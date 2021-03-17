Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 3.0.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

.aup3 Project Format

Audacity 3.0.0 is a major update on our previous Audacity 2.4.2. We’ve changed the format in which we save Audacity projects! Previously we saved projects as a sometimes large number of small files, with an ‘.aup’ file to coordinate the lot. This way of doing things is sometimes called ‘pile of files’ storage.

The problem, which happened all too often, was that data files and .aup file parted ways. Users quite reasonably expected the .aup file to contain the entire project. Well, the new .aup3 file does contain the data as well. The technical detail is that we are using an open source database, SQLite3, to store everything in one .aup3 file. That all happens ‘behind the scenes’. SQLite3 is open source, and it is a delight to work with. Nevertheless, this was a huge change, and we decided it was too risky to include many other changes we wanted to make at the same time – so 3.0.0 is almost entirely about this big format change.

Working with .aup3 projects editing audio should on most machines be a little faster than before, because there are fewer files being worked on. Finishing and closing a project at the end of working can be quite a lot slower, since there is more to do when a project is closed. We think the trade offs are worth it.

Label Sounds & Noise Gate

We did have time to improve our ‘Noise Gate’ effect and add a new analyser, ‘Label Sounds’, that can label sounds and silences. We also made a few small tweaks elsewhere. You can now import and export macros, and there are a couple of new commands for using the last used tool or last used analyser that you can give shortcuts to.

Bugs fixed

We also fixed over 160 bugs that had been accumulating over the years. This is quite a staggering amount of work. The majority of these bugs were minor problems, easily worked around. Some though were really juicy high priority bugs that would have mattered a lot to the people affected by them. We’re really glad to have these bugs fixed now.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 28,02MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Robinho96
17 maart 2021 17:58
Is dat programma nu eigenlijk ooit al van uiterlijk veranderd? :+ Toen ik het voor het eerst gebruikte zo'n 15 jaar geleden zag het er ook al zo uit... :P
+1- peter -
@Robinho9617 maart 2021 21:32
Ja, ik snap ook niet waarom ze niet een wat moderner uiterlijk doorvoeren. Dit doet denken aan programmer art. Maar goed, t werkt wel prima verder. Maar toch.
+1crazyboy01
@Robinho9618 maart 2021 00:18
Op wat kleine aanpassingen na is de indeling nog hetzelfde, maar er zijn toch wel veranderingen aan het uiterlijk doorgevoerd. Bij het selecteren bijvoorbeeld, maar ook de knoppen bovenin zijn iets moderner dan bijvoorbeeld in versie 1.2.6 uit 2006 (die ik af en toe nog wel eens gebruik als ik geen zin heb in de extra poespas die in 2.0+ kwam). Van mij hoeft het ook niet anders, soortgelijke tools met een mooier uiterlijk bestaan er al en dit doet tenminste wat het moet doen.

Edit: blijkbaar was de precieze update aan het uiterlijk in versie 2.2.0 uit 2017. Die update gaf ook de mogelijkheid om het programma zelf verder te stylen met thema's zoals dat al mogelijk was in 'DarkAudacity': https://wiki.audacityteam.org/wiki/DarkAudacity

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 18 maart 2021 00:27]

+1guidogast
17 maart 2021 16:02
Naar mijn idee de fijnste oplossing als je snel wat audio moet opnemen :)
+1Carn82
@guidogast17 maart 2021 16:13
helemaal mee eens; al jaren mijn 'go to' programmatje om wat simpele audio opnames/bewerkingen mee te doen. Ook de vrouw des huizes kan er mee overweg.
+177slevin
@Carn8217 maart 2021 16:55
Mijn go to was CoolEdit Pro, maar dat werd gekocht door Adobe en omgevormd tot het betalende Audition. Overgeschakeld naar Audacity en niet meer omgekeken sinds...
+1bdbfz
17 maart 2021 16:34
Prima programma. Tijdens de lockdown heb ik hier nog een meerstemmig Corona-koortje mee opgenomen (iedere zanger eigen opname), samengebracht en gemixt. Heel handig, en multi-platform.
+1DefaultError
17 maart 2021 18:16
De meest archetypisch audio editor programma e4. Voldoet voor wat het doet met het bewerken van audio.
0Killemov
22 maart 2021 20:58
Software met zeer veel mogelijkheden. Maar waarom is de user experience van deze sofware zo r*k. Ik hoop dat iemand "AudaForge" gaat maken, de engine van Audacity met de UI van SoundForge. Vergelijkbaar met GimpShop.



