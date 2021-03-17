LG heeft voor haar lcd- en oledtelevisies uit 2020 in de BX-, UN85- en Nano86/90/91-series nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgesteld op 03.21.75. De update kun je via de televisie zelf uitvoeren of door deze te downloaden naar je computer, uit te pakken, te kopiëren naar een usb-stick en vervolgens op de televisie te installeren. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 03.11.20
Version 03.21.05
- Improved NVIDIA GeForce RTX 33 Series compatibility issues
Version 03.21.10
- Launcher visibility improvement
- Listening to TV sound from mobile devices with LG ThinQ application
- Adding number/color keys on screen remote
Version 03.21.36
- Improved the inability to launch or install apps on the TV in certain conditions
Version 03.21.75
- Improved no video issue when switching specific HDMI ports
- Software update contains minor bug fix
Applicable model list
- 86UN85003LA
- 86UN85006LA
- 55NANO906NA
- 55NANO903NA
- 55NANO913NA
- 55NANO916NA
- 55NANO917NA
- 65NANO903NA
- 65NANO906NA
- 65NANO913NA
- 65NANO916NA
- 75UN85006LA
- 75UN85003LA
- 82UN85006LA
- 82UN85003LA
- 75NANO906NA
- 75NANO903NA
- 75NANO913NA
- 75NANO916NA
- 86NANO906NA
- 86NANO903NA
- 86NANO913NA
- 86NANO916NA
- 65UN85003LA
- 65UN85006LA
- 49NANO866NA
- 49NANO863NA
- 49NANO867NA
- 55NANO863NA
- 55NANO866NA
- 55NANO867NA
- 65NANO863NA
- OLED65BX9LB
- OLED65BX6LB
- OLED65BX3LB
- OLED65BXRLB
- OLED55BX6LB
- OLED55BX3LB
- OLED55BXRLB
- OLED55BX9LB