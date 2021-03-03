Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Joomla! 3.9.25

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.9.25 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In deze uitgave zijn diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Security Issues Fixed
  • [20210301] Low Severity - Low Impact - Insecure randomness within 2FA secret generation (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210302] Low Severity - Low Impact - Potential Insecure FOFEncryptRandval (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210303] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS within alert messages showed to users (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210304] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - XSS within the feed parser library (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210305] Low Severity - Low Impact - Input validation within the template manager (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210306] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - com_media allowed paths that are not intended for image uploads (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210307] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - ACL violation within com_content frontend editing (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210308] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Path Traversal within joomla/archive zip class (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.24) More information
  • [20210309] Low Severity - Moderate Impact - Inadequate filtering of form contents could allow to overwrite the author field (affecting Joomla! 1.6.0 through 3.9.24) More information
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Fix Save as Copy tag #32454
  • Fix published attribute for Tag field #32332
  • Fix batch menu items #32380
  • Stream transport should enable verify_peer_name when possible #16501
  • Optimize the code for rename incorrectly cased files on update #32176
  • Addional PHP 8 improvments #31977 #32374
Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.9.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-03-2021 04:59
2 • submitter: Mschamp

03-03-2021 • 04:59

2 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
24-08 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
17-08 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
03-'21 Joomla! 3.9.25 2
01-'21 Joomla! 3.9.24 33
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Xaverius

3 maart 2021 14:10
Er is een bug geïntroduceerd met deze versie die niet toestaat een map aan te maken (of te werken) die begint met een getal. Er zal een fix hiervoor uitgebracht worden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True