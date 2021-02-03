Versie G:3.1.0 van de derde generatie van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox G3 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR78 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes Migrated from Bing Translation API v2 to v3. You can manually add a key to enable this feature in about:config .

. Fixed issues including language options when building Waterfox. This feature is still under testing.

Fixed issue with Profile Imports. You can now import from Firefox and Waterfox Classic once again! Changes Updated to Gecko 78.7 (includes security patches)

(includes security patches) Add initial support for the Chrome Web Store and Opera Web Store. Improvements still to be made, but the first step to full support has now landed.

You can refresh your Waterfox profile in about:support . Useful if Waterfox is running slow or broken on websites.

. Useful if Waterfox is running slow or broken on websites. Tab positions are now back! You can have browser tabs appear underneath the address bar or at the bottom of the display window. Available in about:preferences

Status bar is now back, available in about:preferences

Restart button is now back on the main menu