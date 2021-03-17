Versie 3.0.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Audacity 3.0.0 is a major update on our previous Audacity 2.4.2. We’ve changed the format in which we save Audacity projects! Previously we saved projects as a sometimes large number of small files, with an ‘.aup’ file to coordinate the lot. This way of doing things is sometimes called ‘pile of files’ storage.

The problem, which happened all too often, was that data files and .aup file parted ways. Users quite reasonably expected the .aup file to contain the entire project. Well, the new .aup3 file does contain the data as well. The technical detail is that we are using an open source database, SQLite3, to store everything in one .aup3 file. That all happens ‘behind the scenes’. SQLite3 is open source, and it is a delight to work with. Nevertheless, this was a huge change, and we decided it was too risky to include many other changes we wanted to make at the same time – so 3.0.0 is almost entirely about this big format change.

Working with .aup3 projects editing audio should on most machines be a little faster than before, because there are fewer files being worked on. Finishing and closing a project at the end of working can be quite a lot slower, since there is more to do when a project is closed. We think the trade offs are worth it.

We did have time to improve our ‘Noise Gate’ effect and add a new analyser, ‘Label Sounds’, that can label sounds and silences. We also made a few small tweaks elsewhere. You can now import and export macros, and there are a couple of new commands for using the last used tool or last used analyser that you can give shortcuts to.

We also fixed over 160 bugs that had been accumulating over the years. This is quite a staggering amount of work. The majority of these bugs were minor problems, easily worked around. Some though were really juicy high priority bugs that would have mattered a lot to the people affected by them. We’re really glad to have these bugs fixed now.