Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.47

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.47 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • In the 'Find' dialog, search parameters can now be saved as profiles; the profiles can be accessed quickly via the main menu ('Find' → 'Search Profiles') and the group context menu.
  • Added search mode 'XPath expression' in the 'Find' dialog, which creates a KeePass 2.x XML DOM of the current database in memory and finds entries using the specified XPath expression.
  • Added option 'History' in the 'Find' dialog, which includes history entries in searches.
  • Added 'Help' button in the 'Find' dialog.
  • Added auto-type matching option 'Consider similar dashes as identical' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Advanced', turned on by default).
  • Added commands 'Copy Group (Encrypted)', 'Copy Group (Unencrypted)' and 'Paste Group' (in the menu 'Group' → 'Data Exchange').
  • When loading/saving a configuration file fails, an error message is displayed now, and in certain cases a backup of the configuration file is created (the path is mentioned in the error message).
  • Added configuration option for saving the configuration (turned on by default).
  • On the 'Security' tab page of the options dialog, two links have been added, which open help pages for experts and administrators.
  • Added {TIMEOTP} placeholder, which generates a time-based one-time password (as specified in RFC 6238).
  • Enhanced XML key file format (added hash that allows to verify the integrity of the key; values are now encoded using hexadecimal characters in order to improve the readability).
  • Added command 'Print Key File Backup' (in 'File' → 'Print').
  • In the dialog that asks whether to print an emergency sheet, there is now an option 'Also print a key file backup' (on Windows), if the master key contains a key file.
  • Added command 'Create Key File' (in 'Tools' → 'Advanced Tools'), which shows a dialog for creating a new key file (random key) or for recreating a key file from a printed backup.
  • Added Argon2id key derivation function.
  • Added support for importing Dashlane 6.2039.0 JSON files.
  • Dashlane and RoboForm import: domains are now mapped to HTTPS URLs (instead of HTTP URLs).
  • Added option 'Use a different master key' in the import/export dialog (tab page 'Options').
  • Added option 'Additionally export parent groups' in the import/export dialog (tab page 'Options').
  • Added options 'Open exported file (with associated application)' and 'Show exported file (with file manager)' in the import/export dialog (tab page 'Options').
  • The 'About' dialog now shows whether KeePass is currently running as 32- or 64-bit application.
  • Plugins can now disable/enable specific Mono workarounds.
  • Added workaround for Mono URL opening bug.
  • Added workaround for Mono HTML document opening bug.
Improvements:
  • Improved performance of certain searches.
  • Various user interface improvements in the search dialog.
  • Improved keyboard shortcut handling (e.g. Ctrl+Tab and Ctrl+Shift+Tab now also work when the quick search box is focused).
  • The local configuration file is now loaded only if necessary.
  • Improved performance of configuration saving.
  • Changed default key file extension from 'key' to 'keyx'.
  • Most key file dialogs now only show '*.keyx' and '*.key' files by default.
  • When clicking the key file 'Browse' button in the master key creation dialog and selecting a file that is not an XML key file, KeePass now asks whether to use the file as key file anyway.
  • Improved key file loading/saving error messages.
  • Various user interface improvements in the import/export dialog.
  • The import/export dialog does not accept relative file paths anymore.
  • The import/export dialog now shows an error message when trying to export to multiple files.
  • Removed indeterminate progress indicators while displaying the import/export dialog.
  • Improved field to standard field mapping function.
  • Moved command 'Empty Recycle Bin' directly below the 'Delete Group' command.
  • Moved commands 'Print Group' and 'Export Group' into the 'Data Exchange' popup menu.
  • Improved quality of some icons.
  • Improved dialog banner caching.
  • Improved performance of certain object collection operations.
  • History entry UUIDs are now fixed automatically.
  • Increased default value of Argon2 memory parameter.
  • Improved task dialog parent determination.
  • The setup program now installs KeePass into a folder in 'C:\Program Files' by default (i.e. without '(x86)' suffix; this is reasonable, because on a 64-bit operating system, KeePass runs as 64-bit application).
  • Upgraded installer.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • Search: regular expressions starting with a '-' are not treated as exclusions anymore.
  • Fixed a bug that caused KeePass to hang when trying to read a configuration file that contains certain unsupported nodes.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.47
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

09-01-2021 • 18:06
79

09-01-2021 • 18:06

79

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

Reacties (79)

-Moderatie-faq
-179078+147+22+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1Cyb
9 januari 2021 19:02
Wat me erg stoort aan KeePass is dat het geen standaard ondersteuning heeft om email adressen op te slaan. Je hebt een username, password, maar geen email veld |:(
Je kan uiteraard het emailadres als username te gebruiken, maar dat is semantisch gezien gewoon fout. Dat kan verwarring geven bij sites waarbij zowel een username als een email wordt gebruikt bij authenticatie.
Een oplossing is om email als een custom field te maken, maar dat is omslachtig, email hadden ze gewoon standaard er in moeten doen. Het ontbreken van een email field is dan ook een erg veel voorkomend discussie punt in KeePass.
+1CT
@Cyb9 januari 2021 19:18
ik voeg al die info gewoon in de notes toe (keepassxc is dan de client die ik gebruik) deze wordt in de search gewoon meegenomen.
Soms heb je naast email ook nog security questions of recovery codes etc etc zo kunnen ze wel velden blijven toevoegen... dat zal wel aan de basis liggen van het besluit.
Daarom heb je overigens ook de 'custom attributes' waar je dus een email kan aanmaken.. maar notes is toch prima lijkt mij.
+1Cyb
@CT9 januari 2021 20:23
Notes is ongeschikt. Als je vanuit daar copy/paste, kopieer je meteen alle notes mee.
Custom attributes is het meest geschikt, echter het is te omslachtig voor één van de belangrijkste velden.
+2nicxz
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:50
Maar in de praktijk copy/paste je alleen de velden username en password toch? Die enkele keer dat de authenticatie een username vereist die geen email adres is, en dat je account recovery nodig hebt is zo zeldzaam dat een apart veld dat je kunt copy-pasten overbodig lijkt.

Wat ik in die zeldzame gevallen doe is het benodigde gegeven uit de notes selecteren met de muis, en dan dat gegeven copy/pasten.
+2Despen
@Cyb10 januari 2021 11:09
Omslachtig? Je maakt gewoon eenmalig een template aan en gaan met die banaan.

1. Maak een nieuwe folder aan (group)
2. Voeg een entry toe in bovenstaande folder met alle benodigde aanpassingen
3. Merk folder aan als template folder (file > database settings > [tab] advanced)
4. Klik op het kleine pijltje omlaag naast de add entry knop om een nieuwe entry toe te voegen op basis van geselecteerde template entry

Source: link naar keepass website
+1bilbob
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:28
maak gewoon zelf even een email veld aan. Zo gepiept..
+1Cyb
@bilbob9 januari 2021 20:30
Dat is dan ook inderdaad de handeling die ik al een paar duizend keer heb gericht. Inderdaad zo gepiept bij een enkele invoer, maar zonde van de cummulatieve tijd die je elke keer weer moet uitvoeren.
+1bilbob
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:32
maak een lege entry aan met email en dupliceer die als je een verse lege invoer nodig hebt..
+1Cyb
@bilbob9 januari 2021 20:38
Als je diverse groupings hebt, wat gebruikelijk is in KeePass, en diverse email adressen, dan is dat ook omslachtig.
+1Arfman
@bilbob10 januari 2021 10:21
Duidelijk geen aanhanger van het LEAN principe :D
+1CT
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:33
Heb net ook even keepass (naast mijn keepassxc) geinstalleerd maar als ik een note toevoeg werkt deze precies zoals in keepassxc... de 'regel' waar je evt. je email hebt getyped kan je 2x clickken en select dan alleen die regel.. ctrl-c heeft dan alleen je email in het klembord niet je hele notes-veld.
Dus ik snap eerlijk gezegd niet precies het probleem?
0Cyb
@CT9 januari 2021 20:51
Als je het probleem niet ziet, moet je het gewoon zou houden. Ik kaart hier alleen simpelweg de problemen aan die ik er mee heb, vanuit security, efficientie en data purist visie gezien. Maar ik stop met de discussie, men is hier helaas inmiddels weer begonnen met het downvoten van andere meningen door ze als offtopic te bestempelen.
+1Webgnome
@Cyb9 januari 2021 19:08
Als je inlogged met een e-mail adres dan is je e-mail adres toch je gebruikersnaam?
+1Cyb
@Webgnome9 januari 2021 19:15
Dat hoeft niet per se. Stel je kan op Tweakers inloggen met username Cyb als met een emailadres als cyb@cyb.com, dan zijn beiden zeer belangrijke account gegevens, waarvan je beiden als aparte gegevens wilt kunnen opnemen in dezelfde entry van je password manager. Je zou ervoor kunnen kiezen om alleen één van beiden op te slaan, maar beiden zijn belangrijke identificerende velden, je zou ze beiden moeten opslaan.
+1tweaker2010
@Cyb9 januari 2021 19:40
Ik zie het probleem niet hoor. Je logt primair in met je gebruikersnaam.
Als je gebruikersnaam ook toevallig hetzelfde is als je mailadres,dan is dat mooi meegenomen.
Zo niet kun je het mailadres altijd nog kwijt in het opmerkingenveld.
+1Cyb
@tweaker20109 januari 2021 19:54
Of je wel of niet primair inlogt met je gebruikersnaam, is afhankelijk van de website. Er zijn genoeg websites die email zien als primary principle.
Voor het inloggen opzich maakt het vanuit gebruikersperspectief inderdaad niet echt uit. Op de backend wordt er in de code wel rekening mee, maar verder maakt het weinig uit. Waar het mij om gaat is dat veel voorkomende cruciale account informatie, explicit opgenomen zou moeten worden in een toegewijd veld. Een email is cruciaal, het is meestal het belangrijkste gegeven in account recovery. Je zou zelfs kunnen zeggen dat een email gemiddeld gezien daarom nog belangrijker is dan een username.
Een opmerkingsveld is ongeschikt, anders heb je dat als je je email wilt copy/pasten, je meteen het hele veld kopieert (waar meer in kan zitten dan alleen email).
Een custom attribute/field is een optie, maar voor iets dat dusdanig vaak voorkomends en belangrijk is, is het te omslachtig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cyb op 9 januari 2021 19:55]

0Hakker
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:30
Sorry maar als je een account recovery nodig heb terwijl je keepass gebruikt staat het of niet in Keepass of je houdt je password database niet bij.
Voor recovery om wat voor reden dan ook is een notes field dus meer dan genoeg want de kans dat je dat nodig heb als je Keepass bijhoudt is 0,0 voor de rest is het als jer mee in moet loggen gewoon je username field.

Mocht het alsnog nodig zijn dan moet je custom fields gebruiken. Iedereen die Keepass eigenlijk gebruikt zoals je het hoort te gebruiken merkt dat. Een email field is niet nodig. Ik ben het ooit 1 keer tegengekomen dat een plek alle 3 vroeg en die plek bestaat al niet meer oa omdat mensen het te veel werk vonden om in te loggen.
+1Cyb
@Hakker9 januari 2021 20:36
Er kunnen diverse redenen zijn voor account recovery, of beter gezegd: email verificatie. Er zijn genoeg websites die email gebruiken voor two-factor authenticatie. Ook kan een website het eisen indien password schema's gewijzigd worden or bijv. bij security breaches.

Zoals ik ook al vaker heb aangegeven, notes zijn ongeschikt, want als je de note copy/paste, bestaat er het risico dat je onderliggende regels ook meekopieert.
+1CreatiXx
@Cyb9 januari 2021 21:01
Hey cyb,

Desondanks de lompe kortzichtige comments hier snap ik best wat je bedoeld. Het is een feature dat ik ook best mis.

Sommige accounts staan op men werk mail adress, andere op een persoonlijk, andere op een persoonlijk maar toch ander adres,... Het zou idd handig zijn.

Voor de grootste bulk van mensen zal voldoende hebben aan het kunnen invullen op username maat het zou toch het zou toch leuk meegenomen zijn.
+1coffey
@CreatiXx9 januari 2021 22:05
Sommige accounts staan op men werk mail adress, andere op een persoonlijk, andere op een persoonlijk maar toch ander adres,... Het zou idd handig zijn.

Dat dus. Ik snap niet dat @Cyb het überhaupt moet uitleggen. Heb op mijn werk en privé misschien wel meer dan honderd portalen waarop ingelogd moet worden. Bij sommige is de user ook het email adres, bij andere weer niet maar uiteindelijk hebben ze allemaal een email adres waarop de communicatie of account recovery loopt. Lijkt mij niet meer dan logisch dat het emailadres dan ook zijn eigen unieke veld heeft.
+1Daoka
@coffey9 januari 2021 23:42
Lijkt mij niet meer dan logisch dat het emailadres dan ook zijn eigen unieke veld heeft.
Er zit een logica in. Een ander logica is dat het programma hier technisch gezien eigenlijk niet voor bedoelt is. Het is een password manager en geen account manager.

Ik verwacht zelf dat ze hier voor gekozen hebben om het overzichtelijker te houden voor normale gebruikers. Dus de mensen die verwachten dat alle websites met emailadres moeten inloggen en dus de emailadres vak gaan kopiëren voor de gebruikersnaam. Als dit er niet bij staat kunnen ze zich ook niet de verkeerde vak kopiëren. En ja ik ken zulke mensen die denken dat de gebruikersnaam gelijk is als de emailadres. Bij die mensen verwacht ik echt dat ze de emailadres gaan kopiëren ook al staat de gebruikersnaam gewoon goed.
084hannes
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:19
het is meestal het belangrijkste gegeven in account recovery. Je zou zelfs kunnen zeggen dat een email gemiddeld gezien daarom nog belangrijker is dan een username.
Vergeef me mijn lompheid, maar als jij account recovery vaker nodig hebt dan de gebruikersnaam dan zou ik op zoek gaan naar aan andere password manager.
0Cyb
@84hannes9 januari 2021 20:31
Je begrijpt best dat ik account recovery niet vaker gebruik dan mijn gebruikersnaam. Met dat soort flamerige reacties schiet niemand wat op.
+1mcmd
@Cyb10 januari 2021 13:17
Zie de reactie van keepass: https://keepass.info/help/base/faq_tech.html#email
+1beerse
@mcmd11 januari 2021 12:21
De korte reactie van KeepAss is duidelijk. De lange reactie is eerder verwarrend. Zij verschuilen zich er achter dat zij geen onderscheid zouden kunnen maken tussen de account-naam mogelijk in email formaat en de gebruikte email. Voor KeepAss is het simpel: De accountnaam staat bij account-naam.

Bij een gmail-account heb ik in de registratie zelfs meerdere email adressen staan: mijn gmail adres en ook de herstel email adressen. Ook zo handig bij gedeelde mailboxen zodat je daarin de andere gebruikers ziet.

Ontdekt dat de mail-url in alle velden gebruikt kan worden: 'mailto:ikke@mijn.adres'.
Daarmee kan je bij 'geavanceerd' meer dan genoeg email-velden toevoegen. Kan je meteen in de veldnaam het gebruik van het mail adres aangeven zoals:
- account-email
- herstel-email
- support-email (mailto:support@andere.dienst?cc=ikke@mijn.adres&subject=Probleempje)
Als je ook een beetje constante mail-veld-namen gebruikt, kan je ze ook in het kolommen overzicht zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 11 januari 2021 13:03]

+1NimRod1337
@Cyb9 januari 2021 19:08
Staat het op de planning dan?
+1Daoka
@Cyb9 januari 2021 23:58
https://tweakers.net/reacties/bekijk/15465008/
Dat is een reactie van mij waarom ik verwacht dat de ontwikkelaar geen email veld wil toevoegen.

En zou voor jou een oplossing kunnen zijn om een 2e account gegevens van de website op te slaan?
Bijvoorbeeld Dus 1 met de naam "Tweakers inloggen" en met accountnaam en wachtwoord. En een 2e met de naam "Tweakers recovy" met de emailadres ingevuld. Dan heb je ze toch allebei bij elkaar staan.
+1rbr320
@Cyb10 januari 2021 00:37
Ik heb de discussie een beetje doorgelezen, niet alle reacties maar ik denk dat ik de kern van het verhaal wel snap. Ik ben het niet met je oneens, ondanks dat ik maar een beperkte use-case zie. Het is leuk als je email in een apart veld staat maar dat alleen geeft niet zo veel meerwaarde, het is slechts administratief en daarvoor is een custom field ook afdoende wat mij betreft. Jij wilt waarschijnlijk ook een dedicated shortcut, bijvoorbeeld CTRL-M, om het email adres in te laten vullen in de actieve tekst box, net zoals je nu CTRL-V gebruikt voor auto-typing van username + <enter> + wachtwoord.

Wat je echter zou kunnen doen in plaats van hier een hele discussie voeren, is aan het programmeren slaan en een pull-request indienen voor deze functionaliteit. KeePass is tenslotte open source. Als je niet kunt programmeren dan kan je misschien gewoon een feature request doen op Github en er eventueel een bounty op zetten, indien dat mogelijk is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 10 januari 2021 00:38]

+1beerse
@Cyb11 januari 2021 12:14
Als je beseft dat een mail adres ook een uri/url is, dan zou je die velden gewoon moeten kunnen gebruiken:

mailto:MijnNaam@mijn.domein.nl

Toegegeven, ik ben nog geen actieve KeepAss gebruiker, mijn persoonlijke voorkeur gaat uit naar https://safe-in-cloud.com/en/, die wel een heel eenvoudige manier heeft om de kaarten/velden uit te breiden.

Nog even wat met KeepAss getest: Daar kan je bij ieder record onder 'geavanceerd' extra velden met waardes toevoegen. Zet in de waarde consequent 'mailto:ikke@email.adres" en je kan er gewoon op klikken in het hoofdscherm en je mailtje wordt verstuurd.

Nog uitgebreider: Gebruik de volgende regel en zie wat er in je mail-client boven komt drijven:
mailto:ikke@mijn.adres?cc=jij@jou.adres&subject=FFTeste

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 11 januari 2021 12:57]

0theduke1989
@Cyb9 januari 2021 19:12
Maar je email/gebruikersnaam is vaak het zelfde. Daar zit geen onderscheid in.
+1Cyb
@theduke19899 januari 2021 19:18
Dat is afhankelijk van de website. "cyb" als username is niet hetzelfde als iets als "cyb@cyb.com". Zowel voor de gebruiker zit daar een semantisch verschil is, als in de implementatie op de backend.
Bij een webshop is het inderdaad vaak hetzeflde. Bij een forum of op socialmedia websites vaak weer niet.
+184hannes
@Cyb9 januari 2021 20:21
Maar als je een e-mailadres niet nodig hebt om in te loggen, wat is dan de relevantie? Sla je alle gegevens die je bij een externe website invoert op in je password manager? Geboortedatum, meisjesnaam van je moeder, hoe je de website gevonden hebt, op welke data je hebt ingelogd, welke producten of diensten je hebt afgenomen?
+1Cyb
@84hannes9 januari 2021 20:27
Dan is het nog steeds het belangrijkste gegeven voor account recovery. Je zou van een telefoonnr hetzelfde kunnen zeggen, maar dat komt t.o.v. email dusdanig weinig voor dat dat gemakkelijk als een custom attribute kan.
+184hannes
@Cyb9 januari 2021 22:25
Ik denk dat ik je begin te begrijpen; jij maakt waarschijnlijk voor iedere website een ander e-mailadres aan en hebt een manier nodig om te weten op welke website je welk e-mailadres hebt gebruikt. Ik gebruik meestal dezelfde en bij twijfel zoek ik naar een bevestigingsmail van de bewuste site, maar als dit jouw situatie is snap ik je behoefte.
+1SKGreenLabel
9 januari 2021 21:19
ik wil ook keeepass gaan gebruiken en dan de database op mijn nas zetten ik heb alleen moeite met een goeie android app ervoor welke moet je downloaden? liefst heb ik er een van de makers zelf maar welke is dat. zou iemand mij hiermee kunnen helpen?
+1TechFox
@SKGreenLabel9 januari 2021 21:31
Ik heb in het verleden Keepass2Android Password Safe gebruikt. Echter had ik altijd problemen met de sync tussen me nas en keypass app. Werkte niet prettig. Ben zelf overgestapt naar Bitwarden_rs
+1SKGreenLabel
@TechFox9 januari 2021 21:35
en is bitwarden aan te bevelen? of is dat iets compleet anders dan keepass2?
+1TechFox
@SKGreenLabel9 januari 2021 21:36
Zie de reacties van andere hierboven. Het is wat uitdagend om zelf te hosten op een NAS. Maar er zijn goede handleidingen te vinden om dit op je nas op te zetten. Wat voor NAS heb je?
+1Dennisb1
@TechFox10 januari 2021 16:27
Waarom niet de officiële server gebruiken?
Is dat niet een veiligere optie?
+1devices
@SKGreenLabel10 januari 2021 00:33
KeepassDX is een goede android client. Werkt vergelijk met KeepassXC en is (imo) veel beter dan keepass2android.
+1Kunio
@devices10 januari 2021 15:26
Kun je wat voorbeelden geven waarom je KeepassDX beter vindt?
+1devices
@Kunio10 januari 2021 18:37
Ik heb mijn passworddb op mijn nextcloud en keepass2android had altijd gezeik met het openen ervan en als je het wachtwoord fout type was er ook gezeik mee iirc. KeepassDX werkte vanaf het begin prima.
+1Jazco2nd
9 januari 2021 18:17
Het heeft vast een hoop features.. maar KeepassXC vind ik toch een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker en eenvoudiger.
+1Sebazzz
@Jazco2nd9 januari 2021 18:35
Het developmentmodel van KeepassXC is ook een stuk vriendelijker voor andere ontwikkelaars die willen bijdragen.
+1Bose321
@Jazco2nd9 januari 2021 19:17
Oh? Het ziet er wat leuker uit, maar voegt verder weinig toe voor zover ik heb gezien.

Ik zou dit alleen al niet gebruiken vanwege een vrij belangrijke lek in het Windows klembord (als je dat gebruikt. Hier worden doodleuk gewoon je wachtwoorden in gezet die gesynced worden. KeePass zelf doet dit al een lange tijd netjes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bose321 op 9 januari 2021 20:24]

0Jazco2nd
@Bose3219 januari 2021 19:39
Good to know.
Ik gebruik zelf geen Windows (meer).
0litebyte
@Jazco2nd9 januari 2021 18:22
Het heeft vast een hoop features.. maar KeepassXC vind ik toch een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker en eenvoudiger.
Kende het niet, dank voor het er op wijzen.
+1Aegir81
9 januari 2021 18:32
Fijn programma, lang gebruikt. Ondertussen ben ik wel overgestapt naar Bitwarden, dat werkt fijner op mijn telefoon en laptop.
+1Jazco2nd
@Aegir819 januari 2021 18:54
Heb dat ook even overwogen. Maar ontdekte Keepass2Android. Werkt prima.

Ideaal ook als je zelf wil hosten. Gewoon het dbx bestand syncen en klaar.
Ik sync sowieso 1 map op mijn telefoon, met Signal backup, Aegis 2FA backup en Keepass. Alleen Whatsapp database en mijn launcher backup kan ik niet zelf een backup map voor kiezen.

Bij Bitwarden moet je een hele architecture stack gaan hosten, kan vast simpel via Docker. Maar het leek me wat overkill..
+1CT
@Jazco2nd9 januari 2021 19:14
Probeer ook is https://www.keepassdx.com/
Naar mijn bescheiden mening de beste keepass op Android, autofill etc. werkt echt perfect!
Zou niet weten waarom je nog ooit iets anders zou willen gebruiken ;-) (zelfs iets commercieels doet niks beters)
En samen met KeepassXC op de desktop zit je gebakken.
+1Jazco2nd
@CT9 januari 2021 19:41
Ik gebruikte juist KeepassDX. Maar het werkte gewoon niet lekker. Ik wist niet waar te beginnen in de app. Hoop settings misschien.
Keepass2Android vond ik gewoon wat simpeler en duidelijker in gebruik.

Ik kom zelf van Enpass jaren geleden, erg simpel ogend en gebruiksvriendelijk dus dat zocht ik ook weer.
0Lukse
@CT9 januari 2021 20:50
Ik kende het nog niet, maar ik heb mijn database op een Nextcloud instance staan, dus ik heb WebDAV ondersteuning nodig.
OTP integratie is wel interessant.
0Operations
@Lukse9 januari 2021 21:44
Ik heb mijn DB ook op mijn nextcloud staan, ik gebruik Enpass.
+1A. Ben
9 januari 2021 21:44
Weet iemand of je KeePass kan koppelen aan de AD op basis van radius?
+1sniper20
@A. Ben9 januari 2021 21:55
Dat kan met Pleasant Password Server. Dit is een backend die je kan koppelen aan het AD.
+1zhoreb
10 januari 2021 10:04
Gebruik Syncthing om de kdbx te synchroniseren tussen mijn devices. Momenteel gebruik ik KeePassDroid op android. Al jaren. Nooit meer gekeken of er betere varianten beschikbaar zijn. Nu ga ik KeePassDx proberen. Ziet er veelbelovend uit.
0lapino
9 januari 2021 18:33
Sinds kort ook overgestapt van Lastpass > Bitwarden. Valt goed mee tot nu toe.
0- peter -
@lapino9 januari 2021 19:11
Interessant, ik zie dat meer mensen daar op overgestapt zijn. Heb zelf nog geen paswoord manager, maar Bitwarden ziet er wel goed uit.
0Tristan
@- peter -9 januari 2021 19:14
Ik heb zelf een 1Password account, maar heb bij mijn ouders en schoonouders bitwarden geïnstalleerd voor ze. Voor een €10je per jaar prima manager voor ze!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tristan op 10 januari 2021 02:05]

0lapino
@Tristan9 januari 2021 19:57
Heb 1password ook voor een jaar, maar heb gevoel dat Bitwarden net iets meer features biedt, vooral mogelijkheid om bepaalde URLs beter te detecteren. Bij 1password heb ik dat (nog) niet gevonden. Bij bitwarden kan je bijv kiezen voor specifieke url, begin van url, als het 'erop lijkt', enz...
0Tristan
@lapino10 januari 2021 02:04
Oh geen idee eigenlijk. Ik gebruik 1Password al jaren en heb zelden dat hij de website niet goed detecteert. Soms moet ik handmatig een extra url toevoegen, maar dat is een kleine moeite.
0Niekoesj
@lapino10 januari 2021 19:17
Bitwarden is zeker een aanrader!
Ik heb nu circa 2,5 jaar een eigen Bitwarden server instance draaien en dat synced heerlijk tussen alle laptop en telefoons. Ook eenvoudig logins delen met mn partner!
0lapino
@Niekoesj10 januari 2021 20:18
Ik heb een Synology NAS, is dat makkelijk te installeren en werkt dat ook met de apps? Heb momenteel een 'gewone' login (gratis versie).
0Brammiootje
@lapino11 januari 2021 17:16
Ik draai dit ook op mijn Synology NAS in een Docker container. Zie ook https://hub.docker.com/r/bitwardenrs/server
0gcwitte
9 januari 2021 18:39
Overgestapt van Keeper Security naar Bitwarden. Prima tevreden mee. Al voegt mijn opmerking hier wei of toe qua topic ;)
0larrycroft
@gcwitte9 januari 2021 19:18
Stoort het jullie niet dat Bitwarden een account vereist? En is cloudsynchronisatie uit te zetten bij Bitwarden?
0Katanatje
@larrycroft9 januari 2021 19:40
Je kan het zelf hosten (werd hierboven ook reeds aangegeven). De android app slaat de DB ook lokaal op (en synct die met de server als die beschikbaar is).
0TechFox
9 januari 2021 19:40
Je kan ook Bitwarden_rs nemen. Deze kan je lokaal op een docker (synology) installatie runnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TechFox op 9 januari 2021 21:49]

0Dennisb1
@TechFox10 januari 2021 16:28
Is dat wel zo veilig vergeleken met de officiële server?
0SKGreenLabel
9 januari 2021 21:38
een synology ( ik wou dat er een universele goeie passwordmanager was ipv allemaal losse stukjes :P)

[Reactie gewijzigd door SKGreenLabel op 9 januari 2021 21:40]

0TechFox
@SKGreenLabel9 januari 2021 21:41
Nice, dat komt mooi uit. Bekijk deze handleiding.

https://mariushosting.com...den-on-your-synology-nas/

Download daarna de pc applicatie of android applicatie en laat die applicaties naar je nas ip verwijzen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TechFox op 9 januari 2021 21:42]

0SKGreenLabel
@TechFox9 januari 2021 21:43
ik zal het eens uitproberen :) hartelijk dank voor deze info
0SKGreenLabel
@TechFox13 januari 2021 23:50
Hallo Jeroen2988,

Ik heb het nu geinstalleerd maar elke keer als ik van de nas wil inloggen op https://yourname.synology.me:5152 geeft hij een error : an error occured, username or password are invalid. try again.

weet jij hoe ik dit kan verhelpen?
Met vriendelijke groet,
SKGreenLabel
0TechFox
@SKGreenLabel14 januari 2021 07:08
Beste,

Lokaal op de Bitwarden applicatie moet je http gebruiken.Kijk eens of dat werkt.
0SKGreenLabel
@TechFox14 januari 2021 10:19
goedemorgen Jeroen1988,

nee dat werkt niet dan zegt hij dat hij op https moet maar daar lukt het ook niet met zowel alleen ip addres of de ddns naam van mijn synology.

met vriendelijke groet,
SKGreenLabel
0SKGreenLabel
@TechFox14 januari 2021 18:53
dubblele post

[Reactie gewijzigd door SKGreenLabel op 14 januari 2021 19:38]

0TechFox
@SKGreenLabel14 januari 2021 19:18
Beste,

Ik heb je een persoonlijk bericht gestuurd. Laten we daar verder kijken hoe ik je kan helpen met het probleem oplossen.

Groetjes
Jeroen
1 2

