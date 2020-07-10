Versie 2.74 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.74: Added support for UDP peers, DHT, and UDP trackers over SOCKS 5 proxy that supports UDP associate command

Revised and improved support for all other TCP over SOCKS 5 proxy

Improved controls in Settings > Network > Proxy

Post-shutdown tracker cleanup improved, more reliable final announce for UDP trackers

UDP trackers support per-transaction port binding over SOCKS 5 when using proxy-side name resolution

Tracker error retry timing fixed so changes to network settings will reset extended retry intervals

Fixed problems causing frequent cycling of peer connection attempts when DHT is offline

New option to do a redundant hash-check of completed transfers or files in Settings > Transfers > Files

Several refinements to the post-completion sequencing of checking, move on complete, and file completion shell commands

Better handling of missing-file situations when the 'Error on missing downloaded files' option is not enabled

Fixed file activity stall when a file hash check is interrupted by a move operation

Fixed display of localized dates and times on Windows systems that use Unicode for day and/or month names

Improvements to bandwidth throttle prioritization algorithms for better accuracy under heavy connection churn

Minor improvements to internal program closing procedures

UPNP/NATPMP mappings are now removed on program closing (although still using a TTL for safety incase remove fails)

Fixed problems with some bytes per second readouts that would zero out after 20+ days of uptime

Minor fixes to the GUI blocking mechanism that keeps modal dialogs from overriding each other

Updated IP location tables