Firmware-update: LG BX/UN85/Nano86/90/91 03.21.75

LG heeft voor haar lcd- en oledtelevisies uit 2020 in de BX-, UN85- en Nano86/90/91-series nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgesteld op 03.21.75. De update kun je via de televisie zelf uitvoeren of door deze te downloaden naar je computer, uit te pakken, te kopiëren naar een usb-stick en vervolgens op de televisie te installeren. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 03.11.20
  • Improved NVIDIA GeForce RTX 33 Series compatibility issues
Version 03.21.05
  • Launcher visibility improvement
  • Listening to TV sound from mobile devices with LG ThinQ application
  • Adding number/color keys on screen remote
Version 03.21.10
  • Improved the inability to launch or install apps on the TV in certain conditions
Version 03.21.36
  • Improved no video issue when switching specific HDMI ports
  • Software update contains minor bug fix
Version 03.21.75
  • Improved video latency of Game Mode (Dolby Vision)
  • Software update contains minor bug fix
Applicable model list
  • 86UN85003LA
  • 86UN85006LA
  • 55NANO906NA
  • 55NANO903NA
  • 55NANO913NA
  • 55NANO916NA
  • 55NANO917NA
  • 65NANO903NA
  • 65NANO906NA
  • 65NANO913NA
  • 65NANO916NA
  • 75UN85006LA
  • 75UN85003LA
  • 82UN85006LA
  • 82UN85003LA
  • 75NANO906NA
  • 75NANO903NA
  • 75NANO913NA
  • 75NANO916NA
  • 86NANO906NA
  • 86NANO903NA
  • 86NANO913NA
  • 86NANO916NA
  • 65UN85003LA
  • 65UN85006LA
  • 49NANO866NA
  • 49NANO863NA
  • 49NANO867NA
  • 55NANO863NA
  • 55NANO866NA
  • 55NANO867NA
  • 65NANO863NA
  • OLED65BX9LB
  • OLED65BX6LB
  • OLED65BX3LB
  • OLED65BXRLB
  • OLED55BX6LB
  • OLED55BX3LB
  • OLED55BXRLB
  • OLED55BX9LB
Versienummer 03.21.75
Releasestatus Final
Website LG
Download https://www.lg.com/nl/ondersteuning/product/lg-OLED65BX6LB
Licentietype Freeware

0ronka
17 maart 2021 15:27
Ik hoop dat mijn 86UN85003LA een update krijgt naar WebOS 6.0, maar huidige versie is ook heel prettig, omdat the UI heel minimalist is, kan nog steeds beelden van de video's zien terwijl je naar andere apps kan switchen

