Versie 2.74 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 2.74:
- Added support for UDP peers, DHT, and UDP trackers over SOCKS 5 proxy that supports UDP associate command
- Revised and improved support for all other TCP over SOCKS 5 proxy
- Improved controls in Settings > Network > Proxy
- Post-shutdown tracker cleanup improved, more reliable final announce for UDP trackers
- UDP trackers support per-transaction port binding over SOCKS 5 when using proxy-side name resolution
- Tracker error retry timing fixed so changes to network settings will reset extended retry intervals
- Fixed problems causing frequent cycling of peer connection attempts when DHT is offline
- New option to do a redundant hash-check of completed transfers or files in Settings > Transfers > Files
- Several refinements to the post-completion sequencing of checking, move on complete, and file completion shell commands
- Better handling of missing-file situations when the 'Error on missing downloaded files' option is not enabled
- Fixed file activity stall when a file hash check is interrupted by a move operation
- Fixed display of localized dates and times on Windows systems that use Unicode for day and/or month names
- Improvements to bandwidth throttle prioritization algorithms for better accuracy under heavy connection churn
- Minor improvements to internal program closing procedures
- UPNP/NATPMP mappings are now removed on program closing (although still using a TTL for safety incase remove fails)
- Fixed problems with some bytes per second readouts that would zero out after 20+ days of uptime
- Minor fixes to the GUI blocking mechanism that keeps modal dialogs from overriding each other
- Updated IP location tables