Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Asuswrt-Merlin 386/NG Changelog

Switched to the new 386 codebase. 386 introduces AiMesh 2.0, finalizes the move to OpenSSL 1.1.1 firmware-wide, adds a new speedtest (powered by Ookla). For more details, please refer to Asus's own release notes.

Note:
  • For developers, note that firmware code is once again back on the master branch, with both mainline and ax being reunified again.
  • Some users upgrading might have to go through some database maintenance on first boot, which means the router might be slower or have a non-responsive webui for a while. This can take anywhere from 5 minutes up to an hour, depending on your model, just give it time to complete the process.
New:
  • Added support for the RT-AX86U.
  • Added support for the GT-AC2900, with a few restrictions:
    • Non-ROG UI is used
    • VPN Fusion is not supported
    • A few other ROG-specific features are not supported
      This is an experiment done in collaboration with Asus.
  • Added support for the RT-AC68U V3.
  • Added stub and stub-v2 compression options to OpenVPN clients. Not added to server, since compression is considered deprecated, and will be removed most likely in OpenVPN 2.6, for security reasons.
  • Added tls-crypt-v2 support to OpenVPN clients.
  • Added option to select an OpenVPN client when running Oookla Speedtest.
Updated:
  • Merged GPL 386_41700
  • Openssl to 1.1.1i.
  • Updated to OpenVPN 2.5.0. Note that OpenVPN 2.4.0 or newer is now required by the exported client config file. You can still manually configure an older client to connect with your router.
  • dnsmasq to 2.84, resolving CVE-2020-25681, CVE-2020-25682, CVE-2020-25683, CVE-2020-25687, CVE-2020-25684, CVE-2020-25685 and CVE-2020-25686 aka DNSpooq (themiron)
  • nano to 5.2.
  • curl to 7.72.0.
  • zlib to 1.2.11.
  • lz4 to 1.9.2.
  • e2fsprogs to 1.45.6.
  • dropbear to 2020.81.
  • miniupnpd to 2.2 (git snapshot from 20201129)
  • Switched userspace ipset from 6.32 to 7.6 (to match with upstream)
Changed:
  • firmware update checks are no longer using the server address stored in nvram, for security reasons. Devs who were using that nvram should instead edit the webs_scripts/* to use their own URL.
  • The old legacy cipher setting in OpenVPN is now only available when running with static key authentication.
  • Tweaks to the OpenVPN webui layout
  • OpenVPN clients will now NAT all outbound traffic, regardless of the source subnet.
  • Reworked the display of DNSPrivacy presets
  • Added AdGuard (ad blocking) and CIRA Canadian Shield (non US-based service) to the DNSPrivacy presets.
  • At boot time, OpenVPN killswitch will only be applied for clients set to auto-start with WAN.
  • Increased number of available mount points for addon webpages to 20.
  • Multiple routes can now be defined per client on the OpenVPN client-specific configuration.
  • Improved NAT acceleration report for newer models on the sysinfo page. Now query the hardware for the current state instead of reporting the nvram values.
  • When logging allowed connections is enabled, also log outbound LAN connections (reverts to the behaviour from a few years ago)
Fixed:
  • DHCP could fail to renew its lease with some ISPs when Trend Micro engine was enabled (workaround provided by Asus)
  • OpenVPN client remote IP wasn't updated on client stop/restart.
  • Couldn't force generating a new SSL certificate for the webui.
Removed:
  • Option to disable NCP. The NCP cipher list is now used both for NCP and non-NCP endpoints.
  • fq_codel support for Adaptive QoS. Due to a change in how Trend Micro configures QoS, it is no longer possible to intercept these to inject fq_codel.
  • Option to select sfq as a queue scheduler for t.QoS or Bandwidth Limiter, and always use fq_codel.
  • Support for the Cloudcheck mobile app.

Versienummer 386.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (39)

+1M!chel
31 januari 2021 09:46
Grappig detail dat de foto onder het artikel een RT-AC87U menu laat zien. De mouse-over geeft trouwens 'RT-AC66U' weer.
Beide modellen worden niet meer ondersteund door Merlin.
+2Qpad
@M!chel31 januari 2021 12:10
De RT-AC66U model (MIPS) wordt inderdaad niet meer ondersteund.
Echter RT_AC66U B1 (ARM) wordt wel ondersteund.

Voor de firmware upgrade model RT-AC66U B1 kan firmware RT-AC68U gebruikt worden:
The RT-AC1900, RT-AC1900P and RT-AC66U_B1 use the same firmware as the RT-AC68U
+2M!chel
@Qpad31 januari 2021 15:37
De RT-AC66U B1 is een nieuwer model. Deze beschikt over andere hardware dan het A1 model.
De RT-AC66U wordt dus niet meer ondersteund, de RT-AC66U B1 nog wel.

zie ook: https://www.snbforums.com...n-hw-ver-a1-and-b1.38418/
+1S0epkip
31 januari 2021 09:13
Blijft voor mij dé reden om voor Asus routers te kiezen, ik hoop dat hij nog een tijdje doorgaat.

(Nu nog wachten op een 'sensible' ax router)
+1foxgamer2019
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 11:07
Alleen vind ik het jammer dat ASUS geen nieuwe sources/updates voor de RT-AC87U uitgeeft. Met de nieuwe release is ook het overzicht/homepage bijgewerkt welke nog ondersteund worden door Merlin:
Model Stable Beta
RT-AC68U 386.1 none
RT-AC88U 386.1 none
RT-AC3100 386.1 none
RT-AC5300 386.1 none
RT-AC86U 386.1 none
RT-AX56U 386.1 none
RT-AX58U 386.1 none
RT-AX86U 386.1 none
RT-AX88U 386.1 none
GT-AC2900 386.1 none

No longer supported:
RT-N66U 380.70
RT-AC66U 380.70
RT-AC56U 384.6
RT-AC87U 384.13_10
RT-AC3200 384.13_10
Het is toch wel jammer om de RT-AC87U ertussen te zien staan, het is gewoon een prima router, al begreep ik ook dat de twee Wifi-chips gewoon een hell was om te ondersteunen (zowel door Merlin als door ASUS).

Ik denk dat mijn nieuwe router niet meer een van ASUS zal zijn, mede door de hoge prijs en dat updates over het algemeen toch wel gaan naar de nieuwste routers/AP's. Ook het feit dat AiMesh (2.0) niet op elke router/AP werkt, is best een teleurstelling. Verder zijn sommige modellen niet of nauwelijks om op te hangen of zien ze er niet uit als je deze in het zicht moet zetten (persoonlijke mening).

Ben erg blij met Merlin en ook met ASUS, alleen zal ik met de overstap naar 802.11ax waarschijnlijk andere keuzes maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 31 januari 2021 11:08]

+1S0epkip
@foxgamer201931 januari 2021 12:43
Hier ook nog altijd de ac87u, ik laat hem nog 'zo lang mogelijk' draaien.
+1foxgamer2019
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 13:28
Ga ik ook doen, wellicht zit ik toch een beetje vast aan ASUS (Merlin) voor zaken als een ad-blocker, DoH, etc. Er is hier nog geen WiFi 6 apparatuur, dus voor performance hoef ik het niet te doen.

Hopelijk brengt ASUS in 2021 toch nog een upgrade uit, met security patches ben ik ook tevreden. :)
0justinkb
@foxgamer20198 februari 2021 08:06
Gisteren zowaar een dnspooq aanval op mijn rt-ac3200 gehad. Dus de niet meer gesupporte asuswrt-merlin draaien is niet meer vatbaar (denial of service). Resteren twee opties, asuswrt-merlin zelf bouwen met de dnsmasq updates of de twee dagen geleden uitgegeven beta firmware van Asus zelf installeren. Voor nu maar optie twee gekozen, aangezien ik voor optie geen tijd (en internet toegang) had.
+1Dr.Roelski
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 23:18
Hier ook, maar ik krijg wel steeds vaker last dat een core op 100% blijft hangen. Hebben veel ASUS routers last van hebben. Zit nog erg te twijfelen om router te gaan vervangen, en of dat dan ASUS wordt terwijl dat cpu probleem al jaren niet verholpen is.
+1justinkb
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 09:28
Prachtige software inderdaad, mijn router wordt helaas niet meer ondersteund dus ik bouw tegenwoordig mijn eigen updates met cherry-picks van de nieuwere releases. Lang leve open source
+1rikster
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 10:35
Misschien een idee om hem financieel wat te ondersteunen (als je dat al niet doet uiteraard)?:
https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/ en dan helemaal onderaan de 'Donate' knop

Ik doe dat jaarlijks of na elke major update (zoals nu). Dat stimuleert hem vast! :)
+1rikster
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 10:43
Quote: "(Nu nog wachten op een 'sensible' ax router) "

Even een product-review pluggen: productreview: ASUS RT-AX58U review door rikster
Ik heb het ding nu bijna een jaar en hij bevalt me nog steeds prima, mits je rekening houdt met de kleine beperkingen (m.n. geen AES-versnelling voor je VPN's). De prijzen fluctueren nogal, dus wel even goed rondneuzen.
0S0epkip
@rikster1 februari 2021 08:49
Ja dat is inderdaad een optie. Ergens hoop ik nog op een 2021 versie van de ax88u, maar dan wel een die er niet als spin uitziet :P (en dus gewoon in een kastje past....)
0rikster
@S0epkip1 februari 2021 20:29
Ik heb de AX88U ook en die staat ergens heel diep verstopt in een boekenkast, dus wat dat betreft kan ik je alleen maar gelijk geven.
Het is dus inderdaad één van de charmes van de AX58U dat hij niet zo idioot groot is, maar blijkbaar denken ze bij de marketing van Asus dat je, als je zo veel geld uitgeeft, ook veel 'real estate' wilt. 8)7
Niet dus.
+1AtlAntA
31 januari 2021 09:40
Top firmware inderdaad. Vanuit mijn ervaring 1 van de stabielste router firmwares beschikbaar.
+1foxgamer2019
@AtlAntA31 januari 2021 13:30
Dat is waar, zeker als je kijkt naar dd-wrt waar ik in het verleden toch wel erg veel problemen of issues mee hebt gehad. OpenWRT is ook een optie, alleen ondersteunen die veel minder routers.
+1Pietervs
@foxgamer201931 januari 2021 14:30
Vraag ik me toch af: wat is nu het grote verschil tussen DD-WRT en Merlin? Beiden lijken samen te werken met ASUS, ze zullen allebei hun voor- en nadelen hebben. (Niet bedoeld om een flamewar uit te lokken, ik draai met redelijke tevredenheid DD-WRT op een RT-AC5300, maar kijk af en toe wel met een schuin oog naar Merlin omdat me dat gewoon interesseert.)
+2foxgamer2019
@Pietervs31 januari 2021 14:47
Mijn laatste dd-wrt ervaring was in 2018, het kan dus verbeterd zijn, maar ik had altijd wel vastlopers of firmware problemen (Geen WiFi, geen WAN, etc.). Zelfs de stabiele builds bleken minder stabiel t.o.v. beta's of waren erg out-of-dated.

Ik kan hier een opsomming geven van Merlin, maar hun website legt dit allemaal beter uit:
https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/features

Persoonlijk vind ik deze feature het beste:
Third-party addons, with a management interface (AMTM).

Vanochtend heb ik ook even gekeken naar dd-wrt, maar de Wiki is erg onoverzichtelijk en een out-of-the-box ervaring mis ik toch wel erg t.o.v. van Merlin.
+1Pietervs
@foxgamer201931 januari 2021 14:58
Wel interessant.
DD-WRT ondersteunt ook third-party add ons, zo draai ik bijvoorbeeld Yazzfi omdat die meer mogelijkheden voor guest netwerken heeft. Hoewel het er een beetje op lijkt dat Merlin de door mij gewenste features "on board" heeft.
Misschien eens wat tijd voor vrij maken om Merlin eens te installeren en te kijken wat er beter bevalt :)
+1foxgamer2019
@Pietervs31 januari 2021 15:04
Je kan altijd weer terug, al moet je natuurlijk altijd opletten met bricken. ;)

Het is jammer dan mijn router geen updates meer krijgt, want verder ben ik heel tevreden met het bereik en snelheid (zowel Wifi alsook de interface).
+1Pietervs
@foxgamer201931 januari 2021 15:09
Bricken is inderdaad een dingetje... ik werk thuis dus mijn werkgever bellen dat ik een dagje niet beschikbaar ben "vanwege een internet-probleempje" zou een heel vervelend gesprek opleveren... :+
Ik heb nog een Linksys staan, eens kijken wat ik daarmee kan als ik er mee aan de slag ga (als in: eerst Linksys configureren zodat ik die in geval van nood er tussen kan prakken).
+1rikster
@Pietervs31 januari 2021 16:19
Ik heb nog nooit een router ge-'brickt' maar er zijn natuurlijk wel een paar dingen die je kunt doen om dat te voorkomen.

Heel uitgebreide instructies geeft o.a. L&LD op het merlin-forum in zijn bovenste post: https://www.snbforums.com/members/l-ld.24423/#about.
Hoewel ik hem soms vind overdrijven staat er heel wat nuttigs in de posts daaronder. Wellicht toch even de moeite nemen om dat allemaal eens door te spitten voor je begint? Neem b.v. de 'minimal and manual configuration' adviezen eens door voor je begint (https://www.snbforums.com...ration.27115/#post-205573). Zoals ik al zei denk ik dat hij het soms wel heel ver doorvoert, maar het kan in ieder geval geen kwaad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 31 januari 2021 17:25]

+1Pietervs
@rikster31 januari 2021 17:19
Heb wel wat ervaring met upgrades en flashed van firmwares.
Dus echt bang dat ik de router zal bricken ben ik niet, maar moet wel zeker weten dat ik vooruit kan mocht er ergens iets mis gaan.
Maar interessant leesvoer, thanks :)
+1snah001
@foxgamer201931 januari 2021 21:24
Diversion heb ik al een tijd draaien vanaf 384.15 versie (RT-AX88U)
Bespaart een hoop gedoe met een Pi-hole en werkt erg goed.
+1Comp User
@Pietervs31 januari 2021 22:59
Was het grootste nadeel van ddwrt niet het gebrek aan hw acceleratie?

Overigens op de N66u, AC68u en AC87u out of the box Merlin gebruikt, later, toen de N66u niet meer ondersteund werd overgegaan naar een fork die ik vond op snb.
+1darkness_nightf
31 januari 2021 09:15
Known issues:
Lots of syslog errors when using Guest Network 1 on the RT-AX86U or RT-AX88U - use Guest Network 2 instead if you don't need sharing with other AiMesh nodes (issue within Asus's code, same issue also exists in stock firmware and will have to be resolved by them)
Some users may experience issues upgrading their RT-AC68U (rare/random, also occurs with stock firmware. Asus recommends doing a factory default reset, however using Firmware Recovery Tool might also work)
Sometimes Adaptive QoS rules aren't created at boot time on the RT-AC88U (and possibly AC300/AC5300) (same issue with stock firmware, try just re-applying your QoS settings to force it to restart)
Webui very slow or unreachable after upgrading (this is normal as the router is doing database maintenance, just give it time, can take 5-60 mins depending on the router model)

A few noteworthy change since beta 5:

- The wsdd2 fix was reverted, and replaced with a temporary workaround (wsdd2 will get restarted after WAN interface connects). A more in-depth fix will be investigated for a future release.
- There was an Asus change to dnsmasq that was reverted, as it may create issues on some networks issuing LAN leases.

https://www.snbforums.com...1-is-now-available.69783/

beta 5 ( final beta) gaf me meer problemen dan beta4 op de ax88u. Ben verrast dat de final nu in eens uit is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 31 januari 2021 09:17]

+1S0epkip
@darkness_nightf31 januari 2021 09:31
Bedankt voor het bèta testen van hardware en software! 👍
+1darkness_nightf
@S0epkip31 januari 2021 10:20
de lan issues zijn er nog in de final.
Heb zowel mijn pc alswel de router een paar keer moeten herstarten.
Ik gebruik wat add-ons misschien veroorzaken die het.
0Glassertje
@darkness_nightf31 januari 2021 20:40
Er was geen beta 4 voor ax88u
+1darkness_nightf
@Glassertje31 januari 2021 22:10
ja wel..2 zelfs..
beta4 en beta4b om update problemen weg te halen
file name : RT-AX88U_386.1_beta4b-gb9175c6a96_cferom_ubi

http://www.snbforums.com/...ailable.69116/post-649505

Known issues:

RT-AX88U syslog spam when using Guest Network 1 (issue that will have to be resolved by Asus, only workaround is to switch to Guest Network 2)
I need further testing of the Speedtest on the RT-AX56U and RT-AX58U, results don't seem right. (Seems fine so far)
Downgrading the RT-AC68U to a previous version will require a factory default reset (Not a bug, just the same side effect as previous models when they switched to encrypted password storage)
High CPU temperature on the RT-AC86U (fixed in beta 5)
RT-AX88U performance issues for some users, also cannot flash other firmware images on top of beta 4 (Beta 4 pulled for this model, fixed in beta 5)

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 31 januari 2021 22:13]

+1Glassertje
@darkness_nightf1 februari 2021 00:20
Ow, thanks voor de info. Wist ik niet :)
+1FunFair
31 januari 2021 09:52
Ik kon na de update mijn router niet meer bereiken via de web interface. Moest de stroom er even afhalen.
De update van m'n node ging perfect.
+1TheCeet
@FunFair31 januari 2021 10:02
Kan denk ik te maken hebben met onderstaande
Webui very slow or unreachable after upgrading (this is normal as the router is doing database maintenance, just give it time, can take 5-60 mins depending on the router model)
https://www.snbforums.com...ailable.69783/post-657230
+1CH4OS
@TheCeet31 januari 2021 11:40
Staat ook in de changelog hier bovenaan...
+1CrimInalA
31 januari 2021 16:16
ax86u stond sind aankoop al een tijd in de kast , te wachten op deze release :)
0juryf
6 februari 2021 15:24
Update verliep als een zonnetje op AX58U met Netgear R7000 als AI Mesh Node obv XWRT-Vortex firmware. Zag er een beetje tegen op moet ik zeggen maar verliep dus prima.
Draai ook AMTM met Diversion en Skynet met diverse add-ons en Open VPN client. Alles bleef soepel lopen!
0larsF
@juryf6 februari 2021 17:59
Ik moet zeggen dat ik er ook erg tegen op kijk met mijn AX58U.
Vooral nu met het hele thuiswerken wil je gewoon een stabiel netwerk hebben.
Ik ben heel erg benieuwd naar je ervaring de komende tijd.

Verder lees nogal verschillende berichten waar ik ook wel benieuwd ben of dat speelt.
-Is er met de AX58u ook een probleem met gasten netwerk 1?
-In de reacties hierboven lees ik nog wat over problemen met LAN DHCP, heeft iemand daar nog last van?
-Hoe is de ervaring met het 2.4Ghz wifi op 386.1?

Misschien volgend weekend eens kijken.
0h.nekkers
3 april 2021 19:30
Lees dat de rt ac3200 niet meer ondersteund wordt. Jammer. Net nu ik mij voorgenomen had hier eens naar te kijken. Lees ook over add-ons die mij interessant lijken. Maar helaas....

