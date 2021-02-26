Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel PROSet/Wireless Bluetooth 22.30.0

Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe versies van zijn Intel PROSet/Wireless- en Wireless Bluetooth-sets uitgebracht met 22.30.0 als versienummer. Deze sets bevatten zowel drivers als een compacte interface om draadloze profielen in te stellen en bieden daarnaast, vergeleken met de standaard Windows-opties, uitgebreide statistieken en troubleshootingopties aan. Deze sets ondersteunen de Intel-adapters met typenummers 3165, 3168, 7265, 8260, 8265, 9260, 9461, 9462, 9560, 17265, 18260, 18265, AX200, AX201 en AX210. De volgende beschrijving wordt meegegeven:

Windows 10
  • Intel Wireless Bluetooth Package version = 22.30.0
    Driver version 22.30.0.4 using AX210, AX201, AX200, 9560, 9462, 9461, 9260, 8260, 18260, 8265, 18265
    Driver version 20.100.7.1 using 3168, 3165, 7265, 17265
  • The 22.330.0 package installs the Windows 10 Wi-Fi drivers for the following Intel Wireless Adapters:
    22.30.0.11 for AX210/AX201/AX200/9560/9260/9462/9461 (Only available in 64-bit version)
    20.70.21.2 for 8265/8260 (Only available in 64-bit version)
    19.51.33.1 for 7265(Rev. D)/3165/3168
Key Issues Fixed and Changes on package version 22.30.0 - Wireless Bluetooth
  • On some systems, audio noise may be observed during HFP voice call.
  • Discontinuity of audio during a Teams call can occur on some devices.
  • Occasionally, the Bluetooth LE mouse may stop working.
  • Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.30.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Usersshould update to the latest version.
Key Issues Fixed and Changes on package version 22.30.0 - PROSet/Wireless
  • Wireless adapters may fail to connect to 5GHz networks.
  • When a system is connected to an Access Point using channel 165 and the Windows 10 mobile hotspot feature is enabled sharing the 5GHz network, the mobile hotspot network is not visible to other systems under the wireless network scan list.
  • Windows Stop Errors (BSOD) may occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
  • Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.30.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.
Versienummer 22.30.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/
Licentietype Freeware

26-02-2021 13:22

26-02-2021 • 13:22

Bron: Intel

Lees meer

Meer producten en artikelen
Reacties (5)

0Derice
26 februari 2021 13:51
Direct link: Win10: https://downloadcenter.in...-Bluetooth-for-Windows-10

[Reactie gewijzigd door Derice op 26 februari 2021 13:51]

0Marctraider
26 februari 2021 13:55
Sjonge jonge, heb niks anders dan problemen gehad met m'n AX201 chip.

Met elke driver update wordt het maar mondjes maar stabieler...

Het is met Wi-fi altijd lastig om te ondervinden of het niet gewoon door slecht ontvangst komt, maar wat ik er van kon observeren waren het gewoon dikke driver issues. (Prima verbinding maar bv. geen IP aangewezen krijgen op 5Ghz) en random drops (alleen client side)

Helaas is early access niet meer alleen het geval bij games these days...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 26 februari 2021 13:58]

0n0elite
@Marctraider26 februari 2021 17:16
Wat een gedoe is dat zeg met die Intel WiFi/Bluetooth chips. Lijkt niet veel veranderd te zijn de afgelopen 7 jaar. Heb hier een Intel 7260 in mijn laptop zitten. Dit is een wifi ac + Bluetooth chip van 7 jaar oud.

Heb hier constant problemen mee, netwerkkaart wordt vaak niet door windows 10 herkent waardoor ik geen wifi netwerkverbinding heb, moet dan paar keer opnieuw opstarten of paar keer op slaapstand zetten.

Verschillende drivers geprobeerd, help allemaal niks. Fora staan vol met soortgelijke klachten.

Waarom kan Intel geen fatsoenlijke drivers maken?
0sweetdude
@Marctraider26 februari 2021 19:01
Bijzonder deze ervaringen.
Ik heb juist nog nooit problemen gehad met de Intel drivers, zowel niet op diverse ASUS als HP-laptops als 2 verschillende NUC's. Altijd stabiel.

Heeft het misschien te maken hoe de fabrikanten de Intel chips integreren. Dat er externe factoren zijn die de drivers beïnvloeden?
0CrimInalA
26 februari 2021 16:21
Hier ook veel problemen met de intel AX200 (crashes in eventviewer . id 5002 en id 5005) . Naar het schijnt zou deze driver weer wat issues oplossen . Laat ons hopen .
Heb hem ondertussen een paar dagen lopen en errors in eventviewer logs zijn voorlopig niet meer teruggekomen .

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

