Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PHP 8.0.0

PHP logo (60 pix)Versie 8.0.0 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De complete lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina in te zien, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

PHP 8.0.0 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.0.0. This release marks the latest major release of the PHP language. PHP 8.0 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as:

  • Union Types
  • Named Arguments
  • Match Expressions
  • Attributes
  • Constructor Property Promotion
  • Nullsafe Operator
  • Weak Maps
  • Just In Time Compilation
  • And much much more...

Take a look at the PHP 8.0 Announcement Addendum for more information.

Versienummer 8.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal, Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website PHP
Download https://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-11-2020 17:587

26-11-2020 • 17:58

7 Linkedin

Bron: PHP

Update-historie

26-11 PHP 8.1.0 38
30-07 PHP 8.0.9 2
04-07 PHP 8.0.8 / 7.4.21 / 7.3.29 0
05-'21 PHP 8.0.6 / 7.4.19 13
11-'20 PHP 8.0.0 7
11-'19 PHP 7.4.0 7
10-'19 PHP 7.3.10 / 7.2.23 3
06-'19 PHP 7.3.6 / 7.2.19 / 7.1.30 7
02-'19 PHP 7.3.2 / 7.2.15 22
12-'18 PHP 7.3.0 / 7.2.13 / 7.1.25 / 7.0.33 / 5.6.39 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

PHP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1706+16+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Toettoetdaan
26 november 2020 21:05
Is PHP formeel gezien nu nog een scripttaal?
+2jozuf
@Toettoetdaan27 november 2020 07:13
Nee niet echt, dat is het ook nooit geweest. Hier de definitie van een script taal.

Het is een geinterpreteerde taal, wat een scripttaal ook vaak is, maar dat is wat anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 27 november 2020 07:16]

+2haling
@Liquidbit26 november 2020 20:31
Valt wel mee toch? 7.4 is tote eind 2022 ondersteund, dus tijd genoeg om stukje bij beetje je code klaar te stomen voor 8.x.
+1Toettoetdaan
@Liquidbit26 november 2020 21:04
De meeste code van PHP 5.6 (EOL 2018) werkt nog prima op PHP 7.3. Er zijn niet heel vaak breaking changes in veelgebruikte functies.

Je hebt de meeste problemen met code die nog door geupdated is vanaf PHP 5.3/5.4 (EOL 2015), de structuren die toen gebruikelijk waren (en code technisch niet zo heel best...) worden steeds moeilijker om overeind te houden. Dan moet je echt gaan refactoren in legacy code, maar het is nog steeds te doen.

Voor dat beetje werk krijg je wel weer wat extra snelheid, dus het loont ook nog :)
+1WeiserMaster
@Liquidbit26 november 2020 21:59
Vroeg of laat wordt het tijd om te upgraden, of je wil of niet. Als je het niet zelf doet, dan wordt het wel voor je gedaan 8)7

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True