Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 18.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Sophos XG Firewall v18 is now available!
XG Firewall v18 is now available sporting the all-new Xstream Architecture delivering extreme new levels of visibility, protection and performance.
XG Firewall v18 Highlights:
Also check out our SFOS v18 playlist on YouTube to find out what's new in XG Firewall v18!
- Xstream SSL Inspection. Get unprecedented visibility into your encrypted traffic flows, support for TLS 1.3 without downgrading, powerful policy tools, and extreme performance.
- AI-powered Threat Intelligence. Extend your protection against zero-day threats and emerging ransomware variants with multiple best-in-class machine learning models and unmatched insights into suspicious files entering your network
- Application Acceleration. Optimize network performance by putting your important application traffic on the fast path through the firewall and routing it reliably out your preferred WAN connection
Sophos Central
XG Firewall v18 also includes support for all new central management, reporting, and deployment options launching on Sophos Central next week:
Other New Features and Enhancements
- Group Firewall Management. Easily keep your full estate of firewalls consistent using groups that automatically keep policies, objects, and settings synchronized.
- Central Reporting. Network activity and insights across all your firewalls are now at your fingertips in Sophos Central with several pre-packaged reports and flexible reporting tools to create your own.
- Zero-Touch Deployment. Conveniently setup a new firewall in Sophos Central, export the config, load it on a flash drive and have your new Firewall automatically connect back to Sophos Central without having to touch it.
In addition, there are also a ton of other new features that will enhance your protection, visibility, management experience, and network versatility:
Get it now!
- Synchronized SD-WAN brings the power of Synchronized Security to reliably and accurately route application and user-based traffic over your preferred WAN links
- Firewall, NAT, and SSL Inspection rules and policies are now more powerful, flexible and easier to work with than ever before
- Plug-and-Play high-availability (HA) makes it easier than ever to enable business continuity and added peace-of-mind - simply connect two XG Series appliances together and you’ll be up and running in no time
- Real-time Flow Monitoring provides at a glance insights into active bandwidth consuming hosts, applications, and users
- Expanded Notifications and Alerts ensure you never miss an important network security event whether it’s related to a threat, service, or important performance metric
- And much more… Check out the complete What’s New Guide for more full details.
As usual, this firmware update is no charge for all licensed XG Firewall customers. The firmware will be rolled-out automatically to all systems over the coming weeks but you can access the firmware anytime to do a manual update through MySophos.