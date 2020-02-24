Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Veeam Backup & Replication 10.0

Veeam heeft versie 10 van het Backup & Replication-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een gemakkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V-omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform, zoals Oracle RMAN en SAP HANA. In de enterprise-plus-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storagesnapshots van Dell EMC, HPE Primera, Quantum DXi, NetApp Ontap en NetApp SVM. Het exacte versienummer is vastgesteld op 10.0.0.4461 en is voorzien van de volgende beknopte aankondiging:

V10 — Better Backup! Faster. Stronger. Smarter.

With Veeam Backup & Replication v10, Veeam further extends its leadership in comprehensive data management by delivering powerful data protection across ALL your cloud, virtual, and physical workloads with a simple, flexible and reliable solution. Protect your data no matter the location or workload type. The latest released is packed with over 150 enhancements, including:
  • Modernize and simplify the protection of data with seriously powerful NAS backup
  • Recover faster than ever with our NEXT GENERATION Instant VM Recovery engine
  • Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threat with immutable backups
  • Put backups to work with greater platform extensibility with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API
  • Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.
Veeam Backup & Replication works even better when it’s combined with the powerful monitoring capabilities of Veeam ONE in Veeam Availability Suite v10 for the next generation of backup for what’s next, including data protection capabilities that increase availability, portability, and extensibility.

Supported Environments
For a detailed list of supported environments, click here for the product Release Notes.
Versienummer 10.0.0.4461
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016
Website Veeam
Download https://www.veeam.com/backup-replication-download.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-02-2020 08:36
2 • submitter: mikeoke

24-02-2020 • 08:36

2 Linkedin

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Veeam

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Backup & Replication

geen prijs bekend

Veeam Backup & Replication Standard for VMware

geen prijs bekend

Overige software Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Andre_J
24 februari 2020 08:44
Eindelijk een mooie aanvulling : de Community versie.
Tot 10 clients gratis te gebruiken.
Kan menig Home-Lab goed gebruiken :)
Reageer
0The Realone
24 februari 2020 09:11
Nou eindelijk...versie 10! Lang op moeten wachten, veel beloftes gebroken en eigenlijk ook niet zo'n grote release meer want het gros van de features zijn er in de tussentijd al ingeslopen. SMB/NFS backups is wel prettig.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True