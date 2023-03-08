Versie 5.3.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.3.4 Add multithreaded wrap to significantly improve performance of wrapping large files.

More typesafe bindings of *Full APIs in ScintillaCall. Feature #1477.

Fix overlapping of text with line end wrap marker. Bug #2378.

Fix clipping of line end wrap symbol for SC_WRAPVISUALFLAGLOC_END_BY_TEXT.

Where a multi-byte character contains multiple styles, display each byte as a representation. This makes it easier to see and fix lexers that change styles mid-character, commonly because they use fixed size buffers.

Fix a potential crash with autocompletion list fill-ups where a SCN_CHARADDED handler retriggered an autocompletion list, but with no items that match the typed character. Release 5.3.3 Fix SCI_LINESJOIN bug where carriage returns were incorrectly retained. Bug #2372.

Fix SCI_VERTICALCENTRECARET to update the vertical scroll position.

When an autocompletion list is shown in response to SCN_CHARADDED, do not process character as fill-up or stop. This avoids closing immediately when a character may both trigger and finish autocompletion.

On Cocoa fix character input bug where dotless 'i' and some other extended Latin characters could not be entered. The change also stops SCI_ASSIGNCMDKEY from working with these characters on Cocoa. Bug #2374.

On GTK, support IME context. Feature #1476.

On GTK on Win32, fix scrolling speed to not be too fast. Bug #2375.

On Qt, fix indicator drawing past left of text pane over margin. Bug #2373, Bug #1956.

On Qt, allow scrolling with mouse wheel when scroll bar hidden. Release 5.3.2 Add SCI_REPLACETARGETMINIMAL to change text without causing unchanged prefix and suffix to be marked as modified in change history.

Draw background colour for EOL annotations with standard and boxed visuals.

Add SCI_GETSTYLEDTEXTFULL to support 64-bit document positions on Win32 replacing SCI_GETSTYLEDTEXT which is not safe for huge documents. Feature #1455.

Send SCN_AUTOCCOMPLETED for SCI_AUTOCSHOW triggering insertion because of SCI_AUTOCSETCHOOSESINGLE mode. Feature #1459.

Change 'paragraph up' commands SCI_PARAUP and SCI_PARAUPEXTEND to go to the start position of the paragraph containing the caret. Only if the caret is already at the start of the paragraph will it go to the start of the previous paragraph. Bug #2363.

Change release compilation optimization option to favour speed over space. -O2 for MSVC and -O3 for gcc and clang.

On Win32, avoid blurry display with DirectWrite in GDI scaling mode. Bug #2344.

On Win32, use the top-level window to find the monitor for DirectWrite rendering parameters. Temporarily switch DPI awareness to find correct monitor in GDI scaling mode. Bug #2344.

On Qt, implement SCI_SETRECTANGULARSELECTIONMODIFIER for all platforms.

On Qt, allow string form XPM images for SCI_REGISTERIMAGE. Release 5.3.1 Added SCI_STYLESETINVISIBLEREPRESENTATION to make it easier to edit around invisible text. This also allows representing long lexemes with a single character to provide a summarized view. Feature #1453.

Removed NotifyLexerChanged notification from DocWatcher. This is a private interface but could be used by independent platform layers and was exposed by ScintillaDocument in the Qt implementation of ScintillaEdit.

Draw lines more consistently in SC_PHASES_TWO and SC_PHASES_ONE modes by clipping drawing to just the line rectangle. This stops drawing some extreme ascenders, descenders and portions of indicators which may appear and then disappear depending on which lines were drawn.

Draw SC_MARK_BAR markers underneath other markers as they often cover multiple lines for change history and other markers mark individual lines.

Enlarge point and point top indicators and scale to be larger with larger text.

Suppress change history background line shading when printing. Bug #2358.

Make SCI_LINESCROLL more accurate when width of space not integer. Bug #2357.

On Win32 implement horizontal scrolling mouse wheel. Feature #1450.

On Win32 implement horizontal scrolling with Shift + mouse wheel. Feature #749, Feature #1451.

On Win32 ensure page and step clicks on horizontal scroll bar do not overshoot document width.

On GTK, fix bug where there were too many or too few lines when wrapping. Bug #2349.