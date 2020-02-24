Veeam heeft versie 10 van het Backup & Replication-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een gemakkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V-omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform, zoals Oracle RMAN en SAP HANA. In de enterprise-plus-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storagesnapshots van Dell EMC, HPE Primera, Quantum DXi, NetApp Ontap en NetApp SVM. Het exacte versienummer is vastgesteld op 10.0.0.4461 en is voorzien van de volgende beknopte aankondiging:

V10 — Better Backup! Faster. Stronger. Smarter.



With Veeam Backup & Replication v10, Veeam further extends its leadership in comprehensive data management by delivering powerful data protection across ALL your cloud, virtual, and physical workloads with a simple, flexible and reliable solution. Protect your data no matter the location or workload type. The latest released is packed with over 150 enhancements, including: Modernize and simplify the protection of data with seriously powerful NAS backup

Recover faster than ever with our NEXT GENERATION Instant VM Recovery engine

Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threat with immutable backups

Put backups to work with greater platform extensibility with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API

Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more. Veeam Backup & Replication works even better when it’s combined with the powerful monitoring capabilities of Veeam ONE in Veeam Availability Suite v10 for the next generation of backup for what’s next, including data protection capabilities that increase availability, portability, and extensibility.



Supported Environments

For a detailed list of supported environments, click here for the product Release Notes.