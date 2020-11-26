Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Proxmox VE 6.3

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 6.3 is uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Proxmox VE 6.3
  • Based on Debian Buster (10.6)
  • Ceph Octopus 15.2.6 (first stable release) and Ceph Nautilus 14.2.15
  • Kernel 5.4 LTS
  • LXC 4.0
  • QEMU 5.1
  • ZFS 0.8.5
Proxmox Backup Server Integration
  • Stable Proxmox Backup Server integration: The stable version 1.0 of Proxmox Backup Server is now integrated and enterprise support is available from the Proxmox support team.
  • Data encrypted on client-side before backing up to Proxmox Backup Server.
Ceph
  • Stable integration of Ceph Octopus.
  • Add selector to choose which supported Ceph version to install in the GUI configuration wizard.
  • Recovery progress is displayed in the Ceph status panel.
  • Show and allow setting of Placement Group (PG) auto-scaling mode of Ceph pools.
  • Set device class when creating OSDs, especially if the auto-detection yields the wrong class.
Enhancements in the GUI
  • Improved VM boot order editor:
    • It is now possible to select multiple devices per type (disk, network) for booting.
    • Booting from passed through PCI devices (e.g., NVMe drives) is supported.
    • Improved user experience with a drag-and-drop UI.
  • GUI for editing external metric servers: You can now connect your Proxmox VE nodes to InfluxDB or Graphite using the GUI, instead of having to manually edit /etc/pve/status.cfg
  • Optional TLS certificate verification for LDAP and AD authentication realms.
  • Improve high-DPI display and browser zoom compatibility.
  • Split up storage content view by type.
  • Backup/Restore:
    • Overview of all guests, which aren't included in any backup at all.
    • Detailed view per backup job, showing all covered guests and which of their disks are backed up.
  • Display optional comments for all storage types.
    • Proxmox Backup Server additionally displays the verification state of all backup snapshots.
  • Better usability for preventing accidental snapshot rollback
    • The GUI now makes it difficult to accidentally confuse snapshot removal with snapshot rollback.
Storage
  • Add highly flexible backup retention with "keep" settings: The new backup retention settings, which augment and replace the "Max Backups" setting, enable you to decide how many backups to keep per timeframe and implement enhanced retention policies per storage or backup job.
  • Better handling of container volume activation on ZFS.
  • Increased timeout for connecting to CIFS and NFS storage over slow links.
  • Improve querying SSD wear leveling.
  • Small improvements to the configuration handling of the LIO iSCSI provider for ZFS over iSCSI storage.
  • ZFS disk management: create a systemd service to unconditionally import a pool created using the GUI.
Container
  • Add support for current Devuan containers.
  • Add support for Kali Linux containers.
  • Update list of supported releases for Ubuntu, Fedora and CentOS.
  • Support setting a custom timezone per container.
  • Improve startup monitoring.
  • Add a debug parameter to pct start, to output the debug log of the container start.
  • Support systems with up to 8192 cores.
  • Optionally ignore mount points while running pct fstrim.
  • Fix aborting of backups on Ceph backed containers with a large IO load, by issuing fsfreeze before snapshotting.
QEMU
  • Fast, incremental backups to Proxmox Backup Server using dirty-bitmaps.
  • Handle guest shutdowns (power down from within a VM) during backups.
  • Improved boot order selection allowing booting from multiple virtual disks and from passed through PCI devices (e.g., NVMe drives).
  • Allow pass through of certain older Intel iGPU models with QEMU's 'legacy-igd' mode.
  • Support more CPU options, for example SSE4.2
  • Better support for hugepages across multiple NUMA nodes.
General improvements for virtual guests
  • Improved handling of replicated guests when migrating.
Clustering
  • Harden locking in the clustered configuration filesystem (pmxcfs), avoids a possible freeze when joining, messaging or leaving a closed-process-group.
User and permission management
  • Improved support for using client certificates/keys when connecting to AD/LDAP realms.
  • Optional support for case-insensitive logins with AD/LDAP realms.
  • Fine-grained permissions for SDN and CloudInit.
  • Better handling of clock jumps for rotating keys.
Firewall
  • Improved API for matching ICMP-types.
Documentation
  • Clarify qdevice requirements.
  • Add section about ZFS pool design choices.
  • Add documentation on requirement for encrypted ZFS datasets as storage.
  • Add manpage for cpu-models.conf(5).
Installer
  • Reboot automatically upon successful installation.
  • Drop ext3 as supported file system.
  • Start a shell on vt3 for debugging during installation.
Experimental: support for Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
  • Support for IPAM with a plugin framework.
  • Add support for internal IPAM management and PowerDNS.
Known Issues
  • VM guests with multiple boot disk setups (e.g., mdadm, LVM, etc...) need to be configured with the new boot order config so that all required disks are marked "bootable", with the one containing the boot loader placed first - otherwise, the guest may fail to boot after being restarted with the new QEMU 5.1 version.
  • The "exclude-path" option for vzdump now supports non-anchored paths for all backup modes. Non-anchored paths do not start with a '/' and will match in any subdirectory. Previously, such paths only had an effect for "suspend" mode backups, so please ensure that you don't have any unwanted non-anchored paths configured.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-11-2020 18:0946

26-11-2020 • 18:09

46 Linkedin

Bron: Proxmox

Update-historie

18-11 Proxmox VE 7.1 55
06-07 Proxmox VE 7.0 90
04-'21 Proxmox VE 6.4 2
11-'20 Proxmox VE 6.3 46
05-'20 Proxmox VE 6.2 8
07-'19 Proxmox VE 6.0 17
05-'19 Proxmox VE 5.4 7
06-'18 Proxmox VE 5.2 9
07-'17 Proxmox VE 5.0 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Proxmox VE

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (46)

-Moderatie-faq
-146046+129+24+30Ongemodereerd15
Wijzig sortering
+1GunterO
26 november 2020 18:39
Iemand ervaring mee? Hoe vergelijkt dit zich met ESXi?
Is er (stabiele) ondersteuning voor CBT?
+2thutex
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:56
ik draai het ondertussen jaartje of 2 nadat ik ben overgestapt van esxi.
vind het persoonlijk een stuk prettiger werken en draait ook gewoon vlot.

alles doe je ofwel via de gui, ofwel via de proxmox host, dat dus gewoon debian is.
ben nog niet op iets gestoten dat ik niet kan tegenover esxi.
0EverLast2002
@thutex26 november 2020 19:29
"ben nog niet op iets gestoten dat ik niet kan tegenover esxi."
Weleens geprobeerd een USB passthrough te configureren?
Ik kreeg dat niet voor elkaar in Proxmox maar wel in ESXi.
+2edterbak
@EverLast200226 november 2020 19:57
O, vraag me af wat er niet lukt dan. Ik heb 3x usb in passthrough, en ook een pci Sata controller in zijn geheel. Geen probleem.
Het is wel even goed zoeken naar de juiste informatie.
+1WeiserMaster
@EverLast200226 november 2020 21:56
ik vindt USB in ESXi nou juist weer een drama, in ieder geval in de versies die ik eerder had. 5.x t.m. 6.5u3 dacht ik.
+1trapper
@EverLast200226 november 2020 22:03
Weleens geprobeerd een USB passthrough te configureren?
Ik kreeg dat niet voor elkaar in Proxmox maar wel in ESXi.
USB Passthrough naar 4 verschillende VMs
VGA Passthrough naar 3 verschillende VMs
SATA Controller Passthrough naar 1 VM
Geen enkel probleem hier met Proxmox 6.2.
Weet nog niet of ik ga upgraden, zie zo even geen features in de lijst staan die ik op mijn wishlist heb staan.
+1daan9999
@EverLast200226 november 2020 22:32
Hierbij is het heel belangrijk dat de usb controller van de Guest hetzelfde staat als de fysieke usb controller op de hypervisor. als die mismatchen (Guest usb 3.0 met een hypervisor welke alleen usb 2.0 heeft). dan gaat het niet werken. Dit geld ook voor vmware.

Voor de rest is het een super hypervisor en in heel veel opzichten een stuk volwassener dan esxi (als single nodes en kleine clusters).

1 voordeel van esxi blijft de mogelijkheden binnen clustering en live migration waarbij een user/applicatie niks merkt van de migratie, dit kan proxmox (nog) helaas niet.
+1blinchik
@thutex26 november 2020 22:59
Bijvoorbeeld drs (automatische vmotion als een host overbelast is en alle rules daaromtrent), distributed switches, fault tolerance, meerdere vms in one click vmotionen, srm, koppelingen met verschillende backup producten zoals veeam (pbs werkt nu ook al wel goed maar is nog in beta).

Ben ook proxmox fan en gebruik het ook met volle tevredenheid hoor (en esx ook), maar esx is nog altijd wel iets meer Enterprise ready. De vraag is of iedereen dat nodig heeft.
0thutex
@blinchik27 november 2020 12:27
pbs is ondertussen sinds een klein weekje stable ;)

de meeste van die features die jij aanhaalt heb ik idd niet nodig,
maar als ik me niet vergis is het in proxmox ook mogelijk om automatisch om te schakelen tussen nodes indien er wat mis is.
maar je moet dan steeds minstens 3 active nodes hebben, dus 4 als je wil dat 1 kan failen, omdat je met het quorum zit, en dat steeds een meerderheid nodig heeft om beslissingen te nemen.

maar gezien ik geen cluster van 4 draaien heb, heb ik daar ook geen ervaring mee.
0blinchik
@thutex27 november 2020 15:39
Ik heb een cluster van 4 PM hosts en vm's starten automatisch terug op als er een proxmox host down gaat, dat werkt prima (dat is wat VMWare high availability noemt). In principe kan je dat ook met een cluster van 2 hosts en een fencing device doen (bv. een HP ILO) had ik gelezen, maar zelf nooit getest omdat mijn cluster sowieso groter is. Ik denk dat je dat bedoelt met automatisch omschakelen?

Maar Fault Tolerance onder vmware is nog iets anders en gaat een stapje verder: de vm draait op 2 fysieke hosts, maar een vm verstuurt niets. Als de fysieke host down gaat, neemt de andere onmiddellijk over en is er dus geen crash van de vm en geen herstart nodig. Dat gebruik ik op ESX Clusters in een paar kritieke situaties waar sommige vm's echt niet down mogen gaan.

PBS heb ik ook draaien, werkt goed, alleen in de beta hebben ze een paar keer het systeem veranderd waardoor oude backups niet meer goed gerestored konden worden. Oppassen dus als je het al een tijdje draait. Nu het uit beta is, veronderstel ik wel dat zoiets niet meer zal gebeuren.
0Bart_Smith
@blinchik30 november 2020 12:54
Vmotion is niet gratis :)
0blinchik
@Bart_Smith1 december 2020 18:23
Nee, maar het ging over technische eigenschappen, niet over het feit of je er moet voor betalen of niet, gewoon wat eventueel mogelijk is :-)
+1icter-tje
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:44
Ik heb het wel eens geprobeerd maar het is een stuk ingewikkelder dan ESXi. Ik ben daarna snel weer teruggegaan.
+2harrr
@icter-tje26 november 2020 21:33
Proxmox gebruik ik ook al jaren en zet het veel bij klanten in waarvoor ik hun hosts beheer. Ook in HA omgevingen. Heel stabiel en de complexiteit valt mij reuze mee.
+1Tûzen
@GunterO26 november 2020 19:22
Wij draaien ons productie cluster met proxmox icm ceph

Draait super stabiel.
het enige wat eerder miste was een goeie backup integratie maar deze zit er inmiddels ook in.

oh ja en gratizzz te gebruiken en subscription fee is niet zo schrikbarend hoog ;-)
+1zx9r_mario
@Tûzen26 november 2020 19:25
Proxmox Backup Server werkt best mooi, helaas nog alleen backup agents voor Debian Buster. Verder kun je losse bestanden uit een LXC backup vissen.
+1powerboat
@zx9r_mario26 november 2020 19:54
Ik wacht nog even met de proxmox backup server tot die een beetje is gerijpt :z

Gebruik om deze te kortkoming te ondervangen nu urbackup in een jail op Truenas (ook mooie open source projecten) met i.c.m. compressie, deduplucatie, snapshots en replicatie om zowel lokale als offsite backups te hebben.
+1michielRB
@zx9r_mario26 november 2020 22:56
alleen Backup agents voor Debian Buster
Ik neem aan dat je hiermee fysieke servers bedoelt? Waar naar mijn mening Proxmox backup in uitblinkt, is als je behoorlijk wat VM's hebt die regelmatig gebackupped moeten worden. Met traditionele backup (bijv rsync) kan dat erg lang duren. Met Proxmox backup kan je al je VM's heel snel backuppen.
In de community waar ik actief ben heeft iemand een voorbeeld gegeven:
https://community.nethser...oxmox-backup-server/16983
Lijkt me een no-brainer om dat te gebruiken (ipv rsync of iets dergelijks)
0Tûzen
@zx9r_mario26 november 2020 19:34
Ik ben zelf niet zo'n fan van de lxc containers.naar mijn idee kan je voor die doeleinden beter docker draaien maar smaken verschillen ;-)
+1powerboat
@GunterO26 november 2020 19:34
Ik heb een 3 node Epyc cluster op de zaak op gezet i.c.m. met CEPH storage :P werkt erg snel en super stabiel.

Onze DR-omgeving wordt op diezelfde manier gebouwd met hardware met een generatie terug :P op basis van INTEL.

Mooi alles open source en geen gek*t met core licenties of andere vage voorwaarden
+1zx9r_mario
@powerboat26 november 2020 19:36
Hoe heb je de nodes onderling verbonden voor het ceph netwerk en hoeveel disks per node?
+1powerboat
@zx9r_mario26 november 2020 19:40
Apart netwerk met 2x10Gb netwerk switch er tussen en de vebinding redundant uitgevoerd met in iedere host 3x3,8TB Enterprise SSD's voor storage 2x500GB SSD als bootdisk.
+1WarriorXK
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:52
Wij zijn bezig met al onze ESXi machines te vervangen met Proxmox.

Persoonlijk vindt ik het fijner werken (Zeker als je het al gewend bent om met Linux systemen te werken), en het bied features zoals ZFS, Ceph en het live-migraten van guests (Wat je niet gaat vinden bij ESXI tenzij je bakken met geld betaald).

Ook heeft Proxmox duidelijk veel beter Linux guest support (Als je kijkt naar performance en RAM gebruik van guests).
+1bazzi
@WarriorXK26 november 2020 19:18
Hier draaien we al jaren proxmox. Werkt perfect.
0[T]yphoon
@WarriorXK26 november 2020 23:01
nvme met proxmox (en unraid) is gewoon weg klote, echt traag
als ik in de guest vm de computer icoon dubbel klik, duurt het gewoon 2 seconde voordat hij de window opent
met esxi heb ik daar geen last van
+1hahaha2223
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:52
Wij draaien proxmox thuis, maar nooit esxi geprobeerd.
Ik vind het prima te doen, ook al is dingen verwijderen soms wat lastig
+1Samueldw
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:58
Ik heb heel kort ESXi gedraaid, daarna een tijd een hyper-v server.

Nu al een hele tijd op Proxmox. Ik vind het ideaal werken. Vrij simpel. Fatsoenlijke webinterface. Voldoende online info. En de mogelijkheid om LXC containers te draaien.

Zelf gebruik ik geen Changed Block Tracking, maar sinds enige tijd is er een Proxmox Backup Server die wel incremental backups ondersteund.
0appollonius333
@GunterO26 november 2020 18:59
Het is een goede hypervisor, maar niet echt gebruiksvriendelijk naar mijn idee (Eigen ervaring overigens). Ik had een aantal schijven ongeveer 12TB per stuk en omdat ik wilde migreren naar een nieuwe host moest ik dus de oude host opruimen. Ik had de schijven netjes ontkoppeld van de VM's en vervolgens ging ik de VM's verwijderen, maar daar stond niet bij dat ook de 'ontkoppelde' schijven ook zouden worden verwijderd. Dus ik drukte netjes op OK om vervolgens doodleuk alle /dev/sdx schijven te zien verdwijnen. Daar ging zo'n 16TB aan data mee verloren (Gelukkig wel een backup van 10TB), maar alsnog dit geintje had mij weer 1,5 dag gekost om het weer terug te halen.

Vervolgens hoorde ik van XCP-NG, daar zit ik nu ook op en het werkt fijn en is ook heel gebruiksvriendelijk. Geeft bij iedere opdracht die je geeft een vervolg prompt met een bericht van of je deze actie echt wilt uitvoeren. XCP-NG is een afgevaardigde van xenserver, wat weer een project is uit Citrix server. Alleen ook bij XCP-NG krijg ik met mijn Quadro P400 geen beeld bij het opstarten van de server, dus bij deze hypervisor zitten ook nog wel wat problemen.

Voorheen heb ik ook ESXi 6.5 gebruikt en ik zit er nu aan te denken om terug te gaan naar VMware ESXi 7.0 vanuit XCP-NG gewoon weg omdat ze het op mijn werk ook gebruiken en ik zelf toch wel VMware een van de betere UI's hebben + het ondersteund ook veel hardware waaronder ook de Quadro P400.

Maar even terugkomend, persoonlijk zou ik Proxmox afraden, puur vanwege de gebruiksvriendelijkheid en hoe het is opgebouwd. Daarbij is clustering binnen proxmox ook echt geen pretje... Dus als ik jou was zou ik het bij ESXi houden of probeer eens XCP-NG mocht je daar interesse bij hebben :)
0sourcecode
@appollonius33326 november 2020 20:20
XCP-NG bedankt die kon ik nog niet
+1OMEGA_ReD
26 november 2020 20:14
Ik heb nu thuis een NUC draaien met Ubuntu waar Docker op geïnstalleerd is met diverse containers. Een van de containers is Home Assistant en helaas heeft Home Assistant de support onlangs voor Ubuntu gedropt.

Nu zit ik dus te twijfelen om over te gaan naar Debian, daar Docker en vervolgens Proxmox manueel op te installeren. Zo denk ik de voordelen te hebben van native os waar Docker op draait, en proxmox voor eventuele virtual machines.

Ik heb hiernaast ook een DAS verbonden via Thunderbolt aan de NUC met MergerFS en SnapRaid, voor de media bestanden.

ESXi is ook mooi maar daar kan naar mijn weten m’n “DAS-setup” niet mee verbonden mee worden.
+2DrTuube
@OMEGA_ReD26 november 2020 20:24
Je kunt Home Assistant als VM draaien, zoek naar een script van Whiskerz.

Dan een aparte Ubuntu VM met Docker voor als je andere zaken.

Draait al maanden soepel hier!
+1OMEGA_ReD
@DrTuube26 november 2020 20:43
Het probleem alleen is dat ik m’n media bestanden heb staan op m’n DAS, om dan een VM en daar Docker in te draaien lijkt me wel erg veel virtualisatie lagen. Daarbij verwacht ik niet dat ik makkelijk de DAS kan koppelen aan de VM. Weet jij of dit kan?
+1DrTuube
@OMEGA_ReD26 november 2020 21:21
Je kunt gewoon een USB device doorgeven aan je VM, en die als disk mounten in Ubuntu. Die kun je dan weer in Docker gebruiken lijkt me. Ik zou voor de hypervisor laag toch kiezen voor proxmox, dan kun je met weinig extra resources meerdere VMs en/of LXCs draaien.
+1edterbak
@DrTuube27 november 2020 08:41
Inderdaad, wat Adonispb zegt.
Hier kun je informatie vinden over HomeAssistant op Proxmox.
https://community.home-as...tant-using-proxmox/201835

Dit is de script die whiskerz007 heeft gemaakt voor de 'one-click'-installatie
https://github.com/whiskerz007/proxmox_hassos_install

Het fijne aan Proxmox vind ik dan ZFS dat native ondersteund is. Ik heb nu proxmox zelf op zfs-mirror.
Ik had hiervoor altijd snapraid draaien. Dit vond ik ideaal, want je kunt gewoon een hdd eruit halen en in een willekeurige andere linux os gebruiken en lezen. Met ZFS zou dat ook moeten kunnen, maar daar heb ik (gelukkig) nog geen ervaring mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door edterbak op 27 november 2020 08:44]

0OMEGA_ReD
@edterbak27 november 2020 18:16
Mocht je Plex draaien, hoe heb je die geconfigureerd? En waar staan de media bestanden? 😄

Dat is voor mij op dit moment de grootste unknown. Als ik Plex in een VM draai, hoe kan ik dan bij mijn Thunderbolt DAS (4 disks, snapraid/mergerfs), die ik liever niet alleen aan 1 VM koppel.
0edterbak
@OMEGA_ReD27 november 2020 20:46
Op zich kun je gewoon een Linux container starten en daar plex op installeren. Via docker bv.
Als je je DAS via smb deelt, kun je plex daar je files laten ontdekken.
Iedere container in proxmox kun je een eigen ip adres geven. Zo knoop je alles aan elkaar.
Zo heb ik in VM 1 nas-software draaien, hdds passthrough (op pci sata controller niveau, ivm SMART en spindown controle) met smb drives, user management etc.
In container 2 had ik emby of plex of whatever. Gaat prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door edterbak op 27 november 2020 20:54]

+1HakanX
@OMEGA_ReD27 november 2020 10:40
Proxmox is uiteindelijk ook maar een Linux distributie. Daar kan je ook Docker op installeren als je dat wilt. https://www.itsfullofstars.de/2020/07/docker-on-proxmox/
+1Andre_J
26 november 2020 18:55
Ik gebruik het sinds kort in m’n Home Labje.
Voordeel van Proxmox vind ik dat je op een eenvoudige manier backups kan maken van je vm’s.
In de. Gratis versie van esxi zit dat er niet in.
Ook de ondersteuning van lxc kan voor sommigen interessant zijn.
+1ggroen1
26 november 2020 20:28
Draai het al jaren op twee servers met het ZFS bestandssysteem, naar volle tevredenheid. Alleen een paar keer problemen met mounten van ZFS gehad maar wel op kunnen lossen. Ik houd de servers gewoon gescheiden maar met een derde er bij kun je ook een cluster maken en systemen migreren. Maar daar zitten wat haken en ogen aan.

Heb linuxcontainers draaien met Ubuntu en Debian die nauwelijks extra geheugen nodig hebben en ook enkele virtuele machines (kvm). Ook pfsense gevirtualiseerd. Voor de netwerkkaart bleek hardware passthrough miet mogelijk maar dat heeft in dit geval meer met de server dan Proxmox te maken. Maar virtuele bridges doorgeven vanaf de host werkt ook uitstekend en met lacp bonding.
0Murfy
@ggroen126 november 2020 20:45
Kan ook met 2 servers hoor.. bron: ik doe het zelf.

Je hebt natuurlijk geen automatische HA omdat je geen quorum kan hebben. Maar via de GUI kan je wel gewoon spul migreren als beide bakken operationeel zijn.
0harrr
@Murfy26 november 2020 21:38
Gebruik ik ook op het werk. Zo gemaakt dat alles op een server kan draaien als het moet. Kun je dus ook zo een server schoonmaken en uit het rack halen, daarna alles terug migreren en de andere server uit het rack halen + patchen. En niemand die het merkt..:)
+1bvo2411
26 november 2020 21:35
Mijn ervaringen met Proxmox worden eigenlijk alleen maar beter. Voorheen draaide ik VMware ESXi tot versie 6.5. Alhier ging de distributie zeuren over dat bij een volgende versie de CPU niet meer werd ondersteund. Ook het feit dat ik in ESXi geen backups kon maken (gratis) bracht mij op het pad om eens iets anders te proberen.
Zakelijk gezien wordt er bij mijn werkgever ook VMWare ESX toegepast, maar voor prive-doeleinden vond ik dit op een gegeven te beperkt en was tevens te duur voor de betaalde variant.
Een beetje Tweaker zoekt dan naar een alternatief met als het even kan het beste van alle werelden. Om je een indruk te geven wat er kan met mijn server (HP proliant ML110G6 met 8GB RAM 4cores)
- 4 containers met debian of ubuntu met ieder 1GB Ram en 1 core
- 1 Windows 7 met 4GB Ram en 2 cores
- 1 Ubuntu fileserver 2GB Ram en 2 cores
- 1 Ubuntu webserver 2GB Ram en 1 core
Al deze machines staan op het moment van schrijven aan en functioneren prima.
De load van de machine net nadat ik de upgrade op de commandline heb uitgevoerd naar versie 6.3:

top - 20:42:23 up 42 days, 12:39, 4 users, load average: 0.71, 0.96, 1.68
Tasks: 410 total, 2 running, 408 sleeping, 0 stopped, 0 zombie
%Cpu(s): 4.6 us, 5.5 sy, 0.0 ni, 83.2 id, 4.3 wa, 0.0 hi, 2.3 si, 0.0 st
MiB Mem : 7953.4 total, 344.7 free, 6511.7 used, 1096.9 buff/cache
MiB Swap: 7168.0 total, 3138.9 free, 4029.0 used. 1075.3 avail Mem

Ik maak dan echte gebruik van alle resources. Op de machine komt ook nog een /29 IP-block binnen van xs4all. De netwerkconfiguratie is prima te doen, disken koppelen en daarna uitbreiden is ook goed te doen. Het console van de verschillende servers werkt prima. Onlangs heb ik nog mijn "homeassistant" omgebouwd van mijn raspberry pi naar een container. Ik had toen een uitdaging om de P1 slimme meter kabel aan te sluiten en door te laten lussen van mijn USB port naar de container. Even google gebruikt en dit werkt nu ook feilloos, waardoor ik mijn raspberry Pi weer vrij heb voor andere doeleinden.
Voor mijn manier van backuppen heb ik er op USB een 4TB harddisk aangehangen waarbij minimaal wekelijks 1 backup wordt gemaakt van ieder systeem. Dit is overigens de gewone (fullback)backup functie van Proxmox. Het terugzetten van een container en ook van de windows7 machine was tot nu toe ook geen probleem. De leercurve vanaf ESXi naar Proxmox is niet al te groot en is voor de meeste mensen denk ik goed te doen. Ik zou zeggen geef het een kans.
0mysterion1989
26 november 2020 19:17
Gebruik al 10 jaar proxmox ve veel cluster met ceph werkt echt nice
0Yarisken
26 november 2020 23:38
Ik had een probleem dat ik een ova niet ingeladen kreeg in proxmox. Draai nu esxi maar kan wel zijn dat ik terug is ga kijken naar proxmox.
0remcoXP
27 november 2020 07:37
ik heb nu esxi op mijn nuc, maar de backup opties en interface van proxmox spreekt me wel aan.
alleen nu heb ik een ubuntu met home assistant, en een domoticz en nog een paar linux bakjes.
zit nu te kijken wat het beste migratie path is om niet al te lang down te zijn :P
0bikermouse
@remcoXP27 november 2020 14:30
Ik was ook voor de hobby begonnen met Domoticz, DSMR-reader, Addguard en allemaal andere toepassingen op RPI’s, maar nu grotendeels gemigreerd naar een NUC met Proxmox en Docker.

Die migratie gaat het makkelijkste als je (eventueel eerst) zorgt dat je alles in Docker kunt draaien en Docker-compose gebruikt voor de configuratie.
Dan is het alleen nog een kwestie van de persistent data kopiëren en dan met docker-compose de containers opnieuw te laten creëren en starten.

Ik draai dus Docker bovenop Proxmox in een LXC container.
Heb voor Linux containers gekozen omdat deze minimale overhead hebben tov VM’s, (alhoewel ik las dat Proxmox een VM-host adviseert voor Docker, onduidelijk waarom).

Waarom niet Docker native op de Proxmox host installeren? Juist vanwege de beheer en backup mogelijkheden die je dan met de GUI van Proxmox krijgt.

Ik kan nu eenvoudig een snapshot of backup mijn hele Docker omgeving maken, terwijl de overhad van de LXC of VM echt superlaag is. Ik heb zelfs meerdere virtuele machines met ieder een Docker omgeving draaien om zo nog fijnmaziger beheer en backup te kunnen doen.
Stel er gaat iets ergens ernstig mis met een container (wat eigenlijk vooral/alleen data-issues kunnen zijn, de Docker containers zelf kun je zo weer her-creëren als je de images hebt/download) dan zet ik gewoon weer een snapshot terug van de hele Docker host. Ideaal.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True