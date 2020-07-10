FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden FreshTomato 2020.4 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM Changelog
Note: Users with WIFI problems after upgrading to 2020.3, should use clean install here again (clean NVRAM, no backups, see "important" in 2020.3 log); this also applies to all upgrading from earlier versions.
- kernel: backport support for setting a default qdisc
- kernel/kernel sdk7: enable kernel network namespaces and veth for AIO targets
- kernel/kernel sdk7: netns: Deduplicate and fix copy_net_ns when !CONFIG_NET_NS
- kernel/kernel sdk7: net: huawei_cdc_ncm: remove redundant assignment to variable ret
- kernel/kernel sdk7: net: usb: qmi_wwan: remove redundant assignment to variable status
- toolchain: brcm-arm-toolchains update; newer uClibc 0.9.33.2 with NPTL enabled
- build: kernel: enable HIDRAW for UPS support in apcupsd
- SDK6: update EMF / IGS and utilities finally - use src files / compile from src
- add and enable Conntrack Userspace Tool for VPN/AIO targets (Thanks to @Not Sure)
- add diskdev_cmds-332.25 (hfsprogs) to the tree with patches
- add HFS/HFS+ support (also with tuxera driver)
- enable Open HFS/HFS+ driver on all targets
- enable Tuxera HFS/HFS+ driver on targets: ac68e/ac68z (RT-N18U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC68R, RT-AC68P, RT-AC66U_B1, RT-AC1900P VPN/AIO); ac15e (Tenda AC15 VPN); ac18e/ac18z (Tenda AC18 VPN/AIO)
- enable crash log by taking space from the end of the jffs2 partition (as an option)
- fix panic due to incorrect check of error pointer when proc_ns_fget fails
- enable Tuxera HFS/HFS+ driver on all ac3200_ (RT-AC3200) targets
- adminer: update to 4.7.7
- libyaml: update to 0.2.5
- php: update to 7.2.31
- tor: update to 0.4.3.5
- libcurl: update to 7.71.0
- e2fsprogs: update to 1.45.6
- nettle: update to 3.6
- iptables: update to 1.8.5; add conditional compilation with libnetfilter_conntrack to enable "connlabel match" support
- libnetfilter_conntrack: update to 1.0.8
- conntrack-tools: update to 1.4.6
- libexif: update to 0.6.22
- nano: update to 4.9.3
- nginx: update to 1.19.0
- sqlite: update to 3.32.3
- rp-pppoe: update to 3.14
- libnfsidmap: update to 0.27
- libjson-c: update to 1c6086a (2020.05.31) snapshot
- dropbear: update to 2020.80; remove patch 102-fix-cbc_mode-cant-be-fully-disabled - already in upstream
- portmap: update to 4836a4a (2014-06-23) snapshot; remove unneeded patch - already in upstream
- iproute2: clean sources of 3.19.0, add patches instead
- accel-pptp: clean sources of 0.8.5 add patches instead
- switch4g: fix modem reset, it works at last
- SNMP: add device name and FW version to nsExtendOutput table
- MDU: send User-Agent also in case of Custom url
- samba: add protocol selection options (SMBv1, SMBv2, SMBv1 + SMBv2); make SMBv2 + SMBv1 the default (no change)
- samba: configuration tune up
- dropbear: strip version from ident
- firewall: openvpn: fix duplicate openvpn rules on wan/openvpn restart
- firewall: retry failed iptables-restore in a few secs
- firewall: add a brute force mitigation rule on port defined for GUI remote access
- openvpn: fix multiple issues in stopping vpn services
- openvpn: set up firewall in correct order - before starting openvpn but after stopping it
- openvpn: shutdown all running servers/clients on wan stop and remove tunnel modules
- openvpn: ensure duplicate-cn is set as default if not specified
- openvpn: no longer dump stats to system log
- openvpn: in case of openvpn unexpectedly dies - flush tun IF, otherwise openvpn will not re-start (required by iproute2)
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: set interference mitigation mode correctly for ARM
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: adjust note/comment for transmit power option
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: hide wifi option Turbo QAM for NON-AC hardware modules
- GUI: extend advanced-wireless.asp / Wireless Multicast Forwarding (no new GUI options)
- GUI: Admin Restrictions: change permitted value for Limit Connections Attempts (fixes #44)
- GUI: Advanced: Wireless: changes for new default settings; Thanks to @rs232
- GUI: Advanced: Wireless: check TxBF support (v2); note: Turn off and hide TxBF options if needed!
- GUI: Admin Access: SSH Daemon: add ed25519/ecdsa to the allowed authentication keys; also fix the regexp/code to check the entire field, not just the first line
- GUI: Administration: Upgrade: fix missing css when loading reboot.asp
- GUI: NAS: USB support: add info on how to create an ext4 file system that will be compatible with FreshTomato ARM
- GUI: basic-network.asp - hide and disable wan options/settings if the user selects/enables wireless bridge mode
- router: Makefile: snmp: tune recipe; add only needed mibs; enable logging (/var/log/snmpd.log)
- router: Makefile: OpenVPN: use the iproute2 ip tool instead of ifconfig
- router: httpd: limit SSL certificate to 13 months if clock has been set; new Apple initiative to force removal of possibly compromised certs
- router: rc: network.c: change/adjust requirements for vhtmode and vht_features
- router: rc: mtd.c: skip bad blocks during erase
- router: shared: defaults: change wifi radio powersave mode; turn it off by default now (align to ASUS)
- router: shared: defaults: change wifi rxchain powersave mode; turn it off by default now
- router: shared: update ifaddrs.c
- router: www: advanced-routing.asp: remove Mode option - it has "undocumented" secondary effects
- rom: simplify ca-bundle update (also fixes #43)
- EA6200: set nvram value "band" correct for this router (5 GHz module first)
- DIR868L: Workaround to show 32 KB threshold at the GUI that should not be crossed right now!
- R7000: do not enable air time fairness by default
- DIR868L rev a/b/c: adjust default wifi country to SG (note: avoid using wildcard #a)
- R6400v2 / R6700v3: improve/fix support for SDK6 (no change for other routers)
- DIR868L: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module (Note: prevent/avoid problems on older/cost optimized/partly NON-AC hardware)
- R6400v1: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- EA6350v1 / EA6200: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- Netgear R6250: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- Netgear R6300v2: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- Netgear R6400v2 / R6700v3: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- Xiaomi R1D: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- Asus RT-AC56U: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module
- EA6400 / EA6500v2 / EA6700: do not enable vhtmode and vht_features for 2G wifi module