Software-update: Pale Moon 29.1.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 29.1.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.

Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • Language packs for the following newly-supported languages:
    • Arabic (ar)
    • Chinese Traditional (zh-TW)
    • Croatian (hr)
    • Danish (da)
    • Finnish (fi)
    • Galician (gl)
    • Indonesian (id)
    • Icelandic (is)
    • Japanese (ja)
    • Romanian (ro)
    • Serbian (cyrillic) (sr)
    • Slovenian (sl)
    • Thai (th)
  • Implemented String.prototype.replaceAll().
  • Implemented JSON superset proposal.
  • Implemented well-formed JSON stringify.
  • Implemented numeric separators in JavaScript.
Changes/fixes:
  • Updated timezone data to 2021a.
  • Updated the wording and inclusion of more select license blocks in about:license.
  • Updated some site-specific user-agent overrides for web compatibility.
  • Updated the lz4 library for performance and security updates.
  • Improved performance of JSON stringify.
  • Further improved support for building on FreeBSD.
  • Fixed a regression where changes to useragent compatibility required a restart to take effect.
  • Fixed a regression where AES-GCM in WebCrypto ("subtle" crypto API) wasn't working.
    This could make certain login procedures fail to work.
  • Fixed a full browser deadlock when page scripting would flood browsing history with rapid location state changes.
  • Disabled AV1 codec use by default again since our implementation has significant streaming issues (particularly audio) that needs further work.
  • Added required interaction with file/folder open dialog boxes on html file input elements on some operating systems to avoid malicious content tricking users into uploading sensitive files unintentionally (related to CVE-2021-23956).
  • Added a font sanity check to avoid triggering a potential vulnerability on unpatched Windows operating systems (related to CVE-2021-24093).
  • Security issues addressed: CVE-2021-23974, CVE-2021-23973 and several memory safety hazards that don't have CVE numbers.
  • Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 2 DiD, 19 not applicable.

Pale Moon

Versienummer 29.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-03-2021 05:02
submitter: 1DMKIIN

03-03-2021 • 05:02

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Moonchild Productions

Update-historie

18-03 Pale Moon 30.0.0 21
19-01 Pale Moon 29.4.4 0
14-12 Pale Moon 29.4.3 3
10-11 Pale Moon 29.4.2 3
14-09 Pale Moon 29.4.1 13
17-08 Pale Moon 29.4.0 2
06-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.1 0
04-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.0 4
03-'21 Pale Moon 29.1.1 0
03-'21 Pale Moon 29.1.0 1
Meer historie

Pale Moon

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
Fenzo
3 maart 2021 10:32
Pale Moon support ook veel oude npapi-add-ons, of heeft daar eigen add-ons voor.
Het mht standaardformat om een webpagina op je harddisk te bewaren via Save Page As mht/mhtml is met Firefox 57 quantum verdwenen. Reden voor mij om Firefox daarom niet meer te gebruiken (het html-alternatief is veel minder efficiënt).
Pale Moon ondersteunt gewoon mht via de add-on, dus zeker een aanrader om Pale Moon ook te installeren.

