Versie 29.1.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Changes/fixes:
- Language packs for the following newly-supported languages:
- Arabic (ar)
- Chinese Traditional (zh-TW)
- Croatian (hr)
- Danish (da)
- Finnish (fi)
- Galician (gl)
- Indonesian (id)
- Icelandic (is)
- Japanese (ja)
- Romanian (ro)
- Serbian (cyrillic) (sr)
- Slovenian (sl)
- Thai (th)
- Implemented
String.prototype.replaceAll().
- Implemented JSON superset proposal.
- Implemented well-formed JSON stringify.
- Implemented numeric separators in JavaScript.
- Updated timezone data to 2021a.
- Updated the wording and inclusion of more select license blocks in
about:license.
- Updated some site-specific user-agent overrides for web compatibility.
- Updated the lz4 library for performance and security updates.
- Improved performance of JSON stringify.
- Further improved support for building on FreeBSD.
- Fixed a regression where changes to useragent compatibility required a restart to take effect.
- Fixed a regression where AES-GCM in WebCrypto ("subtle" crypto API) wasn't working.
This could make certain login procedures fail to work.
- Fixed a full browser deadlock when page scripting would flood browsing history with rapid location state changes.
- Disabled AV1 codec use by default again since our implementation has significant streaming issues (particularly audio) that needs further work.
- Added required interaction with file/folder open dialog boxes on html file input elements on some operating systems to avoid malicious content tricking users into uploading sensitive files unintentionally (related to CVE-2021-23956).
- Added a font sanity check to avoid triggering a potential vulnerability on unpatched Windows operating systems (related to CVE-2021-24093).
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2021-23974, CVE-2021-23973 and several memory safety hazards that don't have CVE numbers.
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 2 DiD, 19 not applicable.