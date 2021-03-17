Versie 3.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Performance gains dominate the new update of the Vivaldi browser. The update also includes native support for Apple M1 machines and more customizable options in built-in features. Work or play, most of us are living in a browser today. We rely on the browser to create connections and get our work done. But it can get frustrating if the browser, its tabs, or windows take a wee bit longer to open.

The latest update of Vivaldi addresses this concern. It offers a faster version that will help you shave off seconds, even minutes of your day and potentially hours in a year. Now the browser tabs open twice as fast. Even a new window now opens 26% faster than before.

Vivaldi 3.7 also includes native support for Apple computers using the new ARM-based M1 processors. It is hard to shed our habit of adding more flexible functionality to boost productivity and performance in every update. Even in this version, you’ll find some new options to our built-in features such as configurable Menus, Web Panels, and Quick Commands.

We just don’t want you to slow down. So go ahead and download the new faster Vivaldi on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Vivaldi also released its new version on Android today.

Performance can be influenced by your computer and the way you have set up your browser, but we want to make sure that no matter how you choose to browse, your experience is faster than before.

How did we make Vivaldi faster? We simply prioritized performance in our to-do list. Just the way you take care of your car in the garage, so that it takes care of you on the road, we did a lot of under-the-hood improvements to the browser. We knew the improvements were significant, so we tested the new version against the previous version Vivaldi 3.6. Here are the areas you’ll find a noteworthy difference.

Using multiple tabs is something you probably do all the time. And for some of the focused work you do daily, the speed of opening a new tab may be perfectly fine. But not for us. We realize that there is room for more speed here.

While we let you handle your tab chaos with the recently introduced Two-Level Tab Stacks (confession: we are still gushing over the response to this innovation), we also want the opening and closing of tabs to be more swift, helping you save time. Opening of tabs is faster now — facilitating a better user experience and increasing speed up to 2x as fast as the previous version (based on our internal benchmarks*).

Many of you may use several browser windows to get your work done. For example, you have a window open for work and another one for your personal stuff. Vivaldi now opens a new window more quickly, making navigation super-fast. In Vivaldi 3.7, new windows open 26% faster compared to the previous version of Vivaldi.

* All tests were conducted on Ubuntu 18.04 PC with 2 GHz Intel Core i3 CPU and 4 GB RAM

Vivaldi is now available for Apple’s new Macs with ARM-based M1 processors — a development much-awaited by Mac lovers who browse with Vivaldi or were holding themselves back until we got this in. Apple’s M1 chip powers its line-up of MacBooks. It’s substantially faster than the Intel-based processors that previously powered Apple products.

Those of you lucky enough to have M1 Mac Mini, Macbook Air, or Macbook Pro systems will enjoy browsing with Vivaldi’s flexible features even more now. Browsing with Vivaldi is 2x faster when we tested internally on a Mac machine using M1 processors upping the overall performance.

We just cannot help adding more ways for you to save time and stay organized. Here are a few new options to get your work done faster: