Versie 8.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.5 bug-fixes and new features: Fix notepad replacement opening file name containing white space regression. (Fix #13032)

Fix regression about visual glitch of Find in Files progress window & Document Switcher. (Fix #13185, #13053)

Update to Scintilla 5.3.3 and Lexilla 5.2.2. (Implement #13082)

Add new explorer context menu entry “Edit with Notepad++” for WINDOWS 11. (Fix #10320, #10565, #4368, #8786, #10640, #10856, #10653, #7747, #6169, #92)

Add show non-printable characters command. (Fix #827, #4731, #8284)

Apply tab colors to document list items, and add groups to document list. (Fix #12155, #12689, #13026)

Add middle mouse click ability to close doc in Document List. (Fix #12949)

Add Begin/End Select in Column Mode command. (Fix #12833, #12832)

Add option to make auto-completion list brief. (Fix #12783)

Remove duplicate items in function/word list of Auto-completion. (Fix #13061)

Fix missing items in word autocomplete. (Fix #13060)

Fix autocomplete to sort case insensitive issue. (Fix #12495)

Change behaviour: make Select and Find (Next/Previous) always in normal search mode. (Fix #3229)

Change behaviour: make volatile Find uses least-strict option settings. (Fix #13145)

Change behaviour: Don’t populate in Find what if a stream selection more than 1024 characters. (Fix #12603)

Fix wrong value set in Preferences->Performance->“Define Large File Size”.(Fix #13280)

Fix untitled document number jumping or repeated problem. (Fix #8677, #11704, #13194)

Fix dock-able panels not restoring for mono instances when Notepad++ is in the tray. (Fix #9454)

Fix panels not restored from systemtray with “Edit with Notepad++” in admin mode. (Fix #13041)

Fix hit text in search results not being scrolled in the view issue. (Fix #13129)

Add new notification NPPN_EXTERNALLEXERBUFFER for lexer plugin with buffer ID when a new lexer is applied to the buffer in question. (Fix #12351)

Fix Synch H/V Scrolling commands not sync with 2 views. (Fix #5250, #13071)

Add several GUI enhancement. (Fix #11695, #13176, #13187, #13162)

Make several GUI items translatable. (Fix #13175, #8020, #8858, #13088, #8927, #10876, #9343, #8004)