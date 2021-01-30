Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.10

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General
  • BugFix: Fixed processing that uses GetAsyncKeyState(). (GitHub PR #505)
  • BugFix: Fixed the problem that the language setting is not applied to the context menu of the MDI tab when the language setting is changed. (GitHub PR #523)
  • BugFix: command-line option /x did not work for binary and image comparison
  • BugFix: Substiturions vs. Substitutions (GitHub #551)
  • Swap Panes functionality for 3 way compares (Issue #507) (GitHub PR #533)
  • [feature request] Add options to command line to change "compare methods" (GitHub #530)
  • Added the command line option "/s-" to ensure that another instance is always executed, ignoring the value of the 'Allow only one instance to run' option.
File compare
  • BugFix: WinMerge crashes with mouse double click (GitHub #531)
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where the message box "The report has been created successfully." was displayed even if the report creation failed.
  • BugFix: BUG: Doesn't respect "Don't ask this question again" checkbox when comparing large files (GitHub #574)
  • The Location pane doesn't draw a line connecting moved differences by default (GitHub #498)
  • Update crystallineparser.cpp - AutoIt (*.au3) support as a "Basic" (GitHub PR #543)
  • s_apszAutoItKeywordList[] - actualization for AutoIt (GitHub PR #584)
  • Added JavaScript and JSON syntax highligher (osdn.net #41083)
  • Added View -> Diff Context -> Invert menu item
  • Feature Request: Move To Next File option while comparing files #475 (GitHub PR #561)
  • A new feature "Ignored Substutions" (GitHub PR #544,#549,#560) ("Ignored Substitutions" was renamed to "Substitution Filters")
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Winmerge crashes consistently when deleting files (GitHub #491)
  • BugFix: Copy Folder does not copy subfolders and I don't see any option for it (GitHub #537)
Table compare
  • Added File -> New -> Table menu item
Binary compare
  • Added File -> New -> Binary menu item
Image compare
  • Implement copy and paste images (GitHub PR #524)
  • Added File -> New -> Image menu item
  • Added Image -> Compare Extracted Text From Image menu item
Filter dialog
  • Making CPropertySheet resizable needs some re-work. (Issue #509) (GitHub PR #535)
Patch Generator dialog
  • BugFix: Crash when generating patch (GitHub #521)
Translations Manual
  • Update manual (GitHub PR #497,#513,#546)
  • Small tweaks for the Manual (GitHub PR #508)
  • Windows XP Pro SP0 vs Requirements (GitHub #515)
Internals
  • Fix Various Warnings (GitHub PR #539)
  • Various fixes to testing (GitHub PR #545)
  • Some tweaks for translations status (GitHub PR #556)
  • Link error when building Plugins\src_VCPP\DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #554)
  • Link error when building VCPP plugin DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #555)
  • Link warnings when building VCPP plugin DisplayXMLFiles with Visual Studio 2019 16.7.7 (GitHub #558)
  • Some more files should be added to the .gitignore file (GitHub #559)

WinMerge 2.14.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.10
Bestandsgrootte 7,45MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-01-2021 18:0716

30-01-2021 • 18:07

16 Linkedin

Bron: WinMerge

Update-historie

27-04 WinMerge 2.16.20 26
27-01 WinMerge 2.16.18 7
28-10 WinMerge 2.16.16 1
07-'21 WinMerge 2.16.14 10
04-'21 WinMerge 2.16.12 1
01-'21 WinMerge 2.16.10 16
09-'20 WinMerge 2.16.8 8
03-'13 WinMerge 2.14.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinMerge

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+112+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Aapmansz
30 januari 2021 21:32
Ook handig om verschillen tussen fileshares in beeld te brengen.
Heb het een aantal keer gebruikt voor nacontrole na datamigratie van oude naar nieuwe systemen.

Data initieel overgepompt met robocopy en gewijzigde bestanden naderhand via Winmerge bijgewerkt.

Supertool!
+1The Zep Man
@Aapmansz30 januari 2021 22:50
Data initieel overgepompt met robocopy en gewijzigde bestanden naderhand via Winmerge bijgewerkt.
Dan kan je robocopy toch gewoon opnieuw draaien, bijvoorbeeld met /MIR? Via het errorlevel aan het einde kan je dan controleren of er verschillen gevonden zijn, en via het log kan je zien waar. Als je niet meteen wilt mirroren, dan kan je hem ook een dry-run laten doen m.b.v. /L.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 30 januari 2021 22:55]

+1Madshark
@The Zep Man31 januari 2021 01:20
Standaard kijkt Robocopy niet naar de inhoud van de file maar puur op timestamps.
Als je om welke reden dan ook, een halve file hebt overgezet (bijv door onderbreking) zal Robocopy hem naderhand niet (zomaar) overschrijven.
Vandaar ik meestal een RSync doet na een behoorlijke data migratie, wat eigenlijk op hetzelfde neerkomt als wat @Aapmansz aangeeft.
+1The Zep Man
@Madshark31 januari 2021 12:02
Vandaar ik meestal een RSync doet na een behoorlijke data migratie, wat eigenlijk op hetzelfde neerkomt als wat @Aapmansz aangeeft.
Dan kan je net zo goed rsync gebruiken voor de datamigratie in plaats van Robocopy. :?

Volgens mij denkt men hier complexer als dat nodig is.
+2downtime
@The Zep Man31 januari 2021 12:23
Ik kan me voorstellen dat je de integriteitscontrole liever niet met dezelfde tool doet als de kopieeractie zelf. Voelt ook een beetje als slager die zijn eigen vlees keurt. Al heb ik zelf altijd gewoon op Robocopy vertrouwd voor mijn migraties.
+1The Zep Man
@downtime31 januari 2021 14:02
Ik kan me voorstellen dat je de integriteitscontrole liever niet met dezelfde tool doet als de kopieeractie zelf.
Ga jij ook elk aangemaakt archief met een andere tool decomprimeren en vergelijken?

Als je je gereedschap niet vertrouwt, dan is het tijd voor ander gereedschap.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 31 januari 2021 14:02]

0downtime
@The Zep Man31 januari 2021 14:05
Ik niet. Als jij mijn reactie nu even helemaal gelezen had in plaats van alleen de eerste zin...
0Madshark
@The Zep Man3 februari 2021 00:29
Dan kan je net zo goed rsync gebruiken voor de datamigratie in plaats van Robocopy.
Robocopy is vanwege /mt:16 veel sneller dan Rsync, zeker met grote transfers (xx TB) dat veel kleine files bevat. Vandaar initieel met Robocopy, en daarna nog even checken met Rsync.
+1Santford
30 januari 2021 20:02
Tweede update binnen een jaar na zeven jaar zonder nieuwe versie, lijkt erop dat er weer actiever aan fixes en verbeteringen gewerkt wordt.
Doeltreffend programma en eenvoudig in gebruik. Ik gebruik het regelmatig om verschillen in code te vinden en bestanden samen te voegen.
+1guillaume
@Santford30 januari 2021 21:43
1 update in 2021, 4 updates in 2020, 5 updates in 2019, 1 nieuwe versie in 2018 en een hele hoop prereleases... Volgens mij klopt het niet helemaal wat je zegt :p
+1e.dewaal
@guillaume31 januari 2021 01:41
Ik heb zo het vermoeden dat @Santford naar de updatelog binnen tweakers heeft gekeken ;)
+1Santford
@e.dewaal31 januari 2021 01:55
@guillaume heeft gelijk, het klopte niet helemaal wat ik zei. Ik had wel op de website van WinMerge gelezen maar heb er overheen gekeken. Er zijn tussendoor nog een hoop stable versions uitgekomen (met een even tweede getal in het versienummer), alleen tussen 2013 en 2018 lijkt het stil te zijn geweest.
+11870henk
31 januari 2021 14:28
Tof programma; gebruik ik toch regelmatig.
Maar heeft iemand deze versie al geïnstalleerd?

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen prevented an unrecognised app from starting. Running this app might put your PC at risk.

Misschien toch nog bug toegevoegd?
+1Alex3
@1870henk31 januari 2021 14:32
Dat is een standaardwaarschuwing. Na een van de vorige upgrades van Windows 10 konden cmd en de powershell ineens niet meer naar bestanden schrijven. Daarvoor moest ook een veiligheidsmaatregel worden omzeild.
0Gomez12
@1870henk1 februari 2021 13:30
Wat zou er een bug aan zijn? Het is gewoon voor windows/microsoft een onbekende app. Dat is gewoon wat de melding zegt, als genoeg mensen hem downloaden dan wordt hij vanzelf een wel herkende app.

Maar elke kleine utility heeft hier in principe last van (of je moet dure certificaten aanschaffen, maar dan volgens mij alsnog krijg je deze)
01870henk
1 februari 2021 23:28
OK, dus die melding betekent eigenlijk: "Wij van Microsoft, kennen dit programma niet want we hebben daar geen geld voor gekregen, dus dan kan het niet goed zijn en kan je het beter niet gebruiken".
Nou dan zal ik die melding nog wel vaker krijgen, want ik gebruik meestal programma's die Microsoft niet kent.

Hoe kan ik die onzinnige melding er uit te slopen / uitzetten / omzeilen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True