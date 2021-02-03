sluiten

Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.0 bèta 8

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft een nieuwe bètarelease van versie 17 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht, de achtste alweer. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. Hieronder is de lange lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen die we in versie 17 kunnen aantreffen:

Important information regarding database management

DaVinci Resolve 17.0 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.7 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you back up your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade.

Color
  • DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel keycaps kit and new optimized menus.
  • RCM2 with improved color tagging and smooth tone and gamut mapping.
  • HDR perceptually accurate primary grading tools with tonal range control.
  • Color warper to qualify and change hue vs saturation and luma vs chroma.
  • Magic mask using the DaVinci neural engine generates tracking masks.
  • Redesigned primary interface to show all controls concurrently.
  • Grading tools are colorspace aware in color managed timelines.
  • Support for user selectable colorspace and gamma for HDR grading tools.
  • Support for timeline clips to bypass color management.
  • Support for sat vs lum mode in the curve tool.
  • Support for generating a 17-point cube 3D LUT.
  • Support for LUTs designed for video range.
  • Support for saving smart filters to be shown in all projects.
  • Support for smart filters for marker keywords added to timeline clips.
  • Support for diagonal, venetian blinds and checkerboard reference wipes.
  • Support to set input colorspace, gamma and IDT on preconform timelines.
  • Support for a pop-out floating window for the curves panel.
  • Support for fast review from the playback menu on the color page.
  • Support for a 3x3 grid view and multiple GPU scopes of the same type.
  • Support for a floating video scopes window in dual screen layouts.
  • Improved scaling and style options for waveforms and vectorscopes.
  • Support for loading IDTs and ODTs as a DCTL file or ACES RRT.
  • Support for defining LUTs inside a DCTL file.
  • Support for multiple simultaneous client connections in remote grading.
  • Support for advanced and mini panels networking for remote grading.
  • Support for a split screen playhead viewing mode.
  • Support for improved split screen layouts.
  • Support for converting in-out ranges to duration markers.
  • Improved behavior when drawing bezier power windows using a mouse.
  • Option to use a Rec.2020 matrix for 4:2:2 video monitoring.
Resolve FX
  • Resolve FX Smear frame blending for motion blur and other effects.
  • Resolve FX Motion Trails temporal motion blur, object trails, disco effects.
  • Resolve FX Transform clip moving, stretching and rotation with motion blur.
  • Resolve FX False Color overlays replicating camera HUDs and other looks.
  • Resolve FX Texture Pop for fine image detail and contrast control.
  • Resolve FX Detail Recovery for detail and grain recovery.
  • Resolve FX Noise Reduction native noise reduction tools as Resolve FX.
  • Resolve FX Video Collage to quickly position a stack of clips into a grid.
  • Resolve FX Luma, HSL and 3D native keying tools as Resolve FX.
  • Improved Resolve FX Film Grain with new optimized mode.
  • Improved Resolve FX Dead Pixel Fixer with freehand fill, softness etc.
  • Improved Resolve FX Dust Buster with shape drawing, clone fixes etc.
  • Improved Resolve FX Object Removal for scene mode, adaptive blending.
  • Improved Resolve FX Blur defaults for directional, radial and zoom blurs.
  • Improved Resolve FX Tilt Shift with alpha channel support for depth masks.
Audio
  • Support for the Fairlight Mini Console.
  • Fairlight Audio Core to natively CPU process up to 2000 audio tracks.
  • FlexBus routing system to permit bus to bus routing and mixing.
  • ADM import, playback and export of Dolby Atmos IMF IAB masters.
  • Fairlight FX Surround Analyzer meters.
  • Full implementation of the 9.1.6 and 22.2 surround sound bus formats.
  • Native support for 44.1 KHz sample rate audio clips and instruments.
  • Analyzing and navigating to audio transients in a track.
  • Offline clip-based audio loudness analyzer.
  • Selection of absolute or relative scales and loudness meter dialog gating.
  • Pro Tools keyboard customization preset.
  • Full range of video controls in the new unified and tabbed inspector.
  • Updated editing, range and selection behavior in edit selection mode.
  • Support for importing AES31 audio timelines.
  • Support for pre-viewing video when sliding clips, markers and ranges.
  • Support for reversing audio clips.
  • Support for flattening audio track layers.
  • Support to have automation following clip edit changes.
  • Support for saving, recalling, creating timelines via configuration presets.
  • Support for editing linked clips.
  • Support for marquee selection of multiple mixer tracks.
  • Support for changing the track type of multiple selected tracks.
  • Support to directly edit in the mixer track and VCA group names.
  • Support for deleting multiple empty tracks from the track header.
  • Support for deleting marked extents on selected tracks.
  • Support for per-timeline views, selections, range and playhead location.
  • Support for changing clip gain using shortcuts.
  • Improved clip gain with change tooltips and fine control using shift.
  • Support for bouncing linked groups to a multi channel file.
  • Support for track record, mute, solo, arm control in the application menu.
  • Support for viewer to be off, floating, docked or full screen.
  • Support for toggling interface between normal and cinema viewer mode.
  • Support for monitoring volume dB level tooltip.
  • Support for selecting multiple monitor sources from Fairlight audio editors.
  • Support for pre & post roll control from the Fairlight audio editors.
  • Support for selection of Fairlight Audio Interface phantom power, gain etc.
  • Improved waveform display when zooming into a clip waveform.
  • Improved metering displays for timelines with lots of audio tracks.
  • Improved keyboard mappings for edit selection mode.
  • Improved MPEG-H workflow and export support.
Cut
  • Support for the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor.
  • Full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • File tab in the inspector with camera raw settings and clip metadata.
  • Media pool clip properties can now be viewed and edited in the inspector.
  • Media pool slate and sort view with grouping based on clip metadata.
  • Audio trim on the viewer and timeline.
  • Live scrubbing previews for effects library transitions, titles and effects.
  • Support for a new relink icon and dialog in the cut page.
  • Support quickly switching source tape bins from the media pool.
  • Support for showing the media pool in a flattened view.
  • Playhead indicators for distance to adjacent edits when using sync bins.
  • Support for a change duration dialog with presets in the cut page.
  • Support for entering the clip duration in the viewer duration field.
  • Support for navigating edit points and markers in the cut page.
  • Support for a thumbnail view in the effects library.
  • Support for a full screen preview icon on the viewer.
  • Support for selecting safe area guides and aspect ratios on the cut page.
  • Support for a cinema viewer with sync bin multi-views.
  • Support for switching timelines in the viewer.
  • Support for importing frame sequences as individual still images.
  • Improved markers entry using the DaVinci Resolve Editor keyboard.
Edit
  • Full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • File tab in the inspector with camera raw settings and clip metadata.
  • Media pool clip properties can now be viewed and edited in the inspector.
  • Significantly improved DaVinci neural engine deinterlacing quality option.
  • Significantly improved processing of interlaced timelines and deliveries.
  • Real time removal of 3:2 pull down.
  • Scene cut detection directly on the timeline using DaVinci neural engine.
  • Automatically framing shots based on content using DaVinci neural engine.
  • Quick and clean chroma keying with Resolve FX Luma, HSL and 3D Keyer.
  • Resolve FX Video Collage for multiple source picture in picture grid.
  • Burn away transition with options to control burning, melting and shriveling.
  • Sync of multiple audio clips to a single video clip.
  • Aligning edits on the timeline using waveform or timecode matching.
  • Importing BorisFX Continuum plugins, transitions etc. from AAFs.
  • Live scrubbing previews for effects library transitions, titles and effects.
  • Media pool slate and sort view with grouping based on clip metadata.
  • Deleting gaps based on clip selection, ranges or the whole timeline.
  • Support for rendering sections of the timeline in place with effects baked in.
  • Support for motion blur controls for motion based video transitions.
  • Support for dragging effects directly into the inspector.
  • Support for conversion of basic transitions into Fusion transitions.
  • Support for timeline compositing using Resolve FX & OpenFX alpha.
  • Support to retain image position in the crop section of the inspector.
  • Support to navigate the timeline with arrow keys without affecting selection.
  • Support to change clip selection using arrow keys and command modifier.
  • Support for a thumbnail view in the effects library.
  • Support for sorting timelines alphabetically, creation date or recent use.
  • Support for disabling timelines within the media pool.
  • Improved timecode entry with multiple modes and dedicated action.
  • Support for copy paste of timecode or frame in viewers based on mode.
  • Support for compositing using track mattes or external alpha.
  • Support for Fusion effect templates in the edit page.
  • Support for viewer overlays for Fusion templates and titles.
  • Support to save and show smart bins in all projects.
  • Support for creating multiple multicam clips by splitting at gaps.
  • Support for compound clip or timeline conversion into multicam clips.
  • Support to optionally zoom timeline at the cursor or the playhead.
  • Support for a fast play review from the playback menu.
  • Support for hovering on title font names to preview on viewer.
  • Support for monitoring HDR and SDR outputs for Dolby Vision projects.
  • Support for monitoring stereoscopic 3D timelines.
  • Support for creating DCTL based transitions.
  • Support for importing EDL, XML etc. without media to empty media pool.
  • Support for floating video scopes in media view in a dual monitor mode.
  • Support for closing take selector or retime using escape.
  • Support for creating a new timeline using an IMF composition playlist.
  • Improved behavior when switching between clip and edit point selections.
  • Improved waveform syncing when creating multicams or aligning clips.
  • Improved track compositing when the media doesn't cover the full canvas.
  • Support for independent track height and view mode options.
Fusion
  • Audio playback along with waveform display in the keyframes panel.
  • Viewing and editing clip and timeline markers in the keyframes panel.
  • Resolve FX Dead Pixel Fixer, DCTL and Patch Replacer.
  • Anim curves modifier for convenient easing and shaping of animations.
  • Support for user customization of the Fusion toolbar above the node editor.
  • Support for auto creating a composition when adding tools or media.
  • Support for additional dual screen layouts.
  • Support for full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • Initial support for a GPU accelerated 2D shapes toolkit for motion graphics.
  • Improved optical flow behavior.
Workflow Integrations
  • Open toolkit to create DaVinci Resolve Studio workflow integration plugins.
Codecs
  • Directly uploading to Twitter from within DaVinci Resolve.
  • Per frame metadata from Blackmagic RAW clips.
  • Per frame metadata from ARRI, RED, Canon and Sony cameras.
  • Decoding and rendering per-frame EXR metadata.
  • Updated metadata support for Sony MXF clips.
  • Open plugin SDK toolkit for encoder developers.
  • Growing file support in the media pool.
  • Decoding QuickTime PNG clips.
  • Decoding uncompressed RGB 8-bit and YUV 10-bit AVI clips.
  • Decoding spanned Panasonic 8K SHV clips.
  • Decoding and encoding GoPro CineForm clips with non multiple of 16 res.
  • Decoding and encoding mp3 audio in Linux.
  • Decoding and encoding high-throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K).
  • Bypass re-encodes for supported JPEG 2000 profiles on renders.
  • Encoding IMF MCA audio metadata.
  • Encoding IMF and DCP as reels based on duration or edits.
  • Exporting non-HDR DCP metadata option.
  • Exporting HDR tags in DCP workflows.
  • Support for reading RAW clips and audio clips from Frame.io.
  • Support for additional NVIDIA encoder parameters for H.264 and H.265.
  • Support for rendering 10-bit HDR IMF clips.
  • Support for a 16 bit SDR IMF preset.
  • Support for Photon 4.8.0 for IMF validation.
General
  • Proxy media workflow supporting internal and externally generated media.
  • Optimized media is now automatically available across projects.
  • Generation of optimized media can now be limited to edit extents.
  • In and out ranges are now synchronized between pages.
  • Significantly improved performance with large collaboration projects.
  • Stability improvements with new GPU detection and initialization.
  • Better interactivity and playback performance on multi-GPU systems.
  • Consistent pan, zoom and scroll behavior with mouse and trackpads.
  • Support for importing and exporting individual timelines using .drt files.
  • Support for importing and exporting individual bins using .drb files.
  • Support for exporting .drt files for media managed timelines.
  • Support for auto linking .drt files to source camera clips.
  • Support for auto linking .drt files generated using media management.
  • Improved error handling for media management jobs.
  • Support for a warning about media offline when creating render jobs.
  • Support for smart bins and smart filters to check if media is offline.
  • Support to scan all connected databases for remote rendering jobs.
  • Support for new resize filter options in project settings and edit inspector.
  • Support for render caching adjustment clips.
  • Support to adjust numeric field entries using arrow keys based on cursor.
  • Support to ignore unsupported OpenFX plugin packages in preferences.
  • Support for independently configuring capture and playback devices.
  • Support for displaying source frame number in data burn-in.
  • Support for adjusting text opacity for data burn-in.
  • Support for configuring multiple custom LUT paths.
  • Support for Thai & Vietnamese UI localizations.
  • Support for a render codec tag for render path and file name.
  • Support for ITU-R BT.2111-1 HDR test bar patterns.
  • Support for showing fast forward & rewind speed.
  • Support for NVLink high speed interconnect with supported NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Support for xGMI high speed interconnect with supported AMD GPUs.
  • Support for an integrated title bar in the application window on Mac OS.
  • Support for previous and next navigation across Frame.io markers.
  • Support for triggering a script at the start or end of a render.
  • Multiple scripting API improvements.
  • Multiple performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.0 bèta 8
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-02-2021
16

03-02-2021 • 10:05

16 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve

Reacties (16)

+2guidogast

3 februari 2021 10:26
Als iemand zich ooit afvraagt: "Waarom is DaVinci Resolve gratis? Wat is het verdienmodel van Blackmagic Design?"

TL;DR: BMD verdient voornamelijk aan haar hardware.

Ze hebben uiteraard ook de Studio versie. Deze kost ca. 300 euro. Dit even terzijde aangezien dat voor een professionele tool 'goedkoop' is.

Het verdienmodel zit hem in het ecosysteem van BMD. Resolve werkt enorm goed samen met hun eigen producten. Resolve fungeert daarom als een gateway naar dat eco-systeem. Als je eenmaal bekend bent met Resolve, dan ben je eerder geneigd hardware oplossingen van BMD te kopen en te gebruiken omdat het zo goed integreert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 3 februari 2021 10:28]

+2Uruk-Hai

3 februari 2021 19:27
Ik heb ervaring met Openshot en Davinci Resolve, maar ik vind Davinci Resolve véél prettiger werken dan Openshot, ook voor beginners.

Voorbeeld 1: professioneel uitziende titel sjablonen
Smaken verschillen, maar ik vind de standaard titel sjablonen van Openshot ronduit lelijk en ze zien er erg amateuristisch uit. Davinci Resolve heeft wel professioneel uitziende titel sjablonen.

Voorbeeld 2: geanimeerde titels
Als je geanimeerde titels wilt maken, kun je dat niet binnen in Openshot doen. Openshot verwijst je dan door naar Blender, dat je dan ook geïnstalleerd moet hebben. Blender heeft een steile leercurve voor beginners.

In Davinci Resolve kun je daarentegen heel makkelijk allerlei fratsen uithalen met het animeren van titels uithalen zonder daar extra software voor nodig te hebben.

Voorbeeld 3: renderen
Davinci Resolve is beter in renderen dan Openshot. Davinci Resolve is namelijk stabieler en veel sneller.

Toelichting:
Ik heb leerlingen een productie in Openshot met als eindresultaat een .mp4 filmpje van 3,5 minuten laten renderen op een HP Z440 workstation (Intel Xeon cpu met 16GB werkgeheugen en snelle SSD) met een vette grafische kaart. Dat ding deed daar meer dan een uur over. De eerste twee keer crashte de pc tijdens het renderen en moest het opnieuw.

Ik heb zelf met Davinci Resolve een .mp4 filmpje van 7,5 minuten laten renderen op mijn laptop met Core i7, 8GB en snelle SSD (trager dan die HP Z440) en dat ging véél sneller, ongeveer 20 minuten en zonder crashen. Ik heb het vijf keer gedaan, telkens niet één crash.

Voorbeeld 4: videoproductie verplaatsen naar een andere machine
Je kunt je videoproductie met Davinci Resolve veel makkelijker naar een andere machine verplaatsen dan met Openshot.

Bij Openshot moet je op de tweede computer/laptop met een text-editor de verwijzingen in het projectbestand gaan aanpassen en daarna Openshot opstarten met dat handmatig gewijzigde projectbestand. Dat is een heel gepruts en dan is het resultaat nog niet vlekkeloos.

In Davinci Resolve kun je in de media pool van Davinci Resolve rechtsklikken op de geselecteerde items en op "Relink" klikken. Daarna kun je bladeren naar de kopie van je mappen waarin je footage (audio/foto/video bronbestanden) staat en daarna gaat Davinci Resolve geautomatiseerd de verwijzingen in zijn projectfile aanpassen. Dat is erg makkelijk en enorm tijdbesparend!

Opties die ik alleen van Davinci Resolve ken:
  • Dual monitor support: je kunt de interface van Davinci Resolve automatisch over 2 monitoren "uitsmeren". Hier heeft Davinci Resolve een speciale menu optie voor.
  • Meerdere timelines aan kunnen maken. Die zet Resolve in de media pool.
  • Timelines aan elkaar rijgen. Ik heb zelf vier timelines: Intro, Midden, Einde en Alles. In de timeline Alles zet ik die andere drie timelines heel makkelijk achter elkaar. Dat werkt veel overzichtelijker dan alle clips/fragmenten achter elkaar op één timeline.
Een nadeel van Davinci Resolve dat Openshot ook heeft:
De video previews willen nog weleens haperen.

Een nadeel van Davinci Resolve op zichzelf:
Pas op met de wijze van importeren. Er zijn meerdere manieren om bestanden als clips in de media pool te importeren. Als je de verkeerde manier kiest maakt Davinci Resolve één clip van meerdere losse foto bestanden. Dat zal wel een praktische tijdbesparende reden hebben voor doorgewinterde professionals, maar ik als beginneling vind het irritant gedrag.

Niettemin is mijn conclusie:
Als je zo lekker mogelijk wilt videobewerken met een gratis programma, laat Openshot dan vooral zoveel mogelijk links liggen en begin meteen met Davinci Resolve. Dan leer je het in één keer goed. Het is in het begin even prusten met de interface, maar daarna wil je niet gauw meer iets anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 3 februari 2021 19:58]

0Jazco2nd

@Uruk-Hai7 februari 2021 11:54
Heb jij tips voor een goede beginners tutorial voor als je nul ervaring hebt, ook niet met andere tools?
Gaat me vooral om vakantie filmpjes én foto's van camera, telefoon en GoPro waar ik iets moois van wil maken:
1) mooie overgangen
2) professioneel uitziende tekst (de locatie, datum, of naam van het event) die in/out fade.
3) wellicht afwisselend muziek en het originele geluid
4) belangrijk: trilling/bewegingsvrij maken, zeker bij GoPro opnames in de natuur en onder water..
5) evt kleurfilter voor filmpjes die onder water zijn gemaakt zonder fysiek filter

Ik dacht aan meerdere tools, ShotCut of OpenShot of Kdenlive en een scriptje dat ffmpeg gebruikt om films bewegingsvrij te maken.. maar zie daar zo tegenop dus ben er nog niet aan begonnen.
0Uruk-Hai

@Jazco2nd7 februari 2021 12:34
Ja :)

In/out faden van audio, titles en video: hiervoor heeft Davinci Resolve standaard interface elementen die dat super makkelijk maken.
Professioneel uitziende tekst: eitje in Davinci Resolve. Je moet hierbij leren de Inspector (rechtsboven in) te gebruiken.
Spraak en muziek tegelijk laten horen: riskant, want dat vinden de meeste kijkers irritant en afleidend.
Trillingsvrij maken: ik zou trillingen zelf proberen te voorkomen, bijvoorbeeld met een gimbal.
Kleurfilter: geen ervaring mee in Davinci Resolve. Maar ik kan je op basis van eerdere ervaringen met andere videobewerkingssoftware die kleurcorrectie kon doen vertellen dat voorkomen slimmer, sneller en makkelijker is dan genezen.
Tools: als je Davinci Resolve eenmaal hebt hoef je voor video's editen geen andere tools meer te gebruiken. Voor opnamen kun je o.a. gebruiken: OBS Studio (schermopnamen), Greenshot (screenshots), GIMP (fotobewerking en het maken van .png afbeeldingen met transparante achtergrond), Audacity (audio opnamen maken en inkorten, exporteren naar .mp3).

Voorbeeld:
Dit is mijn eerste maaksel met Davinci Resolve.
Totale tijdsinvestering: 10 uur, zowel opnamen als editen.
Meest inspannende werk: script aanpassen op inspreken, omdat ik me heel vaak versprak.
Minst inspannende werk: editen met Davinci Resolve (ik heb versie 16.2.8 gebruikt).

Begin bij voorkeur met zo kort mogelijke video tutorials, zoals op dit kanaal:
Video Editing in a Minute.

Gevonden via deze zoekopdracht in Google: davinci resolve in one minute

Nog zo'n Youtube kanaal met lekker korte video's:
SharingYourPassion

Davinci Resolve voldoet aan al jouw eisen. De interface ervan voelt in eerste instantie lastiger aan dan dat hij werkelijk is.

Twee zaken w.b.t. Davinci Resolve die belangrijk zijn voor beginners:
1. Je hoeft niet persé de volgorde van tabbladen aan de onderzijde van Davinci Resolve aan te houden. Tijdens het editen switch ik zelf regelmatig heen en weer tussen Media, Cut, Edit en Deliver.

2. De tabbladen Fusion (speciale effecten), Color (kleurcorrectie) en Fairlight (audio) heb ik tot nu toe helemaal niet gebruikt.

Iets waar je goed op moet letten bij videobewerking in het algemeen:
Zorg dat al je opname materiaal goed op elkaar is afgestemd.
Mijn footage is afgestemd op de video's die mijn iPhone SE maakt: 1920x1080 pixels, 30 frames per seconde.
Ik heb de instellingen van de screenrecorder OBS Studio daarop aangepast (dus ook 1920x180 pixels en 30 frames per seconde).
De foto's die de iPhone SE camera app maakt zijn echter vierkanter en daarom heb ik de app Camera+ gebruikt. Hiermee is het wel mogelijk om foto's van 1920x1080 pixels te maken.

Ik hoop dat ik je hiermee goed op weg heb kunnen helpen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 7 februari 2021 12:59]

+1AlphaRomeo
3 februari 2021 10:25
Dit laatst even geprobeerd. In het verleden heb ik wel gewerkt met Adobe Premiere, nu zat ik vanwege de prijs even op OpenShot, maar dit lijkt in de gratis versie dat gat prachtig te vullen. Veel en professionele mogelijkheden, goede performance en geweldige mogelijkheden voor kleurcorrectie. Wel een iets steilere leercurve, maar een korte introductie-tutorial en je bent zo vertrokken als je een klein beetje ervaring hebt met andere pakketten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlphaRomeo op 3 februari 2021 10:26]

+1bytemaster460
@AlphaRomeo3 februari 2021 10:32
Bedoel je dat de leercurve moeilijk is t.o.v. Adobe Premiere of t.o.v. OpenShot? Of beiden?
+1AlphaRomeo
@bytemaster4603 februari 2021 10:39
Beiden voor mijn gevoel. Vooral het werken met nodes vereist even een andere manier van denken, maar is heel krachtig.
+1sIRwa3
@AlphaRomeo3 februari 2021 10:47
Met Nodes heb je het volgens mij over de Fusion tab. Hoewel de color Tab ook zoiets soortgelijks heeft.
Fusion is bijna volledig After effects vervanger.. dus deze GRATIS tool vervangt zowel Premiere als AE! Wie doet dit haar na? (ja ik ben een fan :) ) >> misschien Blender straks/bijna?
0guidogast

@sIRwa33 februari 2021 11:54
Niet alleen Premiere en AE, ook nog Adobe Audition, Resolve heeft ook nog een Fairlight tab ;)

Ik heb sinds eind vorig jaar een nieuwe PC aangeschaft en daar heeft tot nu toe nog geen Adobe software opgestaan. Photoshop is vervangen door Affinity Photo en PR/AE/AU door Resolve Studio (Ja ik heb de betaalde versie, dat is het meer dan waard, plus ik krijg ook de Speed Editor als deze weer geleverd kan worden 😅)
0sIRwa3
@guidogast3 februari 2021 13:38
idd, I moet bekennen dat ik de audio tab nog nooit echt gebruikt heb, grijp voor audio only dan toch naar audacity.

die Speed editor intro deal was vet cool!
0Beelzebassie
@guidogast3 februari 2021 21:06
...en Resolve 17 Studio komt mét Fusion 17 Studio. (En idd de Speed Editor zolang de actie nog duurt.)
0guidogast

@Beelzebassie3 februari 2021 22:16
Klopt, zou je kunnen uitleggen wat de meerwaarde is om Fusion Studio te installeren? Is het niet gewoon makkelijker om de Fusion tab te openen in Resolve?
0Beelzebassie
@guidogast4 februari 2021 00:59
https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/fusion/ 8-)
0sIRwa3
@Beelzebassie5 februari 2021 09:36
je bedoelt deze link: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/fusion/compare :9

@guidogast de verschillen zijn klein. vooral audio (was) in fusion in resolve niet mogelijk. daar is nu met de beta's ook wel iets verandert..(not sure)
0guidogast

@sIRwa35 februari 2021 10:42
Exact dit! Dankje! Het klopt inderdaad dat audio niet in Fusion zat. Dat is in 17 veranderd :)
+1Henri Brands
5 februari 2021 11:14
En om volledig te zijn: je moet je wel registreren alvorens je kunt downloaden...
En de download is 2,2 GB

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henri Brands op 5 februari 2021 11:15]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

