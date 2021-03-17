Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 3.7

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Vivaldi fires up performance

Performance gains dominate the new update of the Vivaldi browser. The update also includes native support for Apple M1 machines and more customizable options in built-in features. Work or play, most of us are living in a browser today. We rely on the browser to create connections and get our work done. But it can get frustrating if the browser, its tabs, or windows take a wee bit longer to open.

The latest update of Vivaldi addresses this concern. It offers a faster version that will help you shave off seconds, even minutes of your day and potentially hours in a year. Now the browser tabs open twice as fast. Even a new window now opens 26% faster than before.

Vivaldi 3.7 also includes native support for Apple computers using the new ARM-based M1 processors. It is hard to shed our habit of adding more flexible functionality to boost productivity and performance in every update. Even in this version, you’ll find some new options to our built-in features such as configurable Menus, Web Panels, and Quick Commands.

We just don’t want you to slow down. So go ahead and download the new faster Vivaldi on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Vivaldi also released its new version on Android today.

Do things quickly and well with a faster Vivaldi.

Performance can be influenced by your computer and the way you have set up your browser, but we want to make sure that no matter how you choose to browse, your experience is faster than before.

How did we make Vivaldi faster? We simply prioritized performance in our to-do list. Just the way you take care of your car in the garage, so that it takes care of you on the road, we did a lot of under-the-hood improvements to the browser. We knew the improvements were significant, so we tested the new version against the previous version Vivaldi 3.6. Here are the areas you’ll find a noteworthy difference.

Double up the power. Tabs in Vivaldi will open twice as fast.

Using multiple tabs is something you probably do all the time. And for some of the focused work you do daily, the speed of opening a new tab may be perfectly fine. But not for us. We realize that there is room for more speed here.

While we let you handle your tab chaos with the recently introduced Two-Level Tab Stacks (confession: we are still gushing over the response to this innovation), we also want the opening and closing of tabs to be more swift, helping you save time. Opening of tabs is faster now — facilitating a better user experience and increasing speed up to 2x as fast as the previous version (based on our internal benchmarks*).

Look out for the Vivaldi window. It opens 26% faster than before.

Many of you may use several browser windows to get your work done. For example, you have a window open for work and another one for your personal stuff. Vivaldi now opens a new window more quickly, making navigation super-fast. In Vivaldi 3.7, new windows open 26% faster compared to the previous version of Vivaldi.

* All tests were conducted on Ubuntu 18.04 PC with 2 GHz Intel Core i3 CPU and 4 GB RAM

Oh, Vivaldi arrives on M1! Here’s to our new friendship.

Vivaldi is now available for Apple’s new Macs with ARM-based M1 processors — a development much-awaited by Mac lovers who browse with Vivaldi or were holding themselves back until we got this in. Apple’s M1 chip powers its line-up of MacBooks. It’s substantially faster than the Intel-based processors that previously powered Apple products.

Those of you lucky enough to have M1 Mac Mini, Macbook Air, or Macbook Pro systems will enjoy browsing with Vivaldi’s flexible features even more now. Browsing with Vivaldi is 2x faster when we tested internally on a Mac machine using M1 processors upping the overall performance.

Just a tiny bit more on speed and customization in Vivaldi.

We just cannot help adding more ways for you to save time and stay organized. Here are a few new options to get your work done faster:

  • Periodic Reload in Web Panels: Taking a cue from one of our most loved features, Periodic Tab Reload, the websites added as Web Panels will reload at regular intervals too. This works especially well if a news site has been added as a Web Panel, displaying up-to-date information that is worth keeping an eye on.
  • Declutter a crowded Tab Bar in two clicks: Tab hoarders can easily create multiple tab stacks at once via ‘Tab Stack by Hosts’. The new Stack Tab by Hosts will go through all tabs and stack the ones from the same domain.
  • Configurable Web Page Menu: Menus — unconventionally customizable — add a new option that allows you to edit the context menus that you open when right-clicking anywhere on a web page. Now you can fine-tune your big menus and move items that are not used frequently.
  • Quick Commands, more dynamic: The keyword that you search for in Quick Commands is now bolded, similar to how search words are highlighted in the Address Bar — suggesting search strings that help you find what you’re looking for faster.
    Also, you can periodically reload websites through Quick Commands. Just type “Periodic reload 2”, press enter and the tab will reload every 2 mins.
  • Shh! Silent updates for Windows: The process to add support for silent updates to Vivaldi on Windows has been started. Not really trivial, a part of the process will be activated in regular updates in the future.

Versienummer 3.7.2218.45
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 68,69MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-03-2021 18:10
submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-03-2021 • 18:10

17 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Vivaldi

Reacties (17)

+1novasurp
17 maart 2021 20:10
Deze browser spooft de user agent string van Chrome, wat nogal respectloos is richting websiteeigenaren. Ik hou het bij Opera.
+2S.Paternotte
@novasurp17 maart 2021 20:51
Daar was een goede reden voor.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/user-agent-changes/
+1novasurp
@S.Paternotte17 maart 2021 21:18
Dat is helemaal geen goede reden. Opera, PaleMoon/Basilisk, Waterfox, en andere browsers gebruiken een interne lijst van sites die een gespoofte user agent string nodig hebben, en dat is voldoende. Vivaldi en Brave zijn de enigen die het voor het hele Web doen.
+2Mr_Q
@novasurp18 maart 2021 08:06
Kan, maar ook dat is een bewuste keuze:
For the next release of Vivaldi, we have decided to try something different. The problem with our current approach is that with the web being almost infinite, we can’t possibly discover all the websites who have blocks set against us. Thus maintaining a list of sites where we present a non-Vivaldi User Agent is difficult. Instead, we will try doing the reverse. For a handful of sites where we know the label Vivaldi (and our version number) is responsibly used, we will present our full User Agent.
Zij doen het dus andersom. Geven Vivaldi mee aan sites waar men weet dat het geen impact heeft op de interface/gebruikerservaring.

Ze willen een slechte user experience voorkomen, zeker als die alleen te maken heeft met hoe de website zich gedraagd en dus niets te maken heeft met de engine/browser zelf.

Ik snap de keuze, al is dit niet waar user-agent voor bedoeld is en het gaat zeker niet perse helpen voor developers...
+1darkjeric
@novasurp17 maart 2021 22:05
Eerlijke vraag: Wat is hier zo respectloos aan? Website-eigenaren zouden toch moeten weten dat een browser gebaseerd op Chromium (zoals Vivaldi, Brave, de nieuwe Edge etc.) hun website exact hetzelfde zal renderen als de "echte" Chrome?

Als ze dan via de User Agent Vivaldi targeten en ervoor zorgen dat de website minder goed werkt dan in Chrome terwijl daar eigenlijk geen enkele technische reden voor is, lijkt mij dat net redelijk respectloos tegenover de gebruikers van Vivaldi.

Mij boeit het alleszins niet onder welke User Agent mijn browser zich kenbaar maakt, zolang het de websites die ik wil bezoeken maar op de best mogelijke manier rendert. En sinds de switch naar de User Agent van Chrome is dit gewoon vele malen beter geworden in Vivaldi.

Een interne lijst van sites zoals Opera & die anderen doen loopt altijd achter de feiten aan en zal nooit compleet zijn, dus waarom zou je daar als browser-bouwer tijd en moeite (en geld) instoppen als het ook in één simpel tekstlijntje is op te lossen?
0novasurp
@darkjeric18 maart 2021 15:02
Omdat websites dan niet meer om afwijkend gedrag en bugs in de browser heen kunnen werken. Juist bij een browser als Vivaldi, wiens interface als onderdeel van de pagina gerenderd wordt, en heel veel functies (en dus bugs) toevoegd, is dat belangrijk. Op Vivaldi's forum krijgen de websiteontwikkelaars de schuld als er iets misgaat, ook al krijgen ze geen mogelijkheid er iets aan te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door novasurp op 18 maart 2021 15:09]

0darkjeric
@novasurp18 maart 2021 15:19
Maar dat is het nu juist: Er zijn geen render-bugs in Vivaldi die niet ook in Chrome voorkomen. De render-engine is gewoon identiek, die wordt 1-op-1 overgenomen van het Chromium-project. Er zijn dus geen functies of bugs waar web-developers omheen moeten werken in Vivaldi, want als ze dat in Vivaldi moeten doen dan is dat exact hetzelfde in elke Chromium-based browser. (en dan werkt de work-around dus ook wanneer Vivaldi zich via de User Agent als Chrome bekendmaakt)

Alle functionaliteit die Vivaldi toevoegt zit in de interface en zaken buiten de te renderen websites om: Tab-beheer, syncen van bookmarks en wachtwoorden, ingebouwde mailclient,... Kortom: Allemaal dingen waarmee de websites zelf niet mee in contact komen, en dus ook geen bugs in de rendering kunnen veroorzaken waar omheen gewerkt moet worden.

Ik kan je redenering trouwens ook gewoon omdraaien: Vivaldi-ontwikkelaars kregen de laatste jaren regelmatig bagger over zich heen omdat bepaalde websites niet goed werkten, terwijl dit volledig door de webdevelopers van die websites kwam die de User Agent van Vivaldi targeten om bepaalde functionaliteit minder goed of gewoon niet te laten werken. Indien er om Vivaldi heen gewerkt wordt via de User Agent is dat bijna altijd (zo blijkt) om een website bewust minder goed te doen werken, ondanks het feit dat hier geen enkele technische reden voor is (maar uiteraard wel met een download-knopje erbij dat droogjes vermeldt dat het in die welbepaalde browser probleemloos zal werken). In dat geval is de keuze om jezelf als Chrome "uit te geven" alleen maar begrijpelijk toch?

Er zit trouwens ook een groot nadeel aan voor Vivaldi zelf: Hun "marktaandeel" wordt daardoor in de meeste statistieken natuurlijk meegeteld als Chrome, dus sinds deze beslissing lijkt het alsof ze veel minder gebruikers hebben. Maar hier kiezen ze dus voor het gemak van gebruikers boven hun eigen voordeel. Als gebruiker vind ik dat dus net een grote pro ;)
0novasurp
@darkjeric18 maart 2021 16:50
Dat een browser gebaseerd is op Chromium (RIP Presto) wil niet zeggen dat er niks veranderd is waar websites last van kunnen hebben. De zoekmachine Mojeek heeft moeite met de afwijkende manier waarop Vivaldi met URL's omgaat, en ze hebben nog geen workaround gevonden waar het controleren van de user agent string niet voor nodig is. Toen ik zelf Vivaldi gebruikte kwam ik een Flash-spel tegen wat een lage framerate had in Vivaldi terwijl het in elke andere browser goed werkte.
Er zit trouwens ook een groot nadeel aan voor Vivaldi zelf: Hun "marktaandeel" wordt daardoor in de meeste statistieken natuurlijk meegeteld als Chrome, dus sinds deze beslissing lijkt het alsof ze veel minder gebruikers hebben. Maar hier kiezen ze dus voor het gemak van gebruikers boven hun eigen voordeel. Als gebruiker vind ik dat dus net een grote pro ;)
Dat is niet een nadeel voor hen. Vivaldi hoorde altijd bij "Other" in de piecharts, en dat straalt geen success uit aangezien Firefox en Opera nog steeds populair genoeg zijn om hun eigen vlak te hebben. Nu kan elke Chrome-gebruiker in theorie eigenlijk een Vivaldi-gebruiker zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door novasurp op 18 maart 2021 17:01]

0darkjeric
@novasurp18 maart 2021 23:56
Dat een Flash-spel niet goed werkt in een moderne browser vind ik op zich niet zo vreemd, gezien de end-of support. Vivaldi werd pas ontwikkeld op een moment dat Flash al duidelijk naar EOL ging, dus nogal wiedes dat ze daar geen prio meer van maakten.

Flash is sowieso geen onderdeel van de Chromium-renderer, dus alweer niet echt een goed voorbeeld voor "contra User Agent spoofing" in dit geval. Er zit voorzover ik weet niet eens een User Agent checker in Flash, dus dit geval van een trage game wordt ook al niet geholpen of tegengewerkt door de UA spoof. Ondertussen ondersteunt geen enkele browser nog Flash, ook Chrome niet.

Die van Mojeek moet ik even verder uitspitten. Had er nog nooit van gehoord, maar lijkt hier voorlopig perfect te werken in Vivaldi 3.7. Welke URL-gerelateerde dingen werken niet goed dan?

Voor de UA spoof kwam ik wel eens websites tegen (vooral van Google) die aangaven dat dit of dat niet zou werken in Vivaldi, en dat ik beter Chrome zou gebruiken (iets over WC-Eend lijkt hier toepasselijk). Sinds de UA spoof komt dit geen enkele keer meer voor, en werkt elke site zoals in elke andere Chromium-browser (weet ik omdat ik een 5-tal browsers door elkaar gebruik). Nogmaals: Ik zie het probleem (als gebruiker) echt niet.

Dat van die statistieken: Tsja zo kan je elk argument omdraaien natuurlijk. In beknopte datasets werden ze inderdaad onder "Others" geschaard, bij goeie analytics kan je alle browsers eruithalen. In ieder geval bestaan ze nu in geen enkel analytics research meer, dus dat zou ik geen voordeel durven noemen.

Misschien om het nog maar even dood te kloppen: Vivaldi is ook niet zomaar met de UA spoof op de proppen gekomen. Ze kregen meer en meer klachten over niet-werkende websites die duidelijk Vivaldi targeten om functionaliteit te verminderen of zelfs volledig te weerhouden. Als je dan merkt dat alles perfect werkt wanneer je je gewoon voor iemand anders uitgeeft, dan zou ik als ontwikkelaar ook zoiets hebben van "schijt aan alle webdevelopers, als zij ons zo behandelen dan doen wij maar gewoon alsof we iemand anders zijn!"

Ze kiezen gewoon voor het gemak van hun gebruikers, wat ik als gebruiker alleen maar kan toejuichen.
+1Martinspire
17 maart 2021 18:27
Fijne browser, mooi dat de performance weer wat beter is. Silent updates is ook wel fijn, ik merk dat ze toch wel aardig wat updates uitbrengen (wat helemaal prima is), maar auto-update dan ook wel fijn is.
+1jelbo
17 maart 2021 18:39
Na enkele pogingen over te stappen op iets anders dan Chrome ben ik recent op Vivaldi uitgekomen, en deze keer blijft dat zo. Het is eigenlijk Chrome in een beter jasje, zonder Google.

De interface is heerlijk compact, er zijn veel 'quality of life' zaken zoals slimme managers voor bookmarks, history en downloads. Tabs groeperen werkt lekker en je kunt net als Chrome settings en bookmakrs synchroniseren. Het proberen waard. De Android versie bevalt me ook goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jelbo op 17 maart 2021 18:39]

+1hotabibber
17 maart 2021 19:39
Was deze eerlijk gezegd vergeten al langere tijd. Dankzij dit artikel ben ik weer op deze browser gekomen en ziet er uitstekend uit. En ook lekker snel.
+1XaeonBE
17 maart 2021 20:09
Eindelijk de about:blank weg bij openen van nieuwe tab!!! Kei blij :D
+1olson
17 maart 2021 21:14
Nu containers en ik kan van Firefox af...
0Soulmaster
17 maart 2021 19:05
Ook heerlijk de ingebouwde adsblocker
0tweekdingen
19 maart 2021 12:49
Heel fijn nieuws!

(Dat wat ik zo geweldig vond aan de oude opera 12:
Mail en RSS feeds ingebouwd)

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-mail-technical-preview/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

