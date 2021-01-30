Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General BugFix: Fixed processing that uses GetAsyncKeyState(). (GitHub PR #505)

BugFix: Fixed the problem that the language setting is not applied to the context menu of the MDI tab when the language setting is changed. (GitHub PR #523)

BugFix: command-line option /x did not work for binary and image comparison

BugFix: Substiturions vs. Substitutions (GitHub #551)

Swap Panes functionality for 3 way compares (Issue #507) (GitHub PR #533)

[feature request] Add options to command line to change "compare methods" (GitHub #530)

Added the command line option "/s-" to ensure that another instance is always executed, ignoring the value of the 'Allow only one instance to run' option. File compare BugFix: WinMerge crashes with mouse double click (GitHub #531)

BugFix: Fixed an issue where the message box "The report has been created successfully." was displayed even if the report creation failed.

BugFix: BUG: Doesn't respect "Don't ask this question again" checkbox when comparing large files (GitHub #574)

The Location pane doesn't draw a line connecting moved differences by default (GitHub #498)

Update crystallineparser.cpp - AutoIt (*.au3) support as a "Basic" (GitHub PR #543)

s_apszAutoItKeywordList[] - actualization for AutoIt (GitHub PR #584)

Added JavaScript and JSON syntax highligher (osdn.net #41083)

Added View -> Diff Context -> Invert menu item

Feature Request: Move To Next File option while comparing files #475 (GitHub PR #561)

A new feature "Ignored Substutions" (GitHub PR #544,#549,#560) ("Ignored Substitutions" was renamed to "Substitution Filters") Folder compare BugFix: Winmerge crashes consistently when deleting files (GitHub #491)

BugFix: Copy Folder does not copy subfolders and I don't see any option for it (GitHub #537) Table compare Added File -> New -> Table menu item Binary compare Added File -> New -> Binary menu item Image compare Implement copy and paste images (GitHub PR #524)

Added File -> New -> Image menu item

Added Image -> Compare Extracted Text From Image menu item Filter dialog Making CPropertySheet resizable needs some re-work. (Issue #509) (GitHub PR #535) Patch Generator dialog BugFix: Crash when generating patch (GitHub #521) Translations Translation updates: Dutch (GitHub #578,#579,#580) Galician (GitHub PR #493,#538,#570) German (GitHub PR #532,#548,#563,#585) Japanese Lithuanian (GitHub PR #496,#528,#536,#562,#564) Portuguese (GitHub PR #495) Slovenian (GitHub #553,#565) Russian (GitHub PR #494)

Manual Update manual (GitHub PR #497,#513,#546)

Small tweaks for the Manual (GitHub PR #508)

Windows XP Pro SP0 vs Requirements (GitHub #515) Internals Fix Various Warnings (GitHub PR #539)

Various fixes to testing (GitHub PR #545)

Some tweaks for translations status (GitHub PR #556)

Link error when building Plugins\src_VCPP\DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #554)

with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #554) Link error when building VCPP plugin DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #555)

Link warnings when building VCPP plugin DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #558)

Some more files should be added to the .gitignore file (GitHub #559)