Versie 3.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Vivaldi fires up performance
Performance gains dominate the new update of the Vivaldi browser. The update also includes native support for Apple M1 machines and more customizable options in built-in features. Work or play, most of us are living in a browser today. We rely on the browser to create connections and get our work done. But it can get frustrating if the browser, its tabs, or windows take a wee bit longer to open.
The latest update of Vivaldi addresses this concern. It offers a faster version that will help you shave off seconds, even minutes of your day and potentially hours in a year. Now the browser tabs open twice as fast. Even a new window now opens 26% faster than before.
Vivaldi 3.7 also includes native support for Apple computers using the new ARM-based M1 processors. It is hard to shed our habit of adding more flexible functionality to boost productivity and performance in every update. Even in this version, you’ll find some new options to our built-in features such as configurable Menus, Web Panels, and Quick Commands.
We just don’t want you to slow down. So go ahead and download the new faster Vivaldi on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Vivaldi also released its new version on Android today.Do things quickly and well with a faster Vivaldi.
Performance can be influenced by your computer and the way you have set up your browser, but we want to make sure that no matter how you choose to browse, your experience is faster than before.
How did we make Vivaldi faster? We simply prioritized performance in our to-do list. Just the way you take care of your car in the garage, so that it takes care of you on the road, we did a lot of under-the-hood improvements to the browser. We knew the improvements were significant, so we tested the new version against the previous version Vivaldi 3.6. Here are the areas you’ll find a noteworthy difference.Double up the power. Tabs in Vivaldi will open twice as fast.
Using multiple tabs is something you probably do all the time. And for some of the focused work you do daily, the speed of opening a new tab may be perfectly fine. But not for us. We realize that there is room for more speed here.
While we let you handle your tab chaos with the recently introduced Two-Level Tab Stacks (confession: we are still gushing over the response to this innovation), we also want the opening and closing of tabs to be more swift, helping you save time. Opening of tabs is faster now — facilitating a better user experience and increasing speed up to 2x as fast as the previous version (based on our internal benchmarks*).Look out for the Vivaldi window. It opens 26% faster than before.
Many of you may use several browser windows to get your work done. For example, you have a window open for work and another one for your personal stuff. Vivaldi now opens a new window more quickly, making navigation super-fast. In Vivaldi 3.7, new windows open 26% faster compared to the previous version of Vivaldi.
* All tests were conducted on Ubuntu 18.04 PC with 2 GHz Intel Core i3 CPU and 4 GB RAMOh, Vivaldi arrives on M1! Here’s to our new friendship.
Vivaldi is now available for Apple’s new Macs with ARM-based M1 processors — a development much-awaited by Mac lovers who browse with Vivaldi or were holding themselves back until we got this in. Apple’s M1 chip powers its line-up of MacBooks. It’s substantially faster than the Intel-based processors that previously powered Apple products.
Those of you lucky enough to have M1 Mac Mini, Macbook Air, or Macbook Pro systems will enjoy browsing with Vivaldi’s flexible features even more now. Browsing with Vivaldi is 2x faster when we tested internally on a Mac machine using M1 processors upping the overall performance.Just a tiny bit more on speed and customization in Vivaldi.
We just cannot help adding more ways for you to save time and stay organized. Here are a few new options to get your work done faster:
- Periodic Reload in Web Panels: Taking a cue from one of our most loved features, Periodic Tab Reload, the websites added as Web Panels will reload at regular intervals too. This works especially well if a news site has been added as a Web Panel, displaying up-to-date information that is worth keeping an eye on.
- Declutter a crowded Tab Bar in two clicks: Tab hoarders can easily create multiple tab stacks at once via ‘Tab Stack by Hosts’. The new Stack Tab by Hosts will go through all tabs and stack the ones from the same domain.
- Configurable Web Page Menu: Menus — unconventionally customizable — add a new option that allows you to edit the context menus that you open when right-clicking anywhere on a web page. Now you can fine-tune your big menus and move items that are not used frequently.
- Quick Commands, more dynamic: The keyword that you search for in Quick Commands is now bolded, similar to how search words are highlighted in the Address Bar — suggesting search strings that help you find what you’re looking for faster.
Also, you can periodically reload websites through Quick Commands. Just type “Periodic reload 2”, press enter and the tab will reload every 2 mins.
- Shh! Silent updates for Windows: The process to add support for silent updates to Vivaldi on Windows has been started. Not really trivial, a part of the process will be activated in regular updates in the future.