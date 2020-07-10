Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.74

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.74 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 2.74:
  • Added support for UDP peers, DHT, and UDP trackers over SOCKS 5 proxy that supports UDP associate command
  • Revised and improved support for all other TCP over SOCKS 5 proxy
  • Improved controls in Settings > Network > Proxy
  • Post-shutdown tracker cleanup improved, more reliable final announce for UDP trackers
  • UDP trackers support per-transaction port binding over SOCKS 5 when using proxy-side name resolution
  • Tracker error retry timing fixed so changes to network settings will reset extended retry intervals
  • Fixed problems causing frequent cycling of peer connection attempts when DHT is offline
  • New option to do a redundant hash-check of completed transfers or files in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • Several refinements to the post-completion sequencing of checking, move on complete, and file completion shell commands
  • Better handling of missing-file situations when the 'Error on missing downloaded files' option is not enabled
  • Fixed file activity stall when a file hash check is interrupted by a move operation
  • Fixed display of localized dates and times on Windows systems that use Unicode for day and/or month names
  • Improvements to bandwidth throttle prioritization algorithms for better accuracy under heavy connection churn
  • Minor improvements to internal program closing procedures
  • UPNP/NATPMP mappings are now removed on program closing (although still using a TTL for safety incase remove fails)
  • Fixed problems with some bytes per second readouts that would zero out after 20+ days of uptime
  • Minor fixes to the GUI blocking mechanism that keeps modal dialogs from overriding each other
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 14,47MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-07-2020 18:145

10-07-2020 • 18:14

5 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

0glatuin
10 juli 2020 19:01
Grappig dat screenshot. Lijkt wel een user interface voor een windows NT 4 programma.
+1curkey
@glatuin10 juli 2020 20:11
Blijft toch wel een van de fijnste torrent-slurpers. Na dat gedoe met uTorrent overgestapt en tevereden gebruiker van Tixati geworden. Er zit behoorlijk veel functionaliteit in dit tooltje.
+1Aardbol_23564
@curkey10 juli 2020 21:23
Het is zeker een fijn stuk software. Ik vertrouwde het mysterieuze gedoe achter de ontwikkelaars toch niet zo ze en begrijp niet waarom het niet open source wordt gemaakt. Ben dan naar qbittorrent overgestapt en ben er even tevreden over
+1zanza006
@glatuin10 juli 2020 20:22
Zelf heb ik jaren lang utorrent gebruikt op windows, maar sinds heel het bloated gedoe ben ik overgestapt naar deze.
+1GeroldM

@glatuin11 juli 2020 05:43
Niet alle soorten tools zijn verbeterd na het toepassen van een Electron/node.jss of ander soortgelijke web-interface. Al heb ik het idee dat dit wel de gedachtengang is van de meeste personen die ik spreek.

Is de interface van Tixati oudbollig? Jazeker. Maar is voor dit soort applicaties niet verkeerd. Zou echter eerder zeggen dat dit een Windows 2000/Windows 2003/XP stijl interface is. Op NT 4.0 heb ik veel ergere interface "stijlen" gezien.

Voor het binnenharken van torrents is het zeer zeker een van de betere tools. Sinds ik het ontdekt heb, meteen overgestapt en nog niet de neiging gehad om naar een andere client om te kijken. Behoorlijk fijnmazige prioriteits management is voor mijzelf een uitstekende feature in deze software.

