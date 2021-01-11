Versie 5.4.9 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Blocking or warning of unencrypted traffic

All unencrypted Zoom traffic will be blocked from connecting to meetings or webinars. Other external unencrypted traffic, such as phone dial-in and RTMP streaming, will be allowed, but warn all participants that the meeting is not entirely encrypted. New and enhanced features General features Additional MSI/GPO option Do Not Disturb when sharing - EnableDoNotDisturbInSharing

Enabled by default, admins can deploy the client with more control over the Silence system notifications when sharing desktop desktop client setting, which silences Zoom notifications and sets your Zoom status to Do Not Disturb. Enforce internal meeting authentication - SetDevicePolicyToken

Account admins can deploy a more nuanced authentication and restricted account profile, forcing their users to be authenticated for internal meetings, while allowing users to join external meetings with the security settings put in place by the external account.

Meeting features Host can admit participants from the Waiting Room while within a Breakout Room

Host is notified of participants in the Waiting Room, even while currently in a Breakout Room. The host can admit each participant one at a time, or all at once. If pre-assignments for breakout rooms are active, participants will be asked to join their pre-assigned breakout rooms. Otherwise, the host can assign participants directly to the breakout room of their choosing.

Resolved Issues Resolved an issue with green tint on users videos seen by other participants

Security enhancements

Minor bug fixes