LG heeft voor haar lcd- en oledtelevisies uit 2020 in de BX-, UN85- en Nano86/90/91-series nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgesteld op 03.21.75. De update kun je via de televisie zelf uitvoeren of door deze te downloaden naar je computer, uit te pakken, te kopiëren naar een usb-stick en vervolgens op de televisie te installeren. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 03.11.20 Improved NVIDIA GeForce RTX 33 Series compatibility issues Version 03.21.05 Launcher visibility improvement

Listening to TV sound from mobile devices with LG ThinQ application

Adding number/color keys on screen remote Version 03.21.10 Improved the inability to launch or install apps on the TV in certain conditions Version 03.21.36 Improved no video issue when switching specific HDMI ports

Software update contains minor bug fix Version 03.21.75 Improved video latency of Game Mode (Dolby Vision)

Software update contains minor bug fix Applicable model list 86UN85003LA

86UN85006LA

55NANO906NA

55NANO903NA

55NANO913NA

55NANO916NA

55NANO917NA

65NANO903NA

65NANO906NA

65NANO913NA

65NANO916NA

75UN85006LA

75UN85003LA

82UN85006LA

82UN85003LA

75NANO906NA

75NANO903NA

75NANO913NA

75NANO916NA

86NANO906NA

86NANO903NA

86NANO913NA

86NANO916NA

65UN85003LA

65UN85006LA

49NANO866NA

49NANO863NA

49NANO867NA

55NANO863NA

55NANO866NA

55NANO867NA

65NANO863NA

OLED65BX9LB

OLED65BX6LB

OLED65BX3LB

OLED65BXRLB

OLED55BX6LB

OLED55BX3LB

OLED55BXRLB

OLED55BX9LB