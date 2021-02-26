Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SABnzbd 3.2.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes
  • Python 3.6 is the minimum required version.
  • The Windows installer can only be used on 64bit Windows 8.1 and
    above. For 32bit systems or older Windows versions, the
    standalone 32bit legacy version can be used.
  • Post-processing can be aborted at any stage, including scripts.
  • Improvements in the downloader to reduce CPU-load.
  • Increased garbage collection rate to reduce memory usage.
  • Custom date ranges for server graphs can be selected.
  • Keep track of article fetching success-rate of each server.
  • Added option to add download quota warning for each server.
  • Added option to add expiration warning for each server.
  • Added Minimum Free Space for Completed Download Folder option.
  • Added option to Auto resume for both Minimum Free Space settings.
  • Added Auto option for Glitter that enables Night style
    based on system settings. Default for new installations.
  • Multiple additional Queue and History columns can be added.
  • Added option to always use full-screen width.
  • Additional interface settings can be stored server-side.
  • Right-to-Left support (Hebrew) for Glitter and Config.
  • Using SSDP, SABnzbd instances are now listed in Network on Windows.
  • Improvements to parsing of job name and filenames listed in the NZB.
  • RSS titles can be edited.
  • Prospective par2 will add blocks from all sets in a job.
  • Sanitize all filenames to a maximum of 245 characters.
  • Show commit hash when running from git sources.
  • Notify through Notifications if a new version is available.
  • Program shutdown time reduced to almost instant.
  • Added 10 GB test download.
  • IPv6 is no longer preferred in HappyEyeballs address selection.
  • API-calls queue and history can now be filtered by nzo_id.
  • Windows: Temporary Download job folders no longer have a maximum length.
  • Windows/macOS: Update UnRar to 6.0.0 and MultiPar to 1.3.1.3.
Bugfixes
  • Memory could leak after jobs were removed from the queue.
  • The active browser URL is used during the wizard.
  • Repairing or Retrying jobs could result in a crash.
  • API-call reset_quota returned nothing.
  • New categories were not always forced to lowercase.
  • Broken downloads could result in a crash during RAR-renaming
  • Improved obfuscation detection for Deobfuscate final filenames.
  • Keep original priority of duplicate jobs.
  • Increase the maximum number of connections per server to 1000.
  • Update encryption check to handle partially assembled files.
  • Don't activate Windows notifications when running as a service.
  • Command-line option --console did not work.
  • Crash in API-call to delete history items for nonexistent nzo_id.
  • Prevent repetition of unwanted extension warnings.
  • Correct notification category for failed URL fetches.
  • Improvements to the Add NZB modal window.
  • Sort script drop-down list alphabetically.
  • Default Bandwidth percentage was not set to 100.
  • Direct Unpack stability fixes.
  • macOS: Program shutdown could fail.
  • macOS: Tray text was misaligned on macOS 11 (Big Sur).
  • Windows: Improved handling of some MultiPar output.
  • Windows: Program restart failed.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in this
    version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download
    statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads#322
Bestandsgrootte 13,95MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-02-2021 14:14
11 • submitter: pven

26-02-2021 • 14:14

11 Linkedin

Submitter: pven

Bron: SABnzbd

Update-historie

11-03 SABnzbd 3.5.2 24
21-02 SABnzbd 3.5.1 12
28-01 SABnzbd 3.5.0 32
15-10 SABnzbd 3.4.2 0
23-09 SABnzbd 3.4.1 6
19-09 SABnzbd 3.4.0 20
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.1 8
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.0 0
03-'21 SABnzbd 3.2.1 2
02-'21 SABnzbd 3.2.0 11
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

+1HenkEisjedies
26 februari 2021 14:17
Good old days. Al jaren geen usenet abo meer met fatsoenlijke retentie op binaries, maar eigenlijk was het best wel chill.

Nog mensen die dit actief gebruiken voor hun downloadbehoeftes?
+1mocem
@HenkEisjedies26 februari 2021 14:29
Tegenwoordig met Radarr en Sonarr in docker containers is het super. Zelfs mijn vrouw kan het gebruiken.
+1mvrhrln
@mocem26 februari 2021 15:00
en Bazarr voor de subs. Lidarr voor de muziek en Readarr voor de e-books :)


(ik gebruik overigens nzbget tegenwoordig ipv sabznbd)
0Jogai
@mvrhrln26 februari 2021 15:49
Goeie tips, maar wat is er met die Prrrr, euh suffix -r?
+2faxityy
@Jogai26 februari 2021 16:57
Omdat een piraat 'Arr' zegt :)

Sonarr (automatisatie series downloaden) is daar oorspronkelijk mee begonnen, Radarr is daarin gevolgd als fork specifiek voor films.
Radarr/Lidarr/Readarr zijn overigens allemaal van dezelfde paar developers.
De andere companion apps voor gebruik met radarr/sonarr zijn gewoon gevolgd in die dubbele laatste letter naamgeving.
+1chasinn32
@HenkEisjedies26 februari 2021 14:19
Ja, ik gebruik het nog, zit al jaren bij newsgroupdirect
+1HenkEisjedies
@chasinn3226 februari 2021 14:34
Cool, direct ff 500gb gekocht daar. Tijd om SABNZBD uit het vet te halen.
+1NimRod1337
@HenkEisjedies26 februari 2021 14:42
Black Friday deal echter nog steeds actief. Met VPN 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 26 februari 2021 14:43]

+1Sa1
@NimRod133726 februari 2021 19:34
Haha inderdaad ik ook! Blijven keurig elk jaar voor weinig verlengen.
+1Jace / TBL
@HenkEisjedies27 februari 2021 14:06
Ja, niet vaak, maar soms komt het voor dat ik iets zoek wat ik niet op torrent search engines kan vinden, en dan wel op usenet.
Dan ben ik toch weer blij dat dit er is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

