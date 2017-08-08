De ontwikkelaars van Primate Labs hebben een update voor Geekbench uitgebracht. Dit programma is een crossplatform benchmarker, die het werkgeheugen en de processor(s) aan verschillende tests onderwerpt. Vervolgens berekent het programma de benchmarkscore en kan de verkregen uitkomst in de online Result Browser worden gezet. De resultaten kunnen daarna worden vergeleken met andere systemen van Geekbench-gebruikers. De aankondiging van versie 4.1.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Geekbench 4.1.1
Geekbench 4.1.1 is now available for download, and improves the stability and performance of Geekbench. This update is recommended for all Geekbench 4 users.
Geekbench 4.1.1 features the following changes:
Geekbench 4.1.1 is a free update for all Geekbench 4 users.
- Reduces Memory Latency memory usage on 32-bit devices.
- Works around an issue where Windows GPU drivers do not include all of the components necessary to run OpenCL.
- Fixes an issue that caused HDR to allocate more memory than needed.
- Fixes an issue that could prevent the Compute Benchmark from running on recent NVIDIA GPUs under macOS.
- Fixes crashes that could occur when loading malformed documents.
- Fixes several crashes in the Android and iOS interfaces.