Veeam heeft de tweede update voor het Backup & Replication 9.5-pakket uitgebracht. Met Backup & Replication kun je op een makkelijke manier back-ups van een VMware vSphere of een Microsoft Hyper-V omgeving instellen, inclusief optimalisaties voor applicaties die draaien op het virtuele platform. In de 'enterprise plus'-uitgave kan ook direct samengewerkt worden met storage-snapshots van EMC, HPE en NetApp. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release Notes for Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 2
Please confirm you are running version 9.5.0.580, 9.5.0.711, 9.5.0.802 or 9.5.0.823 prior to installing this update. You can check this under Help | About in Veeam Backup & Replication console. After upgrading, your build will be version 9.5.0.1038.
If you use Veeam ONE to monitor Veeam Cloud Connect, make sure you install this update. You will need to install the update for Veeam ONE first, then install update 9.5.0.1038 for Veeam Backup & Replication.
As a result of on-going R&D effort and in response to customer feedback, Update 2 includes hundreds of enhancements and bug fixes, the most significant of which are listed below.
Platform support
File-level recovery
- Cisco HyperFlex Systems (formerly HX-Series/SpringPath) support for Backup from Storage Snapshots functionality.
- HPE 3PAR StoreServ 3.3.1 support and improved scalability by migrating some API calls from SSH to RESTful API.
- Microsoft Hyper-V BigEndian platform support.
- Microsoft Exchange 2016 CU5 support for mailbox item recovery with Veeam Explorer for Microsoft Exchange.
- NetApp ONTAP 9.1 support.
- Oracle 12.2 support for all Oracle database backup and restore functionality.
- Veeam Agent for Linux 1.0 Update 1 (build 1.0.1.364) support, including new 1-Click FLR via Veeam Backup Enterprise Manager.
- Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.0 (build 2.0.0.700) support, including application-item recovery support from agent backups.
- VMware vCloud Director 8.20 support.
- VMware vSAN 6.6 support.
Replication
- Restore to original location. If the original VM cannot be found by moRef identifier (as is the case if it was deleted and then restored from backup), the Multi-OS File Level Recovery wizard will prompt the user to specify target VM manually instead of failing.
Storage integration
- Failback performance improvements. Failback can now optionally use changed block tracking data to determine the changes between the original VM and replica VM state. This dramatically accelerates the failback performance due removing the need to read the entire original VM disks (“Calculating original signature” operation). For VMware hypervisor, we recommend that this option is not used if the failover event was triggered by a disaster that involved host or storage crash or dirty shutdown, as CBT data may be inconsistent in this Case.
Tape
- Optional NFS exports creation. You can now prevent Veeam from automatically creating the required NFS export rules on the NetApp storage by clearing the “Create required NFS export rules automatically” in the New NetApp Storage wizard.
- Performance improvements. The performance of Backup from Storage Snapshot with application-aware processing enabled has been noticeably improved.
User interface
- LTO7 path failover support. Added support for LTO7 tape libraries with path failover functionality enabled.
- Exclusive drivers support. Added support for exclusive tape library drivers (on top of already supported non-exclusive drivers).
PowerShell
- VeeamZIP usability improvements. VeeamZIP menu item with the default location will not be shown until a user performs VeeamZIP for the first time, selecting the required destination during this process. After that, said menu item will appear, reflecting the previously selected location. This should prevent users from accidentally overfilling the default C:\Backup VeeamZIP location.
- ExaGrid preset. Changed the default concurrent tasks value from 1 to 10 per vendor's request.
Setup
- Start-VBRZip enhancements. Added NetworkCredentials parameter to Start-VBRZip cmdlet to enable automating backups to file shares.
- Backup import enhancements. Added support for importing backups from DELL EMC Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce repositories.
Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partners
- Components auto-update. Update setup now offers an option to initiate the upgrade of all remote Veeam component automatically. This covers all Veeam components except Network Extension Appliances (part of Veeam Cloud Connect Replication functionality)
- Update performance. The number of concurrently updated remote components have been increased to 10 to reduce large backup environments update time, especially with high latency networks. This value can be further increased by creating MaxConcurrentComponentUpgrades (DWORD) registry value under HKLM\SOFTWARE\Veeam\Veeam Backup and Replication key on the backup server.
- Streamlined updates. Installing the update no longer requires to disabling all jobs and stopping Veeam services manually. However, you still have to ensure there’s no running backup or restore jobs before installing the update.
This update also resolves the following common support issues:
- Update 2 introduces Veeam Backup Remote Access functionality, scalability and reporting enhancements for Veeam Cloud Connect platform, and improved offline usage reporting. For the full list of service provider specific enhancements and bug fixes, please refer to the issue tracking topic in the private VCSP forum. If you are VCSP but don't have access, please apply to Cloud & Service Providers group using Veeam forum's User Control Panel.
- Networkless restores for files above 10MB should no longer result in corrupted file restored.
- Backup infrastructure resource scheduling algorithms have been improved to reduce job initialization delays in large infrastructures.
- Shutting down or rebooting the backup server should now correctly stop all jobs.
- Repository throttling rules should now correctly apply to Veeam Agent for Windows 2.0 synthetic full backups.
- Instant VM Recovery should now be possible for VMs for which the original host is no longer registered with Veeam.
- Fixed backup metadata resync issues caused by using storage-based replication or similar means of transferring backup files between Veeam backup repositories registered in the same backup server.
- Improved SureBackup performance and domain controller (DC) recoverability testing logic. As a side effect, the recoverability testing for DCs backed up without application-aware processing will always fail (which however represents typical real-life recovery result from such a backup).
- Improved Hyper-V 2016 RCT backup performance and off-host backup reliability.
- Improved Direct NFS transport mode compatibility with Tintri storage.