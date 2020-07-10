Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.47 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
June 2020 (version 1.47)
Welcome to the June 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - New screen reader capabilities.
- Windows ARM builds - Windows on ARM is now available in stable.
- New JavaScript debugger - Debug in the terminal, profiling support.
- Source Control unified view - All repositories displayed in a single view.
- View and sort pending changes - View files as a tree or list, sort by name, path, or status.
- Edit complex settings - Edit object settings from the Settings editor.
- New HexEditor extension - Edit files in hexadecimal format from within VS Code.
- Notebook UI updates - Improved UX and undo/redo support.
- Remote Development tutorials - Learn to develop over SSH, inside Containers, and in WSL.
- Java Pack Installer for macOS - Get set up to develop in Java with VS Code on macOS.