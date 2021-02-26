Versie 3.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes Python 3.6 is the minimum required version.

above. For 32bit systems or older Windows versions, the standalone 32bit legacy version can be used. Post-processing can be aborted at any stage, including scripts.

Improvements in the downloader to reduce CPU-load.

Increased garbage collection rate to reduce memory usage.

Custom date ranges for server graphs can be selected.

Keep track of article fetching success-rate of each server.

Added option to add download quota warning for each server.

Added option to add expiration warning for each server.

Added Minimum Free Space for Completed Download Folder option.

option for Glitter that enables style based on system settings. Default for new installations. Multiple additional Queue and History columns can be added.

Added option to always use full-screen width.

Additional interface settings can be stored server-side.

Right-to-Left support (Hebrew) for Glitter and Config.

Using SSDP, SABnzbd instances are now listed in Network on Windows.

RSS titles can be edited.

Prospective par2 will add blocks from all sets in a job.

Sanitize all filenames to a maximum of 245 characters.

Program shutdown time reduced to almost instant.

API-calls queue and history can now be filtered by nzo_id .

job folders no longer have a maximum length. Windows/macOS: Update UnRar to 6.0.0 and MultiPar to 1.3.1.3. Bugfixes Memory could leak after jobs were removed from the queue.

The active browser URL is used during the wizard.

Repairing or Retrying jobs could result in a crash.

. Update encryption check to handle partially assembled files.

Don't activate Windows notifications when running as a service.

Command-line option --console did not work.

did not work. Crash in API-call to delete history items for nonexistent nzo_id .

. Prevent repetition of unwanted extension warnings.

Correct notification category for failed URL fetches.

macOS: Program shutdown could fail.

macOS: Tray text was misaligned on macOS 11 (Big Sur).

Windows: Improved handling of some MultiPar output.

