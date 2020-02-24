MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.5.1 uitgebracht als bèta. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.5.1 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.5 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.1 is a Beta release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes



InnoDB Remove dummy tablespace for the redo log (MDEV-18115)

Optimize access to InnoDB page header fields (MDEV-21133)

Remove multiple InnoDB buffer pool instances (MDEV-15058) Deprecate and ignore innodb_buffer_pool_instances and innodb_page_cleaners Columns that indicated the buffer pool instance from the Information Schema innodb_buffer_page, innodb_buffer_page_lru, innodb_buffer_pool_stats, innodb_cmpmem and innodb_cmpmem_reset tables now return a dummy value of 0.

Deprecate and ignore innodb_log_optimize_ddl (MDEV-19747)

Prefer MDL to dict_sys.latch for innodb background tasks (MDEV-16678)

Use fdatasync() for redo log where appropriate (MDEV-21382)

Replace recv_sys.heap with list of buf_block_t (MDEV-21351)

Several fixes to server hangs (MDEV-16264) Optimizer Allow packed values of non-sorted fields in the sort buffer (MDEV-21263) Replication and Galera slave_parallel_mode now defaults to optimistic (MDEV-18648).

Make REPLICA a synonym for SLAVE in SQL statements (MDEV-20601)

Galera GTID support (commit)

Add new mode to wsrep_OSU_method in which Galera checks storage engine of the effected table (MDEV-20051)

Galera: Replicate MariaDB GTID to other nodes in the cluster (MDEV-20720) PCRE Migrate to PCRE2 (MDEV-14024) Compatibility Port show_old_temporals from MySQL 5.6 (MDEV-19906) Variables Numerous deprecated variables removed (MDEV-18650) multi_range_count thread_concurrency timed_mutexes

