Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.47.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.47 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:

June 2020 (version 1.47)

Welcome to the June 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Versienummer 1.47.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (17)

+1datajuggler
10 juli 2020 10:48
Bij het zien van de extra's zoals Remote Development tutorials en Java Pack Installer for macOS hoop ik dat dit niet de logge kant op gaat. Ik gebruik VS Code graag omdat het snel, licht en krachtig is. Het zou jammer zijn als dit binnen enkele maanden een zoveelste logge bloated IDE wordt.
+2DeEchteKwartel
@datajuggler10 juli 2020 11:02
Java pack en Remote Development zijn beide losse extensies. Zo heeft microsoft er een hele hoop gemaakt. Doordat VS Code van het begin af aan een market place heeft, kan MS met dat ecosysteem super veel power user features bouwen en releasen, zonder dat de editor van zichzelf zwaarder wordt
+1johnbetonschaar
@datajuggler10 juli 2020 11:35
Ik gebruik VS Code graag omdat het snel, licht en krachtig is.
Snel en licht zou ik het niet willen noemen... Ik gebruik het met veel plezier voor C++ development (ook remote, wat voor mij een killer feature is, ik kan op elke computer met SSH toegang werken), maar als er 1 ding is waar ik niet vrolijk van wordt dan is het de enorme input lag bij het editen van C++ code. Ik weet dat het sneller kan want als je de C++ extensie (de officiele van microsoft) reload dan is het weer even een half uurtje sneller (maar nog steeds redelijk laggy), en daarna zakt het weer weg in een moeras.
+1Lennie
@johnbetonschaar10 juli 2020 11:45
Gewoon een kwestie van tijd dan is het een Github PWA app.

Hier een voorbeeld, Twitter PWA ('installeren' op de computer):

https://www.idownloadblog...-progressive-web-app-mac/
+1johnbetonschaar
@Lennie10 juli 2020 12:23
Ik gebruik code-server, dat is inderdaad een PWA [1]. Het probleem zit hem ook niet in de remote toegang, want als ik bijvoorbeeld via VNC naar de host ga en daar VSCode direct opstart heb ik hetzelfde problem. Er is iets mis in de interactie tussen de editor en de cpptools extensie, waardoor er bij elke keypress een delay van een tiende seconde ofzo optreedt, die blijft optellen bij key-repeat (bijvoorbeeld als je een halve regel wil backspacen ofzo) waardoor je bij het loslaten van de toets nog secondenlang kunt genieten van de backlog aan onbedoelde edits die nog uitgevoerd moeten worden.

Dit gebeurt op elk client systeem wat ik heb (Windows, Linux en macOS) en het is dus tijdelijk opgelost als je het window reload, maar binnen een minuut of 10 wordt het weer steeds langzamer. Er lijkt iets te lekken ofzo.

[1] https://github.com/cdr/code-server

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnbetonschaar op 10 juli 2020 12:27]

0Lennie
@johnbetonschaar10 juli 2020 12:58
Ja, dat klikt als een echt bug :-)
+1Ablaze
@johnbetonschaar10 juli 2020 12:15
Mag ik vragen waarom je hebt gekozen voor VsCode en niet Visual Studio die al tientallen jaren een goede IDE voor C++ ontwikkeling heeft? VsCode is heel mooi, modern en multiplatform, maar daardoor niet (geheel) native dus theoretisch altijd wat langzamer.
+1johnbetonschaar
@Ablaze10 juli 2020 12:25
Ik ontwikkel alleen maar op Linux (en prive macOS, maar daar gebruik ik CLion en XCode), dus Visual Studio is geen optie. CLion voor het Linux werk zou nog een optie zijn, dat werkt IMO ook een stuk beter dan VS Code (integrated debugging, integrated build/test support, betere VIM emulatie, refactoring, remote toolchain zonder dat je een electron app nodig hebt, etc), maar onze Linux codebase gebruikt helaas geen CMake en dan verlies je een groot deel van de voordelen van CLion helaas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnbetonschaar op 10 juli 2020 12:29]

0RoestVrijStaal
@johnbetonschaar10 juli 2020 15:04
Uit nieuwsgierigheid: welke build system gebruiken jullie dan?
0johnbetonschaar
@RoestVrijStaal11 juli 2020 11:20
Wij gebruiken SCons. Heel handig voor custom build tasks etc, omdat je al je build scripts in Python schrijft, maar daardoor integreert het nergens mee en zit de build nu zo vol met customizations dat het weken zo niet maanden zou kosten om dat nog naar CMake over te zetten.
0Exirion
@johnbetonschaar11 juli 2020 10:52
Grappig dat je dit aanhaalt. Het viel me laatst op dat m'n machine aan het bokken was (met 64GB RAM en 2TB SSD). Boosdoener:

https://tweakers.net/foto...ONYkYAD6fLV11RnygKdO6.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door Exirion op 11 juli 2020 10:52]

+1windows8fan
@datajuggler10 juli 2020 10:57
Volgens mij is die Java Pack Installer gewoon optioneel. Dus als je geen Java programmeert dan laat je hem toch weg.
0Exirion
@datajuggler10 juli 2020 10:54
Ik gebruik VS Code graag omdat het snel, licht en krachtig is. Het zou jammer zijn als dit binnen enkele maanden een zoveelste logge bloated IDE wordt.
Precies, dan wordt het weer zo'n lompe ramp zoals (naar mijn mening) Eclipse. Dan maar weer terug naar VIM. VSC is prima zoals het was: een editor voor coders.
+1foxgamer2019
10 juli 2020 11:13
Zit hier nu de nieuwe sync functie in? Voorlopig zit ik nog met een extensie daarvoor, die je kunt kijken met gist.

Hebben jullie overigens ook een hangende editor bij het verwijderen van files? Het lijkt erop dat hij gaat zoeken naar referenties, wat goed is, maar het duurt langer dan voorheen bij mij. Wellicht toch een extensie probleem. 🤔

Inmiddels gebruik ik niets anders meer dan VSCode. Het enige is dat je wel flink rust op extensies, maar dat maakt de editor wel snel en modulair t.o.v. als iets als PHPStorm dat nogal lomp en traag is. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 10 juli 2020 11:13]

+1URSUS
@foxgamer201910 juli 2020 11:57
Hangende editor bij verwijderen van files ervaar ik enkel op een oud systeem. Zodra ik daar enkele extensies uitschakel is het alweer een stuk vlotter.

Op mijn andere systemen nergens last van met of zonder extensies.
Moet wel zeggen dat ik niet zo heel veel extensies actief heb. Gebruik VSCode vrijwel enkel voor PowerShell.
+1T_Spirit
10 juli 2020 14:03
Van de ene kant een handig stukje software, maar ik merk dat ik toch nog ook gemakkelijk terug grijp naar Notepad++
+1Yarisken
10 juli 2020 18:25
Ik heb visual studio al geprobeerd maar ik krijg geen deftige connectie gelegd naar gitlab.
Nu gebruik ik pycharm en daar ging het makkelijk met een extensie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

