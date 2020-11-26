Versie 8.0.0 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De complete lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina in te zien, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.0.0. This release marks the latest major release of the PHP language. PHP 8.0 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as:

Union Types

Named Arguments

Match Expressions

Attributes

Constructor Property Promotion

Nullsafe Operator

Weak Maps

Just In Time Compilation

And much much more...

Take a look at the PHP 8.0 Announcement Addendum for more information.