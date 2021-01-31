Software-update: MKVToolnix 53.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 53 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: AVI reader: added support for reading the video aspect ratio from the video properties header (vprp chunk) if present and setting the display dimensions accordingly. Implements #2993.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: for h.264/AVC tracks that don’t have an AVCConfigurationBox (avcC atom) in their sample description (stsd) atom or whose avcC atom contains no content mkvmerge will now re-derive the AVCConfigurationBox from the bitstream. Implements #2995.
  • mkvextract: mkvextract will now check if any of the destination file names is the same as the source file name and abort with an error if that’s the case. Implements #3001.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: when querying the user for a file name for saving things (e.g. multiplexer settings or an attachment in the header editor), the automatically suggested file name will now be based on the situation-specific file names (e.g. the destination file name for multiplexer settings or the attachment’s name when saving an attachment in the header editor) instead of the directory’s name. Implements #3012.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when deriving track languages from file names the GUI will now select the right-most match instead of the left-most one. For example, "La.vie.en.rose.(fr).srt" will now be detected as French (fr) instead of English (en). Implements #3013.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: the items in the "pre-defined …" lists can now be renamed by double-clicking with the mouse or pressing the F2 key.
  • Windows installer: the bluray_dump command-line utility will be installed into the tools sub-directory. bluray_dump can read & dump certain file types used on Blu-rays: .mpls playlists, .clpi clip information databases, .bdmv index files, bdmt_….xml disc library databases and tnmt_….xml track & chapter name databases.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: stretching chapter timestamps with --chapter-sync now works correctly with floating point values including fractions of floating point numbers (e.g. 12.3/45.67). The tooltips in the GUI have been adjusted accordingly. Fixes #3002.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG 1/2 video handling: the "default duration" header field was often half the value it actually should be, resulting in all video frames having an explicit block duration with the correct value. This has been fixed with a patch by Tom Yan.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG 1/2 video handling: the data stored in Codec private and Codec state doesn’t contain extensions other than sequence & sequencea display extensions anymore. Fix by Tom Yan.
  • mkvmerge: tag handling: when remuxing a Matroska file with the --no-track-tags, existing SOURCE_ID track tags are now skipped, too.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the drop-down boxes with pre-defined track names now follow the order set in the preferences instead of sorting the entries alphabetically. Fixes #2999.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 53.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-01-2021 10:05
5 • submitter: Houtenklaas

31-01-2021 • 10:05

5 Linkedin

Submitter: Houtenklaas

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

23-05 MKVToolnix 68.0.0 0
16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+22+31Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Nas T
31 januari 2021 11:03
Erg handig programma, maar het viel me in het verleden op dat het programma niet multithreaded is. Op internet lees ik dat dat komt door mkvmerge, weet iemand of er plannen zijn zodat mkvtoolnix in de toekomst multithreaded te gebruiken is?
+2robkorv
@Nas T31 januari 2021 11:25
Hoe zie je dat voor je? Het is een multiplexer voor video bestanden. Een video moet je van het begin tot het eind wegschrijven. Dit is niet iets wat over meerdere threads sneller kan. De IO is hier de bottleneck. Misschien is er wat winst in situaties waar je 1 grote file in meerdere kleine files split, maar die use-case lijkt me niet de hoogste prioriteit van dit programma.
+1Nas T
@robkorv31 januari 2021 11:53
Is dat zo? In welke zin zou het anders werken dan bijvoorbeeld Handbrake, die wél multithreaded is (zelfs op >10 cores).
+3bugcyber
@Nas T31 januari 2021 13:24
Het is inderdaad zoals robkorv & CAP-Team zeggen.

het Mergen is in principe niets anders dan verschillende streams audio/video/video/index samen weg te schrijven in een nieuwe file. dit zijn vooral io/disk read & write operaties.
Zelfs met een pci-e 4.0 SSD van 7GB/5GB doet één enkele Celeron core dit met amper belasting.

Het enige wat cpu cyles kan verslinden is externe software (zoals bijvoorbeeld een antivirus/malware pakket dat aan deep packet inspection doet)

Het opsplitsen in meerdere treads zou in principe kunnen. (door op meerdere plekken tegelijk in de stream te gaan lezen/schrijven) Maar dit zou het in praktijk trager maken door het hogere aantal iops op je disk/SSD.
+1CAP-Team
@robkorv31 januari 2021 12:30
MKVToolnix doet niks aan coderen, Handbrake codeert echt, dat kost rekenwerk. MKVtoolnix doet niks anders dan bestanden samenvoegen of splitsen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee