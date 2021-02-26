Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe versies van zijn Intel PROSet/Wireless- en Wireless Bluetooth-sets uitgebracht met 22.30.0 als versienummer. Deze sets bevatten zowel drivers als een compacte interface om draadloze profielen in te stellen en bieden daarnaast, vergeleken met de standaard Windows-opties, uitgebreide statistieken en troubleshootingopties aan. Deze sets ondersteunen de Intel-adapters met typenummers 3165, 3168, 7265, 8260, 8265, 9260, 9461, 9462, 9560, 17265, 18260, 18265, AX200, AX201 en AX210. De volgende beschrijving wordt meegegeven:
Windows 10
Key Issues Fixed and Changes on package version 22.30.0 - Wireless Bluetooth
- Intel Wireless Bluetooth Package version = 22.30.0
Driver version 22.30.0.4 using AX210, AX201, AX200, 9560, 9462, 9461, 9260, 8260, 18260, 8265, 18265
Driver version 20.100.7.1 using 3168, 3165, 7265, 17265
- The 22.330.0 package installs the Windows 10 Wi-Fi drivers for the following Intel Wireless Adapters:
22.30.0.11 for AX210/AX201/AX200/9560/9260/9462/9461 (Only available in 64-bit version)
20.70.21.2 for 8265/8260 (Only available in 64-bit version)
19.51.33.1 for 7265(Rev. D)/3165/3168
Key Issues Fixed and Changes on package version 22.30.0 - PROSet/Wireless
- On some systems, audio noise may be observed during HFP voice call.
- Discontinuity of audio during a Teams call can occur on some devices.
- Occasionally, the Bluetooth LE mouse may stop working.
- Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.30.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Usersshould update to the latest version.
- Wireless adapters may fail to connect to 5GHz networks.
- When a system is connected to an Access Point using channel 165 and the Windows 10 mobile hotspot feature is enabled sharing the 5GHz network, the mobile hotspot network is not visible to other systems under the wireless network scan list.
- Windows Stop Errors (BSOD) may occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.30.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.