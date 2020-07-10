FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden FreshTomato 2020.4 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.

Note: Users with WIFI problems after upgrading to 2020.3, should use clean install here again (clean NVRAM, no backups, see "important" in 2020.3 log); this also applies to all upgrading from earlier versions.