De tpm eis van windows heeft niets met de cpu te maken (een cpu kan een tpm emuleren) : een losse tpm chip zit ook op sommige moederborden. Ik begrijp uit een andere post ook al dat de final release gewoon de 15 serie gaat ondersteunen wat past bij de analyse dat er geen hardware matige beperkingen zijn.
Calypso @latka8 maart 2023 15:04
Jouw redenatie volgend zou het ook schandalig moeten zijn daar ze geen pentium meer ondersteunen. Want ook Intel. Je hebt het over een atom vs celeron, met jaren ertussen.

Verder gaat het natuurlijk niet alleen om cpu. Zo zijn bijv de netwerk interfaces waarschijnlijk anders tussen die 2. En ooit moet je de keuze maken om bepaalde hardware niet meer te ondersteunen. En Synology is op dat vlak best helder en van de langere termijn. Als je iets beters vindt, laat het hier vooral weten.
latka @Calypso8 maart 2023 16:13
Zelf bouwen. Altijd beter, behalve de tijd. Hardware support van Synology stelt niets voor: het is Linux met alle standaard drivers erbij. Linux support alles, inclusief de hardware in mijn NAS. Het heeft niets te maken met hardware support, maar alles met positionering. Het is een beetje de Windows 11 truuk door kunstmatig beperkingen op te werpen (TPM) terwijl de hardware (een Sandy Bridge) snel genoeg is om Windows 11 te gebruiken. Omdat hardware eigenlijk stilstaat (zeker in NAS land) grijpen ze naar dit soort tactieken om vooral een nieuwe NAS te verkopen (die nog steeds standaard 1Gbit ethernet heeft en dus geen seconde sneller is dan een oude NAS).
Calypso @latka8 maart 2023 18:32
Een beetje hobbyist kan ook zelf een tafel of kastje bouwen, en toch worden er legio verkocht.

Zo geldt dat ook met een NAS: er zijn voldoende mensen die wel een NAS willen maar geen Linux kennis hebben of zin om het te bouwen en dus een Synology (of ander merk) kopen. En dat kan ik gezien het gebruiksgemak van een Synology best wel voorstellen eigenlijk.
Chadi @latka9 maart 2023 20:48
Ik vind het wel begrijpelijk dat ze dat doen. Zo garanderen ze een goede werking. Verder is het test werk wat erin zit enorm. Na 8 jaar support is het wel prima toch?
DriessenbeeR @latka8 maart 2023 15:03
Als ik op de website van Synology kijk, krijg je deze ook, zodra 7.2 uit de BETA komt:
https://www.synology.com/...S1515+?version=7.1#system
Dus jij kunt nog even klant blijven ;-)
punishedbrains @latka8 maart 2023 16:07
Right, success met welke andere commerciele oplossing dan ook. :) Synology staat heel goed bekend qua support. Je zal dus zelf moeten gaan knutselen, wat ook prima kan. Ik had ooit een HP storage oplossing, daar hielden ze na 2 jaar mee op, dat was pas zonde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door punishedbrains op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

latka @punishedbrains8 maart 2023 16:09
Doe ik ook al. De syno's staan als backup unit. Had op het moment dat ik die kocht even wat minder tijd waardoor dit de snelste route was. Daar zitten gelukkig geen HP oplossingen bij.
Verwijderd @latka8 maart 2023 14:42
Planned obsolescence
Ja, dat is heel normaal en ieder product heeft een lifecycle. Daarbij doet Synology het ongelofelijk goed. Jouw 7 jaar oude NAS blijft ook nog gewoon doordraaien zonder problemen en krijgt zelfs nog security updates. Denk je dat componenten een eeuwige levensduur hebben? Wie gaat de drivers onderhouden en ondersteunen? Alles kost geld en alles is eindig.

Als je denkt dat je dat anders beter krijgt dan raad ik je aan om daar over te schrijven (good luck) in plaats van te klagen over een leverancier die het voor de verandering wel goed doet… ;)
savagenld 8 maart 2023 14:24
Added more Synology NAS models to support M.2 NVMe SSD storage pools
Dat is interessant... Is er al bekend welke modellen dat gaan ondersteunen?
Cave_Boy @savagenld8 maart 2023 14:28
Staat keurig een linkje bij die tekst: https://kb.synology.com/n...port_M_2_SSD_storage_pool

modellen DS923+, DS723+
savagenld @Cave_Boy8 maart 2023 14:32
Dat zag ik idd, maar die ondersteunden dat toch al vóór deze versie?
Sm0keZ @Cave_Boy8 maart 2023 14:33
"Laatst bijgewerkt: 10 feb. 2023"

Dit is de generieke pagina over M.2 storage pool support. DS923+ werkte hier al in eerdere DSM-versies mee.

-edit:

En ondertussen is diezelfde pagina nu opeens op 7 maar voor het laatst bijgewerkt.

23-serie
DS923+, DS723+
22-serie
DS1522+
21-serie
DS1821+, DS1621xs+, DS1621+

Jammer, ik had gehoopt dat m’n 920+ ook in het rijtje zou komen te staan. Daar heb ik nu een unsupported storage pool op draaien, die overigens ook prima werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sm0keZ op 23 juli 2024 08:32]

Strebor @savagenld8 maart 2023 14:32
Kijk eens onder het what's more kopje, naar de Learn more link.
Helaas enkel twee Series 23 modellen...
Chadi @savagenld9 maart 2023 20:48
1522+ ook
sjirafje 8 maart 2023 14:41
After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
Waarom is dit eigenlijk?
Verwijderd @sjirafje8 maart 2023 14:47
Meestal firmware. Maar lastig te zeggen als het er niet specifiek wordt gedefinieerd.
latka @Verwijderd8 maart 2023 15:49
Wat met DSM7 ook al zo. Was wel een workaround voor door een file te editten op de NAS en de update te starten. Nodig gehad omdat NFS niet meer goed werkte in de eerste DSM releases. Dus in het geval van Synology staat de downgrade uit omdat ze niet willen dat je downgrade. Geen technische reden.
Mirano 8 maart 2023 14:58
S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported.
Dit vindt ik wel jammer.. zou je nog wel smart waardes kunnen inzien?
CrimInalA 8 maart 2023 21:04
Beta firmware updates voor de NAS hoeven voor mij niet gemeld te worden .
Dat is sowieso niet iets wat je er zo maar even op gaat zetten . Dat doet enkel een zeer klein groepje die met beta testing bezig zijn , en dan volg je die releases toch zelf wel .

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