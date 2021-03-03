Versie 3.9.25 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In deze uitgave zijn diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.
Security Issues Fixed
Bug fixes and Improvements
- [20210301] Low Severity - Low Impact - Insecure randomness within 2FA secret generation (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Potential Insecure FOFEncryptRandval (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210303] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS within alert messages showed to users (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210304] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS within the feed parser library (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210305] Low Severity - Low Impact - Input validation within the template manager (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210306] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - com_media allowed paths that are not intended for image uploads (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210307] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - ACL violation within com_content frontend editing (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210308] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Path Traversal within joomla/archive zip class (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
- [20210309] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Inadequate filtering of form contents could allow to overwrite the author field (affecting Joomla! 1.6.0 through 3.9.24) More information
Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.
- Fix Save as Copy tag #32454
- Fix published attribute for Tag field #32332
- Fix batch menu items #32380
- Stream transport should enable verify_peer_name when possible #16501
- Optimize the code for rename incorrectly cased files on update #32176
- Addional PHP 8 improvments #31977 #32374